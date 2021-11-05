14 women tattoo artists in San Antonio you should follow on Instagram

San Antonio is full of tattoo shops staffed with talented artists, and a growing number them are women who can sling ink at a world-class level. Whether your taste in tats is neo-traditional, black-and-gray portrait work, animals, anime-inspired images or something completely colorful and out of the box, these amazing artists maintain follow-worthy Instagram profiles. Check them out if you're in the market for new ink — or just like checking out other folks' bold body art.