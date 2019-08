22 Family-Owned Restaurants in San Antonio You Should've Already Tried 

After World War II, Rudolph Quiñones and his wife Adel decided to open a restaurant in San Antonio. With an original dining room that seated only 16 people, the couple decided on the name Jacala, which roughly translates to “little hut” in Spanish. Rudolph manned the kitchen, whipping up delicious enchiladas and other Mexican dishes, while Adel was the face of the restaurant, interacting with customers. They outgrew the space, currently operating out of a former grocery store that has seen many additions over the years. Today, the family business is run by members across four generations.Photo via Instagram / steponmyjeans