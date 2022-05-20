May 20, 2022

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun

By San Antonio Current Staff

Summer's the time to get wet, but that doesn't mean you have to leg it all the way to the coast. Not when there are other ways to cool off while having a blast.

Hear us out: when you need an adrenaline boost but it's too hot for rollercoasters, water parks are the way to go. Gravity-defying slides, lazy rivers, wave pools and other attractions are perfect for beating the heat. And most have plenty to offer the little ones, assuming you want to make it a family affair.

Whether you want to stay in town or are looking for a road trip, these 22 Texas water parks are all worth adding to the itinerary.
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas
White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas
For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends.
Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas
Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures 14529 Pocohontas Trail, Leander, (512) 614-1979, waterlooadventures.com Just outside of Austin you’ll find one of the most badass outdoor attractions in the area. This water park is floating — meaning that it’s on water! You’ll get to bounce off the slides and jump around the obstacle course and straight into the water of Lake Travis. What more could you ask for? Photo via Instagram / waterlooadventures
Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures
14529 Pocohontas Trail, Leander, (512) 614-1979, waterlooadventures.com
Just outside of Austin you’ll find one of the most badass outdoor attractions in the area. This water park is floating — meaning that it’s on water! You’ll get to bounce off the slides and jump around the obstacle course and straight into the water of Lake Travis. What more could you ask for?
Photo via Instagram / waterlooadventures
Kalahari Resorts, Round Rock 3001 Kalahari Blvd., Round Rock, (512) 651-1000, kalahariresorts.com/texas Advertised as “America’s largest indoor waterpark,” the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock offers plenty of fun in its 223,000 square foot facility. Attractions include the Barrelling Baboon, Dungeons of Hout Bay and Flowrider, and adults can enjoy the Grotto Swim-Up Bar. Waterpark access is included for all resort guests, but visitors also have the option to snag a day pass. Photo courtesy of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions
Kalahari Resorts, Round Rock
3001 Kalahari Blvd., Round Rock, (512) 651-1000, kalahariresorts.com/texas
Advertised as “America’s largest indoor waterpark,” the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock offers plenty of fun in its 223,000 square foot facility. Attractions include the Barrelling Baboon, Dungeons of Hout Bay and Flowrider, and adults can enjoy the Grotto Swim-Up Bar. Waterpark access is included for all resort guests, but visitors also have the option to snag a day pass.
Photo courtesy of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions
Aquatica at Sea World 10500 SeaWorld Drive, (210) 520-4732, aquatica.com/san-antonio Of course Sea World has its own waterpark. Aquatica features slides like the Tonga Twister and Riptide Race, plus the Big Surf Shores wave pool, the Loggerhead Lane lazy river, and multiple kid-friendly areas including Slippity Dippity and Kookaburra Cove. Photo via Instagram / letsbefrankee
Aquatica at Sea World
10500 SeaWorld Drive, (210) 520-4732, aquatica.com/san-antonio
Of course Sea World has its own waterpark. Aquatica features slides like the Tonga Twister and Riptide Race, plus the Big Surf Shores wave pool, the Loggerhead Lane lazy river, and multiple kid-friendly areas including Slippity Dippity and Kookaburra Cove.
Photo via Instagram / letsbefrankee
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels
400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com
Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all!
Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
Hawaiian Falls, Waco 900 Lake Shore Dr., Waco, (254) 892-0222, hfalls.com If you find yourself in Waco, know that there’s at least one thing to do: head to Hawaiian Falls. The outpost of this water park chain features a number of ways to get wet — from the Kona Kooler lazy river to slides like the Tsunami and Tempest Tower. Photo via Instagram / hfallswaco
Hawaiian Falls, Waco
900 Lake Shore Dr., Waco, (254) 892-0222, hfalls.com
If you find yourself in Waco, know that there’s at least one thing to do: head to Hawaiian Falls. The outpost of this water park chain features a number of ways to get wet — from the Kona Kooler lazy river to slides like the Tsunami and Tempest Tower.
Photo via Instagram / hfallswaco
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa 23808 Resort Pkwy., (210) 276-2500, marriott.com The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has its very own 9-acre water park, the River Bluff Water Experience. The park has a variety of slides, a lazy river, and multiple pools to enjoy, plus the not-so-lazy Pedernales River water ride, which promises 650-feet of swift currents meant to mimic a natural river. Photo courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
23808 Resort Pkwy., (210) 276-2500, marriott.com
The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has its very own 9-acre water park, the River Bluff Water Experience. The park has a variety of slides, a lazy river, and multiple pools to enjoy, plus the not-so-lazy Pedernales River water ride, which promises 650-feet of swift currents meant to mimic a natural river.
Photo courtesy of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Over Texas 1800 E. Lamar Blvd., (817) 640-8900, sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas If you’re down for a road trip, the North Texas Six Flags outpost has its own water park. With slides with names like The Black Hole and Geronimo, you know you’re in for some thrills. If you’re not looking for adrenaline pumping action (or need something more kid-friendly), the park also has more relaxed attractions like a lazy river and the Suntan Lagoon million-gallon pool. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsovertexas
Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Over Texas
1800 E. Lamar Blvd., (817) 640-8900, sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas
If you’re down for a road trip, the North Texas Six Flags outpost has its own water park. With slides with names like The Black Hole and Geronimo, you know you’re in for some thrills. If you’re not looking for adrenaline pumping action (or need something more kid-friendly), the park also has more relaxed attractions like a lazy river and the Suntan Lagoon million-gallon pool.
Photo via Instagram / sixflagsovertexas
Big Rivers Waterpark 23101 TX-242, New Caney, (832) 509-1556, bigriverswaterpark.com Over near Houston you’ll find Big Rivers. The park is home to the Houston area’s largest lazy river (appropriately titled the Rio GRAND River), plus water coasters, a wave pool and lots of slides that you can easily spend hours going up and down. Trust us, fun is waiting to be had here. Photo via Instagram / bigriverswaterpark
Big Rivers Waterpark
23101 TX-242, New Caney, (832) 509-1556, bigriverswaterpark.com
Over near Houston you’ll find Big Rivers. The park is home to the Houston area’s largest lazy river (appropriately titled the Rio GRAND River), plus water coasters, a wave pool and lots of slides that you can easily spend hours going up and down. Trust us, fun is waiting to be had here.
Photo via Instagram / bigriverswaterpark
Morgan's Inspiration Island 5223 David Edwards Dr., (210) 495-5888, morganswonderland.com As the country’s first inclusive theme park, Morgan’s Wonderland went above and beyond with Morgan’s Inspiration Island, the water park. Built with both fun and accessibility in mind, the park’s attractions include Rainbow Reef, Shipwreck Island and the River Boat Adventure Ride. Photo via Instagram / morganswonderlandtexas
Morgan's Inspiration Island
5223 David Edwards Dr., (210) 495-5888, morganswonderland.com
As the country’s first inclusive theme park, Morgan’s Wonderland went above and beyond with Morgan’s Inspiration Island, the water park. Built with both fun and accessibility in mind, the park’s attractions include Rainbow Reef, Shipwreck Island and the River Boat Adventure Ride.
Photo via Instagram / morganswonderlandtexas

