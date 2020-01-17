21 Things You Probably Didn't Know About H-E-B 

The company has a discriminatory past.

In 1984, 10 night workers, all Mexican-American, were fired from an Uvalde H-E-B after they were accused of stealing. Collectively, they sued the company for libel, slander and wrongful determination, believing that their firing was rooted in discrimination. The workers eventually settled a lawsuit against the company for $8 million. Charles Butt later admitted that the company was at fault for how it handled the incident. Around that same time, the company also faced a lawsuit that claimed Mexican-American employees were not being promoted to top management positions.

Photo via Shutterstock