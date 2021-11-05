Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 05, 2021

14 women tattoo artists in San Antonio you should follow on Instagram 

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio is full of tattoo shops staffed with talented artists, and a growing number them are women who can sling ink at a world-class level. Whether your taste in tats is neo-traditional, black-and-gray portrait work, animals, anime-inspired images or something completely colorful and out of the box, these amazing artists maintain follow-worthy Instagram profiles. Check them out if you're in the market for new ink — or just like checking out other folks' bold body art.  
sarahbexar
sarahbexar
Photo via Instagram / sarahbexar
sarahbexar
Photo via Instagram / sarahbexar
sarahbexar
Photo via Instagram / sarahbexar
lady.blackwell.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / lady.blackwell.tattoos
lady.blackwell.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / lady.blackwell.tattoos
lady.blackwell.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / lady.blackwell.tattoos
olliepoptattoos
olliepoptattoos
Photo via Instagram / olliepoptattoos
olliepoptattoos
Photo via Instagram / olliepoptattoos
olliepoptattoos
Photo via Instagram / olliepoptattoos
teresetattoos
teresetattoos
Photo via Instagram / teresetattoos
teresetattoos
Photo via Instagram / teresetattoos
teresetattoos
Photo via Instagram / teresetattoos
subear
subear
Photo via Instagram / subear
subear
Photo via Instagram / subear
subear
Photo via Instagram / subear
meganfox.tattoos
meganfox.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / meganfox.tattoos
meganfox.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / meganfox.tattoos
meganfox.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / meganfox.tattoos
a.z.u.r.e.s.k.y
a.z.u.r.e.s.k.y
Photo via Instagram / a.z.u.r.e.s.k.y
a.z.u.r.e.s.k.y
Photo via Instagram / a.z.u.r.e.s.k.y
a.z.u.r.e.s.k.y
Photo via Instagram / a.z.u.r.e.s.k.y
buttxmunch
buttxmunch
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
buttxmunch
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
buttxmunch
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
hellabellatattoos
hellabellatattoos
Photo via Instagram / hellabellatattoos
hellabellatattoos
Photo via Instagram / hellabellatattoos
hellabellatattoos
Photo via Instagram / hellabellatattoos
lydiavictoriaart
lydiavictoriaart
Photo via Instagram / lydiavictoriaart
lydiavictoriaart
Photo via Instagram / lydiavictoriaart
lydiavictoriaart
Photo via Instagram / lydiavictoriaart
laniart13
laniart13
Photo via Instagram / laniart13
laniart13
Photo via Instagram / laniart13
laniart13
Photo via Instagram / laniart13
julietattoos
julietattoos
Photo via Instagram / julietattoos
julietattoos
Photo via Instagram / julietattoos
julietattoos
Photo via Instagram / julietattoos
ara723
ara723
Photo via Instagram / ara723
ara723
Photo via Instagram / ara723
ara723
Photo via Instagram / ara723
baby.tattoos
baby.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / baby.tattoos
baby.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / baby.tattoos
baby.tattoos
Photo via Instagram / baby.tattoos
sarahbexar
Photo via Instagram / sarahbexar
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, tattoos, tattoo artists, Instagarm, tattoo artists on Instagram, female tattoo artists, olliepoptattoos, sarahbexar, lady.blackwell.tattoos, teresetattoos, San Antonio tattoo artists, subear, meganfox.tattoos, San Antonio tattoos, a.z.u.r.e.s.k.y, hellabellatattoos, lydiavictoriaart, julietattoos, ara723, baby.tattoos, buttxmunch, laniart13

