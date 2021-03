22 beautiful places to hike and bike in and around San Antonio 

Leon Creek South Greenway, not to be confused with the Leon Creek Greenway, runs near Pearsall Park on the city’s South Side. It is located near Quintana Road, and is multi-use friendly, meaning that it is mostly paved and safe for joggers, walkers, bikers and maybe even roller bladers, so be aware that you might encounter a variety of other people using this trail. There are also seating areas for when you get tired or need a break, but that also means that there are some spectators if you do something wrong and take a tumble. We’ve all been there.Photo via Instagram / epicmtbsatx