BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's new flights to Europe came at a cost, and the money could be better spent

The city ponied up incentives worth $1.3 million — all for a few seasonal flights to one European city.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 9:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Top officials from San Antonio International Airport and Condor Airlines press the flesh at a city event celebrating San Antonio’s first direct flights to Europe. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Top officials from San Antonio International Airport and Condor Airlines press the flesh at a city event celebrating San Antonio’s first direct flights to Europe.

Editor's Note: Cityscrapes is a column of opinion and analysis.

In case you missed Mayor Ron Nirenberg's recent bout of boosterism, San Antonio is now an "intercontinental city" that has "arrived on the world stage."

At least that's what the mayor proclaimed with the announcement that Condor Airlines will begin service next May with direct flights from San Antonio International to Frankfurt, Germany. City leaders, hospitality industry honchos and economic development leaders were ecstatic. With the flights, there's the promise of a flood of German and other European visitors. Perhaps even new foreign investment in our town.

Of course, Condor will only be flying here from mid-May to early September. And there will only be three flights each week. And we'll be joining — and competing against — a host of other Condor destinations in the United States, including Miami, Anchorage, Baltimore, Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle. Presumably, those cities are already on the "world stage."

It will cost San Antonio to join them there, because Condor isn't necessarily convinced there's a sufficient market here. So the city will be subsidizing the new flights with waived landing and terminal fees and a marketing grant — a package valued at $1.3 million in total. And on top of that, Greater: SATX — the renamed Economic Development Foundation — and Visit San Antonio have committed to using their funds to provide a minimum revenue guarantee to Condor, potentially as much as $2 million.

All that to get a handful of seasonal flights to Europe.

But Jenna Saucedo-Herrera of Greater: SATX was still upbeat: "With each new nonstop flight, our region is better positioned to support and attract new corporate growth that, in turn, develops greater career opportunities for the San Antonians here today and those it will attract in the future."

The goal is admirable, although how much those subsidized seasonal flights from Condor will do to "attract new corporate growth" is open to question. The problem and issue for me is what this deal says about the mindset of San Antonio's business and governmental leaders.

For generations, this city's leadership has looked outward for its economic future. We gave away free land — and limestone — to the Army to get Fort San Houston and its soldiers. In the early 20th century, the business leadership promoted San Antonio as a "Tropical Paradise" and "Charming Winter Resort," with the "picturesque quaintness of 'Spanish town' with its odd, winding streets... its water carriers..." in an effort lure Midwesterners to visit, spend their money and perhaps invest in homes and businesses here.

And, of course, there was Hemisfair: yet another attempt to find civic and economic salvation by luring visitors.

In always looking outward to attract growth and development, in spending on big silver bullet projects — a new auditorium in the 1920s, a new stadium in the 1930s, a new coliseum in the 1940s, a new convention center in the 1960s — and again and again, plus the Grand Hyatt —local business and government leaders have managed to avoid dealing with the real needs and potential here.

Our inability to gain a direct flight to Europe isn't a function of how lovely the terminals and facilities at San Antonio International are, it's a product of the incomes and market reality of this community.

So, if we have subsidies to dole out, and a spare couple of million lying around, why not consider what might enhance and support the quality of life for the region's current residents. I'm sure lots of us have our own ideas, and a broad civic conversation would be a fine idea.

But having watched the new San Antonio Philharmonic be born and flourish in its second season, I personally would love to see some of those dollars, both public and corporate, committed to music and the arts with the goal of putting our talented local musicians and artists — well-funded — on that "world stage."

Heywood Sanders is a professor of public policy at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cityscrapes articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean told city officials that it plans to hire 450 people by 2026. However, executives admit they’re far from reaching that goal.

Shipment of long-overdue Tesla Cybertrucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10.

Two San Antonio resorts top Condé Nast's list of best in the Southwest

By Michael Karlis

It's the second time since 2017 that San Antonio's La Cantera Resort & Spa took the title as the best resort in the region.

Federal judge rules San Antonio can't block Native American worshippers from city park

By Sanford Nowlin

District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez kneels as Native American activists conduct a ceremony during a protest against San Antonio's effort to cut down trees inside Brackenridge Park.

Also in News

San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

By Michael Karlis

A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.

Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean told city officials that it plans to hire 450 people by 2026. However, executives admit they’re far from reaching that goal.

Shipment of long-overdue Tesla Cybertrucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10.

Assclown Alert: Banning travel in Texas with anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson

By Sanford Nowlin

Anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson was key in lobbying for Cochran County's travel ban.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us