22 LGBTQ+ friendly bars and restaurants in San Antonio

June of 2021 is filled with reason for celebration, thanks to the overlap of Pride Month and the city's delayed Fiesta revelry.



Many folks are looking to explore LGBTQ-friendly or -owned businesses right now, so we looked for local restaurants and bars that have declared their spaces as safe and inclusive to all San Antonians, regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.



Every one of these 23 eateries and bars have either identified themselves as "Open to All" via online review platform Yelp, hosted past LGBTQ+ inclusive events onsite or are planning to hold such events in the near future. By no means is it an exhaustive list of the many welcoming spots in our city, but it should provide a good starting point.