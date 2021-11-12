21 San Antonio restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals for dine-in or takeout

Look, we get it — sometimes you're just not up to putting together a whole Thanksgiving meal yourself. Even if you're a great cook, it can be an exhausting process that keeps you from spending quality holiday time with family and friends.



Fortunately, plenty of San Antonio restaurants are happy to do the cooking — and even the hosting — for you. If you're looking for a little help feeding the family at home, or want to get out of the house for Turkey Day this year, these eateries have got your back.