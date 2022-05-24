Shooter at Uvalde elementary school under arrest, injured being treated in San Antonio

click to enlarge Google Street View Robb Elementary School in Uvalde still has a significant police presence after an active shooter incident.

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody following an "active shooter" incident Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, 90 minutes west of San Antonio, ABC News reports

The Uvalde Police Department didn't provide additional details about the arrest to ABC. However, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it's treating "several students" in its emergency room in the fallout from the incident at Robb Elementary School.

University Health in San Antonio tweeted that it received two patients from the shooting, an adult and a child. "They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time," the hospital noted.



We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, one child and one adult. They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022