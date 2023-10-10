Given its UFO history, San Antonio may have shot at Ring's $1 million alien prize

Yes, it's a safe bet the competition is just a fun marketing ploy, but if any U.S. metro looks poised to cash in, it may well be San Antonio. After all, residents have been spotting weird shit in the Alamo City skies for years.
Just ask San Antonio-born author Whitley Strieber. You know, the guy of Communion fame.
The most recently reported San Antonio sighting occurred on Aug. 28, according to the National UFO Reporting Center. Three separate individuals described something strange in the skies shortly before midnight that night.
In March, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, shot down a UFO over South Texas. The official narrative is that the object was a hobbyist balloon, but that hasn't stopped folks with big imaginations from spinning other theories.
And last November, residents of the 2-1-0 reported seeing "strange lights" in the night sky. Although nonbelievers attributed the phenomenon to Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, some still maintain the truth is out there.
