Two San Antonio police officers suspended for smashing into car, failing to check on people inside

Two officers suspended last month were accused of striking another car while responding to a call.
The San Antonio Police Department suspended a pair of officers last month over allegations they crashed their cruiser into another vehicle and didn't stop to check whether the people inside were injured, according to KSAT 12 News
Officer Anthony S. Brown received a 40-day suspension, while his partner, Officer Jason Owen, was suspended for 15 days, the TV station reports, citing disciplinary records.
The two officers were driving to an assigned call on Nov. 2 of last year when Brown struck another car on the U.S. Highway 90 exit ramp, KSAT reports. Records indicate the patrol vehicle was traveling at 71 miles per hour at the time.
According to investigation details cited by the station, the officers breached SAPD policy by continuing to their call instead of stopping to check on the occupants of the other car. The crash did $2,700 in damage to the police vehicle.
Additionally, the officers were cited in suspension records for failing to unmute their body cameras as they responded to the call, KSAT reports, noting that Owen also punishment for not reporting Brown's policy infraction to higher-ups.
Last fall's collision isn't the first time the department took note of Brown's driving. The officer also drove on the highway's shoulder at speeds of up to 101 mph while responding to a traffic stop and flipped on his emergency lights and siren, something not acceptable for that type of call, according to records cited by KSAT.
Both officers began their suspensions in late April, according to the report.
