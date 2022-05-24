Shooter at Uvalde elementary school under arrest, injured being treated in San Antonio

The Uvalde Police Department didn't provide additional details about the arrest to ABC. However, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it's treating "several students" in its emergency room in the fallout from the incident at Robb Elementary School.
University Health in San Antonio tweeted that it received two patients from the shooting, an adult and a child. "They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time," the hospital noted.
Police are maintaining a presence at the campus, and authorities have asked people to stay away, KSAT reports. The San Antonio Police Department has sent resources to the school, according to a statement supplied to the Current. This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.