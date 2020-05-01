22 Essential Asian Restaurants Offering Delivery in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott allowed certain Texas businesses, including restaurants, to reopen
on Friday, May 1, but that doesn't mean all local eateries are ready
— or willing
— to resume dine-in service. Plus, with things the way they are, many of us just aren't interested in taking the risk.
To that end, we rounded up 22 Asian restaurants in the Alamo City that are offering delicious delivery right now. That way, you can enjoy great food and support local businesses, even if you're not yet ready to leave the house.