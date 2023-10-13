BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Torchy's Denounces Nazis, School Vouchers: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

The taco chain released a statement speaking out against hate groups after men in Nazi attire were seen dining in one of its Ft. Worth restaurants.

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 2:31 pm

click to enlarge A group men wearing Nazi attire were spotted eating at a Fort Worth Torchy's location last weekend. - TikTok / @dropdeadgorjessx
TikTok / @dropdeadgorjessx
The top Current story this week covered Austin-based Torchy's Tacos' response to a viral video in which a group of men in Nazi attire was seen dining in one of the chain's Ft. Worth restaurants.

In response to the incident, the company posted a statement on online platform X that declared "Fuck Hate."

"Let us be clear, we do not stand for hate and do not support this group or any hate group," Torchy's statement continued.

Also in this week's top news, Gov. Greg Abbott continued his school voucher push, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he'll retaliate against politicians involved in his impeachment trial and H-E-B's Charles Butt was again named one of the richest people in the United States.

Read on for more.

10. San Antonio Food Bank wants to feed 50,000 seniors in need next month

9. Bad Takes: COVID disinformation won't die, but people who ignore scientific facts just might

8. Given its UFO history, San Antonio may have shot at Ring's $1 million alien prize

7. Group of Texas tourists trapped in Israel following Saturday's attacks

6. H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt again named one of nation's richest people

5. San Antonio's new flights to Europe came at a cost, and the money could be better spent

4. Ken Paxton retaliates over impeachment trial with endorsements against GOP incumbents

3. Analysis: Gov. Greg Abbott faces failure on latest school voucher push

2. Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish community

1. Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

Tags:

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

