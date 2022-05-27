Uvalde School Shooting, Shark Tank: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Understandably, readers were looking for news to help make sense of the tragic and pointless school shooting in Uvalde.

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School. - JOSEPH GUILLEN
Joseph Guillen
Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.
While the tragic and pointless school shooting in Uvalde was clearly on the top of Current readers' minds this week, according to our site traffic, it wasn't the only subject folks were reading up on.

Our other most-read stories of the week dealt with local entrepreneurs' recent appearance on the ABC show Shark Tank, cops being reprimanded  and the close race between U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his Democratic runoff challenger Jessica Cisneros.

10. San Antonio ranked as the fastest growing city in the country, according to new data

9. With 21 fatalities, the Uvalde elementary school massacre is Texas' deadliest school shooting

8. Parents of kids in Uvalde school accuse law enforcement of failing to act quickly enough

7. Dollar Store-owned pOpshelf to begin construction on second San Antonio store this summer

6. High-profile race between South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive rival too close to call

5. Gov. Greg Abbott's Uvalde press conference slips into chaos after rival Beto O'Rourke confronts him

4. Two San Antonio police officers suspended for smashing into car, failing to check on people inside

3. San Antonio-tied founders of Project Pollo and Aqua Boxing Glove fail to land Shark Tank deals

2. 15 now reported dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting; some wounded taken to San Antonio

1. Shooter at Uvalde elementary school under arrest, injured being treated in San Antonio

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but inside is full of eye-popping color

This San Antonio mansion for sale is all white outside, but its interior is full of eye-popping color
This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Parents of kids in Uvalde school accuse law enforcement of failing to act quickly enough

By Sanford Nowlin

Members of law enforcement lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.

San Antonio ranked as the fastest growing city in the country, according to new data

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio had the highest numeric population growth between 2020-2021.

San Antonio businesses coordinate Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive

By Nina Rangel

The Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive aims to provide new huggable items to kids in Uvalde following Tuesday’s tragic shooting.

San Antonio-based H-E-B deploys mobile kitchens, launches donation initiative in support of Uvalde

By Nina Rangel

H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will provide meals, supplies, and other resources to the Uvalde community.

After Uvalde massacre, Gov. Greg Abbott cancels NRA appearance but still provides recorded message

By Sanford Nowlin

Their master's voice: Gov. Greg Abbott listens intently as NRA chief Wayne LaPierre speaks during a 2021 ceremony where the governor signed seven bills easing firearms regulations.

Why 18-year-olds can buy AR-15s in Texas but not handguns

By Kiah Collier and Jeremy Schwartz, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Weapons for sale at a gun store in Austin.

Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting public health order used to quickly expel migrants

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

nternational travelers presented their IDs and vaccination cards on Nov. 9, 2021, before crossing the pedestrian bridge into downtown Laredo. A Louisiana federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s efforts to lift Title 42, a federal health order that has been used to quickly deport migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas resumes investigations into parents of trans children, families’ lawyers confirm

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

People gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on March 13 to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate families providing gender-affirming care to their children.
