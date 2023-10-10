BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Given its UFO history, San Antonio may have shot at Ring's $1 million alien prize

The most recent San Antonio sightings were in August, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 11:45 am

The last reported UFO sighting in San Antonio was on Aug. 28, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.
Unsplash / Stephen Leonardi
Home security company Ring recently grabbed headlines when it pledged to pay $1 million to anyone whose doorbell camera captured "unaltered" video of extraterrestrial life.

Yes, it's a safe bet the competition is just a fun marketing ploy, but if any U.S. metro looks poised to cash in, it may well be San Antonio. After all, residents have been spotting weird shit in the Alamo City skies for years.

Just ask San Antonio-born author Whitley Strieber. You know, the guy of Communion fame.

The most recently reported San Antonio sighting occurred on Aug. 28, according to the National UFO Reporting Center. Three separate individuals described something strange in the skies shortly before midnight that night.

In March, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, shot down a UFO over South Texas. The official narrative is that the object was a hobbyist balloon, but that hasn't stopped folks with big imaginations from spinning other theories.

And last November, residents of the 2-1-0 reported seeing "strange lights" in the night sky. Although nonbelievers attributed the phenomenon to Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, some still maintain the truth is out there.

Of course, Texas also ranks among the top states for UFO sightings.

Even those who don't believe ETs are zooming over SA can still participate in Ring's competition by dressing up like an alien and filming it. "Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged," the company wrote in an Instagram post about the alternate prize in its contest.

The winner of Ring's Out of this World prize will receive a $500 Amazon gift card. Not quite a million bucks, but unlike the grand prize, we'd wager someone's actually able to collect.

