June 11, 2021

22 LGBTQ+ friendly bars and restaurants in San Antonio 

By San Antonio Current Staff
June of 2021 is filled with reason for celebration, thanks to the overlap of Pride Month and the city's delayed Fiesta revelry.

Many folks are looking to explore LGBTQ-friendly or -owned businesses right now, so we looked for local restaurants and bars that have declared their spaces as safe and inclusive to all San Antonians, regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Every one of these 23 eateries and bars have either identified themselves as "Open to All" via online review platform Yelp, hosted past LGBTQ+ inclusive events onsite or are planning to hold such events in the near future. By no means is it an exhaustive list of the many welcoming spots in our city, but it should provide a good starting point. 
Cereal Killer Sweets
1031 Patricia, Suite 104, (210) 753-2032, cerealkillersweets.com
Satisfy your sweet tooth at one of San Antonio’s queer-owned businesses with an impressive catalog of LGBTQ+-centric charitable causes.
Photo via Instagram / texas_made_eats
Luther’s Cafe
1503 N Main Ave, (210) 223-7727, lutherscafe.com
As a staple of The Strip, Luther’s is known for its fierce backing and empowerment of San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community, from its drag shows to fundraising events. Bring the whole family along for a fun-filled meal ordered from the restaurants’ all-around Texas menu.
Photo via Instagram / lutherscafe
Gino's Deli @ Stop & Buy
13210 Huebner Rd, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com
Voted one of the top restaurants by Yelp — not just in Texas but in the country — Gino’s Deli is a primo spot to treat your burger or sandwich cravings. Besides, who could say ‘no’ to the best philly cheesesteak west of the Mississippi?
Photo via Instagram / ginosdeli
Sichuan House
3505 Wurzbach Road #102, (210) 509-9999, facebook.com/SichuanEats
Get your fix of spice (or not, if mild is more your style) with Sichuan House’s impressive menu of traditional Chinese Sichuan cuisine. Keep an eye out for a new Chinese restaurant, also owned by Sichuan House owner Kristina Zhao, coming to the northside this summer — Dashi Sichuan Kitchen, more than double the size of Sichuan House.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.foodie
Max and Louie's New York Diner
226 W Bitters Road Suite 126, (210) 483-7600, maxandlouiesdiner.com
Delicious comfort food, breakfast served all day, jaw-dropping desserts and a full bar — what more could you ask for in a diner?
Photo via Instagram / linhnie_
Picks Bar
4553 TX-1604 Loop #1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com
Check out Picks' online calendar for a variety of entertainment options — this month's lineup includes a Drag Queen show on June 13 and weekly Wednesday night live band karaoke.
Photo via Instagram / picks_barsa
The Noodle Tree
7114 UTSA Boulevard #101
Noodle Tree’s Taiwanese ramen brings a twist to the traditional Japanese dish, innovating with layers of unique flavors. After a brief closure in 2020, the local favorite is back and better than ever.
Photo via Instagram / noodletreetx
Thai Dee Restaurant
5307 Blanco Rd, (210) 342-3622, thaideesa.com
With dishes so good that San Antonians are willing to drive across town to eat, you’re sure to find something off Thai Dee’s expansive menu that’ll satisfy your craving.
Photo via Instagram / thaideesa
Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
Look familiar? As seen on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Smoke Shack is the southern barbecue and kitchen whose menu is capable of satiating any hungry Texan (or tourist).
Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Magnolia Pancake Haus
606 Embassy Oaks, (210) 496-0828, magnoliapancakehaus.com
In 2020, our readers voted Magnolia Pancake Haus the best breakfast spot in San Antonio for a reason. Try a stack of the buttermilk pancakes or one of their seasonal concoctions for yourself and you’ll be marking your calendar for your next visit.
Photo via Instagram / txeats
Rosario’s Mexican Cafe y Cantina
Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
There’s loads of Mexican restaurants to choose from in San Antonio, but a trip to Rosario’s is sure to impress with its mix of traditional Mexican foods and authentic house specialties.
Photo via Instagram / eat.sanantonio
The Cove
606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
With a passion for sustainable, local and organic ingredients, The Cove’s menu has healthy and delicious options for everyone’s diet.
Photo via Instagram / thecovesa
Chris Madrid’s
1900 Blanco Road, (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com
This local favorite has been serving the Beacon Hill neighborhood burgers and more since 1977, all made with love and served with a smile.
Photo by Lea Thompson
Revolución Coffee + Juice
Multiple locations, revolucionsa.com
There's no better way to start the day than a fresh cup of coffee, juice, or even a açai bowl. Plus, the dishes and drinks make for a colorful addition to your weekend Instagram story.
Photo via Facebook / Revolucion Coffee + Juice
The Good Kind
1127 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
Not only does The Good Kind offer a great spot for fresh and local eats — they've also got a consistent lineup of on-site events, such as their Saturday farmers market and Wednesday night karaoke. It never hurts to check out the events calendar before heading over!
Photo by Josh Huskin
Squeezers
732 S Alamo St., (210) 376-7455, facebook.com/SQUeeZeRSco
What better way to quench your thirst this summer than with some all-natural juice from one of the city’s top-rated juice bars?
Photo via Instagram squeezersco
Paramour
102 9th St #400, (210) 340-9880, paramourbar.com
Spend an afternoon sipping on one — or more, who's counting? — of 20 of Paramour's signature cocktails or while enjoying the views from the colorful rooftop lounge.
Photo via Instagram / paramourbar
NOLA Brunch & Beignets
111 Kings Ct, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com
Pieter, a New Orleans native, and his wife Susan brought the city's eclectic Cajun foods and culture to San Antonio back in 2012. With that sort of pedigree, there's nothing like the promise of a plate of authentic, piping-hot beignets to get you out of bed on a slow Sunday morning.
Photo via Instagram / countdowncityconnoisseurs
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S St Mary's St, (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com
Whether a foodie or just looking for an afternoon neighborhood hangout spot, Maverick Texas Brasserie is sure to please with its classically-prepared menu, Texas-sourced ingredients and expansive wine list.
Photo via Instagram / quixem_
La Maceta Tapatios
4553 TX-1604 Loop #1101, (210) 999-1229, facebook.com/lamaceta.52
Located inside Picks Bar, swing by the counter of La Maceta Tapatios to fill up before a night of fun.
Photo via Instagram / lamaceta_52
Shotgun House Roasters
1333 Buena Vista St, facebook.com/shotgunhouseroasters
Shotgun doesn’t just serve up a mean cup of coffee — they’ve also got an impressive wine and beer menu, perfect for an afternoon spent in the shop or back garden.
Photo via Instagram / shotgunhouseroasters
Ro-Ho Pork and Bread Tortas Ahogadas
8617 North New Braunfels Ave, (210) 800-3487, facebook.com/rohoporkandbread
Known for their Torta Ahogada, carnitas and authentic airote bread baked daily, Ro-Ho is sure to please
Photo via Instagram / rohoporkandbread
