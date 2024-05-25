SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio opens cooling centers, offers tips for Memorial Day weekend heat

Temperatures are expected to meet or exceed 100 degrees over the long weekend.

By on Sat, May 25, 2024 at 9:33 am

The city is operating cooling centers this weekend and offering locations such as libraries and senior centers as places to avoid the oppressive heat.
Unsplash / Pawel Janiak
The city is operating cooling centers this weekend and offering locations such as libraries and senior centers as places to avoid the oppressive heat.
With temperatures expected to hit or exceed 100 degrees this weekend, the City of San Antonio is taking steps to keep residents cool and safe.

The city is opening 10 places for residents to stay cool, one in each City Council district. The sites will be open from noon to 8 p.m. over the long weekend. In the event someone arrives with a pet, Animal Care Services will provide a limited number of kennels and basic supplies.

The cooling centers open this weekend include:
  • District 1: Westfall Branch Library, 6111 Rosedale Court, 78201
  • District 2: Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road, 78220
  • District 3: Southside Lions Senior Center. 3303 Pean Valley Drive, 78210
  • District 4: Miller’s Pond Community Center6075 Old Pearsall Road, 78242
  • District 5: Normoyle Community Center700 Culberson Ave., 78225
  • District 6: Guerra Branch Library7978 W. Military Drive, 78227
  • District 7: Garza Community Center1450 Mira Vista, 78228
  • District 8: Igo Branch Library13330 Kyle Seale Parkway, 78249
  • District 9: Walker Ranch Senior Center835 W Rhapsody Drive, 78216
  • District 10: Northeast Senior Center4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, 78217
On Saturday and Sunday, all city locations with weekend operating hours, including libraries, senior centers and park community centers, will be open and providing a place for residents to beat the heat. The city also offers an interactive map of places to stay cool.

Seniors and those facing critical need can qualify to receive a box fan through the city's Project Cool. Additional details are available online.

To ride out the long weekend's heatwave, the city also offers the following tips for staying safe:
  • Stay Hydrated: Especially if you're working outdoors, don't wait until you are thirsty to drink water. Take breaks in the shade, dress for the heat and keep an eye out for each other.
  • Know the Signs: Symptoms of a heat stroke include high body temperature (103°F or higher) hot, red, dry or damp skin, headache or loss of consciousness. If a person exhibits any of these, move the person to a cooler place and call 911.
  • Chill Out: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. Take cool showers or use a spray bottle to mist yourself with cool water.
  • Stay Informed: Check local news for weather forecasts, extreme heat alerts and preparedness tips to safely plan outdoor activities.
Also be mindful of protecting pets in the hot weather.
  • Basic Necessities: Always make sure your pets have fresh water and a shaded shelter.
  • Know Your Pet's Limits: Just like us, our furry pals have their breaking point. Keep a close eye on overweight pets, those with short muzzles or those with thick or dark-colored coats — they're more prone to overheating.
  • No Hot Cars: If you spot a pet trapped in a locked car, dial 911.
May 1, 2024

