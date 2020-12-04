22 San Antonio artisans and boutiques to support with your holiday shopping

Tempting as it may be to scour big-name online retailers for holiday gifts, we're here to remind you that the Alamo City is home to a multitude of creative entrepreneurs who can provide unique gifting options for your inner circle.



Now more than ever, it's crucial that small businesses feel the love, so we gathered 22 locally based makers that create gifts pretty much anyone would be thrilled to unwrap.