Tags

Related Slideshows

Arts

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

San Antonio has plenty of public pools to enjoy, but sometimes you're looking for something a more ... ahem ... exclusive. Luckily,…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio
20 slides
Arts

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 alum Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté pulled out all the stops during a Thursday night show at the…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
85 slides
Arts

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

San Antonio is a tattooed town. People here love their ink, and they're willing to seek out creative and skilled artists to…

By San Antonio Current Staff

kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo
90 slides
Arts

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking

There's nothing more refreshing than a jaunt outdoors. Whether you're seeking a rugged hike, a mountain bike adventure or just want to take…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Guadalupe River State Park 3350 Park Rd 31, Spring Branch, (830) 438-2656, tpwd.texas.gov On certain sections of the 13 miles of trails at Guadalupe River State Park, located west of 281 in Spring Branch, you can even ride your horse! If you want a rougher terrain, try the lesser-traveled Bauer Unit. Photo via Instagram / lesliercsmith
24 slides
Arts

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

On Friday night, Haus of Erotique celebrated its biggest event of the year, the Second  Annual FETGALA! LIVE. Held at Brick at Blue…

By Sanford Nowlin

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
160 slides
Arts

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

There are Fiesta events, and then there's the Fiesta event that started them all: the Battle of Flowers Parade. Thousands of people…

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
227 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us