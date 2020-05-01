Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

May 01, 2020

22 Essential Asian Restaurants Offering Delivery in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott allowed certain Texas businesses, including restaurants, to reopen on Friday, May 1, but that doesn't mean all local eateries are ready — or willing — to resume dine-in service. Plus, with things the way they are, many of us just aren't interested in taking the risk.

To that end, we rounded up 22 Asian restaurants in the Alamo City that are offering delicious delivery right now. That way, you can enjoy great food and support local businesses, even if you're not yet ready to leave the house. 
Yummi Japanese Restaurant
300 W. Bitters Rd. #185, (210) 236-8003, yummisushisa.com
Everything Japanese cuisine from sushi to ramen. Delivery for orders of $25 or more and curbside pickup available.
Photo via Instagram / yummisushisa
Thai Dee
5307 Blanco Road, (210) 342-3622, thaideesa.com
Featured dishes include authentic Thai delights like Curry Puffs for an appetizer or Banana Spring Rolls for dessert.
Photo via Instagram / thaideesa
Osaka Steak & Sushi
Multiple locations, osakasteaknsushi.com
Tepanyaki style Japanese cuisine as well as sushi and noodles. Pickup and delivery available through DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, Grubhub, goPuff and Favor.
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
India Oven
1031 Patricia Drive, (210) 366-1030, indiaovensa.com
In addition to posting recipes online for those who want to try making their own Chicken Tikka Masala or Naan, you can call for curbside and takeout or order delivery through Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash or Favor.
Photo via Instagram / king_rodno
Tong’s Thai
1146 Austin Hwy, (210) 829-7345, tongsthai.com
Fusion of traditional dishes from the northern region of Thailand and Chinese dishes garnished with style. Also serving bubble tea and sushi. Order online for delivery or curbside pickup.
Photo via Instagram / tongsthai
Golden Wok
Multiple locations facebook.com/Golden-Wok
You know what probably travels well? Dumplings. Know someone with a hankering for little packets of flavor? Get ‘em some dim sum! Limited local delivery by restaurant, or through UberEats, Grubhub or DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram / jennifer__wanT
Koi Kawa Japanese Restaurant
4051 Broadway, (210) 805-8111, facebook.com/dannylee0613
Japanese Eatery offering curbside pickup. Happy Hour Drink Specials 3-6 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / kimberlysarahyf
Godai Sushi Bar and Restaurant
11203 West Ave, (210) 348-6781, godaisushi.com
This tempura fried chicken and roasted jalapeno stuck into a sake margarita illustrates the puro commitment to food/booze pairings here. Plenty of curbside alcohol options.
Photo via Facebook / Godai Sushi Bar and Restaurant
Kimura Ramen
152 E Pecan St. Suite 102, (210) 222-1849, kimurasa.com
This Ramen Noodle Shop and Izakaya is now offering $15 lunch specials and $30 couple specials to go as well as grocery items curbside. The full menu is available including the happy hour drink menu. Menu may change weekly. Delivery through UberEats.
Photo via Instagram / kimura_ramen
Bamboo
1010 S Flores St., Suite 111, (210) 481-4884, bambooeats.com
Asian cuisine that includes all the staples, plus other options like tofu plates, wings and alcohol delivery. Order online or by phone for delivery or pickup.
Photo via Instagram / bambooeats
Noodle Tree
7114 UTSA Boulevard, Suite 101, (210) 233-6371, noodletreetx.com
A new twist on ramen noodles. Pickup and delivery within an eight mile radius is available for all your noodly cravings.
Photo via Instagram noodletreetx
Tarka Indian Kitchen
427 N. Loop 1604 W, (210) 499-0982, tarkaindiankitchen.com
This Austin original takes its name from the Indian technique of roasting spice seeds in hot oil before adding them to a dish. Gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options abound. Delivery available through DoorDash.
Photo via Facebook / Tarka Indian Kitchen
Tenko Ramen
312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, Ste 6112, (210) 267-2996, tenkotogo.com
Serving up serious soup for the hopeless ramentic. Special family and couple meal deals, as well as grocery items including a home ramen kit. Delivery through UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, Favor or Grubhub. Curbside service is also available.
Photo via Instagram / tenkoramen
Thai Chili
Multiple locations, (210) 607-9413, thaichili.net
Authentic healthy Thai cuisine. Call (210) 607-9413 for delivery from either location or order through Grubhub, Favor, Beyond Menu, Eat Street or The Deliver Ring.
Photo via Instagram plantbasedciara
Kai Japanese & Asian Cuisine
2535 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 340-8888, kaisushisa.com
Enjoy an eclectic fusion of Japanese, Korean and Chinese food from bulgogi to bento, or build your own poke bowl. Free delivery through DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram / r._beller
Formosa Garden
1011 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 828-9988, formosagardensa.com
Offering a variety of both Chinese and Japanese dishes for pickup or delivery through Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniomunchies
Ming’s Thing
5249 McCullough Ave., (210) 570-6318, mingsthing.com
Chef Ming Qian is known for innovative Chinese recipes and has kept the creative juices flowing during quarantine. Order delivery via Favor.
Photo via Instagram / mingsthing
India Palace
8474 Fredericksburg, (210) 692-5262, indiapalacesatx.com
All your favorite Northern Indian dishes served with a side of great customer service. Delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats and PostMates.
Photo via Facebook / India Palace
Peng’s Chinatown Chinese
3211 Wurzbach Road, (210) 681-2345, doordash.com
You can order takeout or delivery from this longstanding family-owned restaurant through DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram / sashalainefit
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Road #102, (210) 509-9999, sichuaneats.com
Delivering Chinese food within a 25 mile radius, with a handy tool to check if your home is in the dumpling zone, otherwise you can do curbside pickup.
Photo via Instagram sichuaneats
Yellowfish Sushi
Various Locations, yellowfishsushi.com
Yellowfish Sushi is currently offering DIY Japamex sushi kits along with their usual menu for pickup and delivery.
Photo via Instagram / yellowfishsushi
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
5752 Wurzbach Road, (210) 647-7274, ordersarisari.com
Authentic Fillipino cuisine including Kare-Kare, Pancit and family packs to-go. Order local delivery on their website or through DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram / sarisarisatx
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, asian food, food for delivery, Grubhub, DoorDash, UbertEats, delivery, sushi, ramen, thai food, indian food, chinese food, japanese food, japamex, Yummi Japanese Restaurant, Thai Dee, Osaka Steak & Sushi, Indian Oven, Tong's Thai, Golden Wok, Koi Kawa Japanese Restaurant, Godai Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Kimura Ramen, Bamboo, Noodle Tree, Tarka Indian Cuisine, Tenko Ramen, Thai Chili, Kai Japanese & Asian Cuisine, Formosa Garden, Ming's Thing, India Palace, Peng's Chinatown Chinese, Sichuan House, Yellowfish Sushi, Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant

