22 San Antonio artisans and boutiques to support with your holiday shopping 

Tempting as it may be to scour big-name online retailers for holiday gifts, we're here to remind you that the Alamo City is home to a multitude of creative entrepreneurs who can provide unique gifting options for your inner circle.
Now more than ever, it's crucial that small businesses feel the love, so we gathered 22 locally based makers that create gifts pretty much anyone would be thrilled to unwrap.
Red Cat and Co. 2202 Broadway St., redcatandco.com
Housed in a bus parked at Broadway News, Red Cat and Co. is the place to find the perfect gift for your most stylish, hard to shop for friends. Whether you opt to splurge on a chic dress or stock up on stocking-suffer sized jewelry and accessories, Red Cat has got you covered.
Photo via Instagram / redcatandco
Lunchroom Anxiety 2202 Broadway, lunchroomanxiety.com
Working authentically on a 1927 Singer chain-stitch machine, Bronte Treat creates covetable patches that put a contemporary spin on the Cosmic Cowboy aesthetic (think stars, planets, mushrooms and yellow roses) for her brand Lunchroom Anxiety.
Photo by Bryan Rindfuss
Carmel Soap Company 19178 Blanco Road, Suite 104 carmelsoap.com
The Carmel Soap Company has been providing plant-based, vegan friendly, additive-free skin and hair products since 2016. With no artificial colors or scents, their artisan soaps, lotions and scrubs are good and good for you.
Photo via Facebook
The Carmel Soap Company
Tillage Plants 125 Lamar, (210) 999-5717, tillageplants.com
Tillage Plants' lushly outfitted shop at 125 Lamar is a houseplant paradise, filled with everything from tiny succulents to tall potted palm trees, with options both for the budget-conscious as well as those looking to splurge.
Photo by Kara Johnson, courtesy of Tillage Plants
Suck It Up, S.A. suckitupsa.com
Suck It Up S.A. produces everything-but-the-booze cocktail kits with fresh juice mixers, syrups and shrubs that let folks sip expertly crafted drinks from the comfort of home. Gift a kit — priced between $15 and $25 — and be sure yours will be the gift everyone will be talking about. Try the seasonal coquito!
Photo courtesy of Suck It Up, S.A.
Breakfast Friendbreakfastfriend.shop
For her brand Breakfast Friend, Bárbara Miñarro decorates reclaimed and vintage handbags with an array of designs featuring fruit, pastries and other (sometimes odd) items you might find stashed in a purse — even a can of Modelo beer.
Photo via Instagram / breakfastfriend
Honey Dipped Cosmetics iamhoneydipped.com
Honey Dipped Cosmetics provides masks, hair serums and formulated skincare that’s specially curated to work on specific skin types. The formulated skincare kits can get a little pricey, but if social media feedback is to be believed, the reviews are glowing.
Photo via Instagram
honeydippedcos
BEXAR Goods Co. 2202 Broadway St., bexargoods.com
Specializing in handmade leather products that are rugged, durable and attractive, BEXAR Goods Co. has a whole online shop full of beautiful items that are one of a kind and practical. The outfit even offers gift cards for those hard-to-shop-for adventurers on your list.
Photo courtesy of BEXAR Goods Co.
Cereal Killer Sweets 1031 Patricia, Ste. 104, cerealkillersweets.com
This SA bakery is offering special Stocking Stuffer Boxes for the holiday season, featuring four large cookies and four cereal killers. Each box will contain limited edition flavors that won’t be available anywhere else, so don’t sleep on these sweets.
Photo via Instagram / cerealkillersweets
La Casa Frida 2202 Broadway, (210) 920-1907, la-casa-frida.myshopify.com
Another resident of Broadway News, La Casa Frida carries unique handmade items sourced from all over Mexico. The shop’s selection of handbags, phone cases, face masks and even pet accessories is guaranteed to bring a pop of color to your life.
Photo via Instagram / lacasafrida
Skip ad in
Tim Olson geogalleries.com/TIMOLSONART
Tim Olson sells original art and prints year round, but has added a special holiday collection available for this year’s Christmas shoppers.
Photo via Instagram / tolsonartworks
Garcia Art Glass 715 S Alamo St., (210) 354-4681, garciaartglass.com
Specializing in one-of-a-kind blown glass lighting and sculpture,Garcia Art Glass also offers unassuming pieces perfect for gifting. Vases, candleholders, ornaments and more are all options primed for gifting from this Southtown studio.
Photo via Instagram / garciaartglass
Olla Express Various Locations, (210) 763-7303, ollaexpresscafe.com
Yes, mezcal-infused coffee is a thing, and SA’s Olla Express food truck has mastered the craft. Snag a package containing everything cafecito lovers need to prepare traditional cafe at home, with no artificial preservatives, additives or chemicals. Good and good for you? Sign us up.
Photo courtesy of Olla Express
Sexology Institute 707 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 487-0371, sexologyinstitute.com
A little bit sassy and a little bit sexy, the Sexology Institute has a showroom and online store full of toys, wearables, books and gifts for that special sexy someone in your life. Naughty or nice, you’re sure to find something here that’ll please.
Photo via Instagram / sexology_institute
From Scratch Farm handmadeonmainboerne.com/collections/from-scratch-farm
Boerne resident Amy Bierstedt makes home, bath and body products that are not only good for the environment, but pretty dang luxurious, too. Stock up on handmade soaps, scrubs, salves and more, for yourself or those on your list with a penchant for the environmentally-friendly and opulent.
Photo via Instagram / thefromscratchchick
Gonzalez Handmade
Gonzalez Handmade gonzalezhandmade.com
Since outdoor activities are the rage right now, the cigar aficionado in your life will appreciate the handmade 4-Banger cigar pouches from Gonzalez Handmade. Each piece is hand-stitched to accommodate — you guessed it — four of SA’s finest stogies.
Photo courtesy of Gonzalez Handmade
Stylin Brunette stylinbrunette.com
San Antonio native Kristel Gonzaba offers super cute gift ideas for the hostess with the mostest on your gift-giving list. From colorful cocktail napkins to these statement sneakers, there’s surely something fun for the glitter and champagne lover in your life.
Photo via Instagram / love_satx
SipIt Daiquiris 1717 Pat Booker Rd, (210) 314-3112, drinksipit.com
SipIt Daiquiris just opened in January of this year, and their timing couldn’t have been better. As bars and restaurants were ordered to shut down, this booze to-go hotspot on the north side was there to cushion the fall. Gift a gallon of their Hurricane to the most nostalgic in your circle… it tastes like Hawaiian Punch!
Photo via Instagram
sipitdaiquiris
Freckles and Brows 2106 E Sonterra Blvd, (210) 363-8140, frecklesandbrows.com
Freckles and Brows is an independent salon owned by Perlesta Omosowofa, a licensed Esthetician and Everlasting Brow Microblade Technician. Offering services like peels, facials, microblading and hair removal necessities, Freckles and Brows is a one-stop shop for skincare and maintenance.
Photo via Instagram
scribblesandscratch
Siempre Strong etsy.com/shop/SiempreStrong
Siempre Strong offers a variety of SA-specific stickers that are perfect for stocking stuffers. Or snag some special San Fernando Cathedral stickers to accompany holiday cards to familia you haven’t visited in months.
Photo courtesy of Siempre Strong
Skip ad in
KIKI Co. shopkikico.com
KIKI Co. sells irresistibly adorable small batch ceramics perfect for anyone whose tastes skew cute and quirky.
Photo via Instagram / shopkikico
Kim Kaiser Art etsy.com/shop/KimKaiserArt
South Austin-based artist Kim Kaiser offers an entire Etsy shop full of Texas-focused pieces perfect for gifting. This Texan alphabet print would be perfect in a nursery, or opt for a pair of embroidered dish towels featuring Texas wildflowers. Either way, you’ll be showing the Lone Star State — and a San Antonio-area artist — some love.
Photo via Instagram / kimkaiserart
Red Cat and Co. 2202 Broadway St., redcatandco.com
Housed in a bus parked at Broadway News, Red Cat and Co. is the place to find the perfect gift for your most stylish, hard to shop for friends. Whether you opt to splurge on a chic dress or stock up on stocking-suffer sized jewelry and accessories, Red Cat has got you covered.
Photo via Instagram / redcatandco