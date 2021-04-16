23 Bloody Marys and micheladas every San Antonian should have tried by now

Tomato-based libations like Bloody Marys and micheladas have triggered plenty of debates between drinking buddies. Some folks love a punch of umami with their booze, while others just aren't fans.



Whichever side of the debate you're on, you've got to admit San Antonio is home to plenty of spots that offer up the savory tipples in cozy atmospheres.



We rounded up 23 local establishments that offer their twists on the brunch-worthy cocktails that may have non-believers rethinking their stance.