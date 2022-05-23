Two San Antonio police officers suspended for smashing into car, failing to check on people inside

The patrol car was traveling an exit ramp at 71 mph at the time of the crash, records show.

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 9:35 am

click to enlarge Two officers suspended last month were accused of striking another car while responding to a call. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Two officers suspended last month were accused of striking another car while responding to a call.
The San Antonio Police Department suspended a pair of officers last month over allegations they crashed their cruiser into another vehicle and didn't stop to check whether the people inside were injured, according to KSAT 12 News.

Officer Anthony S. Brown received a 40-day suspension, while his partner, Officer Jason Owen, was suspended for 15 days, the TV station reports, citing disciplinary records.

The two officers were driving to an assigned call on Nov. 2 of last year when Brown struck another car on the U.S. Highway 90 exit ramp, KSAT reports. Records indicate the patrol vehicle was traveling at 71 miles per hour at the time.

According to investigation details cited by the station, the officers breached SAPD policy by continuing to their call instead of stopping to check on the occupants of the other car. The crash did $2,700 in damage to the police vehicle.

Additionally, the officers were cited in suspension records for failing to unmute their body cameras as they responded to the call, KSAT reports, noting that Owen also punishment for not reporting Brown's policy infraction to higher-ups.

Last fall's collision isn't the first time the department took note of Brown's driving. The officer also drove on the highway's shoulder at speeds of up to 101 mph while responding to a traffic stop and flipped on his emergency lights and siren, something not acceptable for that type of call, according to records cited by KSAT.

Both officers began their suspensions in late April, according to the report.

San Antonio-tied founders of Project Pollo and Aqua Boxing Glove fail to land Shark Tank deals

By Sanford Nowlin

Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo explains the growth trajectory of his vegan restaurant chain.

San Antonio releases renderings of new World Heritage Center at former Mission Drive-In theater

By Nina Rangel

The forthcoming World Heritage Center will serve as a gateway to the South Side's Spanish frontier missions.

Buying a used car in San Antonio can be more expensive than buying new, study says

By Michael Karlis

The three priciest used cars likely to cost more than new cars in San Antonio were Toyotas.

South San Antonio ISD to begin process of removing superintendent

By Michael Karlis

People gather at South San Antonio ISD's meeting on June 15 about the Texas Education Agency's investigation of the district.

Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting public health order used to quickly expel migrants

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

nternational travelers presented their IDs and vaccination cards on Nov. 9, 2021, before crossing the pedestrian bridge into downtown Laredo. A Louisiana federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s efforts to lift Title 42, a federal health order that has been used to quickly deport migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas resumes investigations into parents of trans children, families’ lawyers confirm

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

People gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on March 13 to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate families providing gender-affirming care to their children.

Gov. Greg Abbott deletes pro-Elon Musk tweet as billionaire is accused of sexual misconduct

By Michael Karlis

Elon Musk hasn't had a great week.

The U.S. census estimates it missed more than a half-million Texans during 2020 count

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

Glenda Joe, center, encourages students to help their parents fill out the 2020 census during a Make Youth Count meeting on Feb. 15, 2020. The census, taken during a year of COVID-19 challenges, is estimated to have undercounted 559,593 residents in a post-count analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau.
