21 San Antonio restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals for dine-in or takeout 

Look, we get it — sometimes you're just not up to putting together a whole Thanksgiving meal yourself. Even if you're a great cook, it can be an exhausting process that keeps you from spending quality holiday time with family and friends.
Fortunately, plenty of San Antonio restaurants are happy to do the cooking — and even the hosting — for you. If you're looking for a little help feeding the family at home, or want to get out of the house for Turkey Day this year, these eateries have got your back.
Earl Abel's 1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
Earl Abel’s is offering family meal packages to feed your whole crew — or snag an individual plate just for you. Piled high with roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, this longtime SA staple isn’t messing around.
Photo via Instagram / earlabels_restaurant
H-E-B Meal Simple Multiple Locations, heb.com
H-E-B is offering a variety of stress-free, mess-free holiday meal deals that include your choice of smoked or baked turkey breast or honey cured ham, plus sides and gravy for a less stressful day-of process. Online pre-ordering begins November 15.
Photo courtesy of H-E-B
Central Market Multiple Locations, centralmarket.com
H-E-B’s bougie big sister is offering four chef-prepared meals, plus a curated assortment of mains, sides, and desserts to ease the stress of preparing Thanksgiving dinner — there’s even a vegetarian option. Order online for pick up in-store.
Photo courtesy of Central Market
Eddie V's Prime Seafood 1834 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 493-1600, eddiev.com/home
This spot may be known for steak, but this Thanksgiving, it’s offering slow-roasted turkey, roasted butternut squash, hand-whipped mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie tartlets to folks who choose to dine out on the holiday.
Photo courtesy of Eddie V's
Bill Miller Multiple Locations, billmillerbbq.com
This San Antonio-based operation offers an array of Thanksgiving meal deals as well as individual turkey toms, hens and honey glazed spiral cut ham. Large party packs even include the institution’s iconic buckets of sweet tea.
Photo via Instagram / billmillerbarbq
La Madeleine Multiple Locations lamadeleine.com
This Dallas-based french chain is offering robust holiday feasts including oven-roasted turkey breast, wild mushroom sauce, red-skinned mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, cranberry apple stuffing and sea salt baguettes.
Photo courtesy of la Madeleine
Big Bib BBQ 104 Lanark Drive, (210) 654-8400, thebigbib.com
The Big Bib is doing it up right for Thanksgiving, offering whole 20-22 pound turkeys as well as smoked turkey breast by the pound. Gravy, sides and dessert such as pecan cobbler or banana pudding round out the meal.
Photo via Instagram / jesselizarraras
Ambler 306 W Market St., (210) 229-9222, amblersanantonio.com
This newly-renovated River Walk eatery is offering a three course prix-fixe menu featuring cider-brined turkey breast and all the fixin’s. The attached Hotel Contessa is even offering Thanksgiving staycation packages for folks who simply don't want the hustle and bustle of the holiday at home.
Photo courtesy of Ambler
Blanco BBQ 13259 Blanco Road, (210) 251-2602, blancobbq.com
This BBQ joint has a Thanksgiving package large enough to feed an army — $200 gets you an 18-20 pound turkey and all the fixins in ready-to-heat containers for easy prep.
Photo via Instagram / blancobbq_est2013
Cibolo Moon at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa 23808 Resort Pkwy, (210) 276-2500, marriott.com
This luxury hill country hotel eatery is offering an extensive holiday buffet, so that folks can go back for seconds — and thirds — of delectable items such as herb and salt-crusted prime rib and pecan bourbon tarts.
Photo courtesy of Cibolo Moon
Skip ad in
Smokey Mo's Multiple Locations, smokeymosbbq.com
Snag a family-sized feast including smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole
green bean casserole and pumpkin pie from any local Smokey Mo’s location. Based in Leander, this BBQ joint can feed your crew (up to 10 people) for around $150.
Photo via Instagram / smokeymosbbqsa
Smoke: BBQ Restaurant 501 East Crockett, (210) 253-9919, smokedowntown.com
Take a break from cooking with Smoke: BBQ’s Family Feast. The $100 meal feeds eight folks and includes two pounds sliced turkey and one pound of prime brisket, plus all the fixins.
Photo via Instagram / smokesanantonio
Perry's Steakhouse & Grill 15900 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com
Perry’s is offering a three course menu with a variety of vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as a la carte sides and starters. The three-course meal costs $45 per person, and is available for dine-in or carry out.
Photo via Instagram / perryssteakhouse
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery 555 W. Bitters Rd Ste 110, (210) 481-4214, meadowsanantonio.com
Chef PJ Edwards has pulled out all of the stops on Meadow’s take-home Thanksgiving feast: a whole roasted turkey, plus an assortment of scrumptious sides feeds eight to ten folks for $195. The eatery is also offering hot-and-ready items for the big day.
Photo via Instagram / meadow_sa
Boudro's 421 E. Commerce, (210) 224-8484, boudros.com
This River Walk staple is offering a special three course holiday meal featuring entree choices such as achiote butter-basted turkey and mesquite-smoked pork tenderloin. $45 per person on the big day.
Photo by Kody Melton for Boudro's
Max & Louie's New York Diner 226 W Bitters Rd Suite 126, (210) 483-7600, maxandlouiesdiner.com
Challah bread stuffing? Yes, please! Max & Louie’s is offering up a killer feast for five to six people that includes roasted turkey, sides and a dessert for uner $205. Order by November 18 for pickup on the 24.
Photo via Instagram / airingmylaundry
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway, (210) 829-8448, toasttab.com
Smoke Shack’s family meal includes a 17-20 pound smoked turkey accompanied by your choice of three side items. The $110 meal can be picked up hot, carved and ready to serve on the big day.
Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy, (210) 494-0561, aldacosrestaurants.com
This Mexican staple is skipping the bird altogether, offering a seven to eight-pound spiral-cut ham, jalapeno mac and cheese, traditional green bean casserole and Aldaco’s famous tres leches (pumpkin-flavored!) to complete the meal.
Photo via Instagram / aldacos_stoneoak
Nadler's Bakery 1621 Babcock Rd., (210) 340-1021, nadlers.com
This San Antonio staple is offering up two different packages that can serve up to 20 folks, as well as a la carte items such as sliced turkey breast, sliced ham and green bean almondine.
Photo via Instagram / nadlersbakery
Acadiana Cafe 1289 SW Loop 410, (210) 674-0019, acadianacafe.com
This cajun outfit is offering up a fried turkey meal with cornbread stuffing and gravy for a little over $100. There’s also a slew of other side items — cajun cabbage, black-eyed peas and red beans, just to name a few — to choose from to round out the meal.
Photo via Instagram / acadianacafe
Skip ad in
Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House 16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
Chef Lucy is slingin’ her homemade fare for the holiday, including your choice of a spiral sliced ham or baked turkey, plus a slew of sides that’ll surely have folks adjusting their belts post-dinner. $175 feeds 8-10.
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Earl Abel's 1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
Earl Abel’s is offering family meal packages to feed your whole crew — or snag an individual plate just for you. Piled high with roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, this longtime SA staple isn’t messing around.
Photo via Instagram / earlabels_restaurant