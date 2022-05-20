22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas
For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends.
Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas