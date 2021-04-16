23 Bloody Marys and micheladas every San Antonian should have tried by now 

Whiskey Cake 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 21200, (210) 236-8095, whiskeycake.com
Need a hangover cure? Whiskey Cake’s over-garnished Bloody Mary features a snack-filled skewer to aid in downing the hair of the dog.
Photo via Instagram / whiskeycakesa
The Good Kind 1127 S St Mary's St, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
The savory, spicy Bloody Mary at The Good Kind is loaded with an unctuous house-made tomato base that’s savory, spicy and oh-so-tasty. Try it with any one of their signature breakfast items for a veritable breakfast of champions.
Photo via Instagram / eosanantonio
Social Spot 930 Broadway, (210) 263-9009, facebook.com/socialspotSATX
Another past Michelada Madness champion, the Social Spot’s beer-centric cocktails are not to be missed. We love to get ours loaded with cucumber and seasoned salt for an all-around refreshing summertime sipper.
Photo via Instagram / social_spot_satx
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
255 E Basse Rd Suite #160, (210) 937-1063, snoozeeatery.com
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery keeps the kids happy with pancake flights, savory hash and a casual setting — and keeps parents happy with epic bloody marys and mimosas.
Photo via Instagram / snoozeameatery
Max's Wine Dive 340 E Basse Rd Ste 101 Ste 101, (210) 444-9547, maxswinedive.com
If we told you that getting jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken as a garnish to your Bloody Mary was an option, would you need any more convincing? Didn’t think so. Give it a shot at Max’s weekend brunch.
Photo via Instagram / maxswinedive
Little Em’s Oyster Bar 1001 S Alamo St, (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint offers more than seafood, boasting crisp white walls and floors with pops of light pink and periwinkle blue that are just damn Instagram-worthy. Their recently-introduced oyster shooters may not be a proper Bloody Mary, but they’re dang close enough.
Photo via Instagram / littleemoysterbar
La Laguna Mariscos 23535 I-10, (726) 444-0750, mariscoslalagunagroup.com
La Laguna Mariscos’s huge menu features tostadas, tacos, various seafood cocktails and over-the-top Micheladas with seafood garnishes.
Photo via Instagram / thefellowdiner
Ida Claire 7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com
If brunch with a little bit of southern hospitality charm is your jam, post up at Ida Claire, where authentic comfort food meets an elevated experience, and the bacon-dressed Bloody Marys flow like wine.
Photo via Instagram / idaclairesa
The Hayden 4025 Broadway, (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com
One step inside this spot and you know you’re in for something special. The casual — but thoughtful — vibe of this Broadway Street eatery extends to the food and drink menus, making their Bloody Mary perfectly balanced and full of flavor.
Photo via Instagram / texas_made_eats
Southerleigh Haute South 5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257,(210) 236-8556, southerleighhautesouth.com
Recently opened Southerleigh Haute South offers a menu based on Southern-style food including Southerleigh’s signature fried chicken, seafood and a full oyster bar. Grab one (or three — and an Uber!) of Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers, or a savory Bloody Mary while lounging on the sprawling patio.
Photo via Instagram/ s.a.foodie
Full Belly 27 N Loop 1604 W Suite 202, (210) 236-5374, fullbellysa.com
Full Belly Cafe’s name is an accurate representation of what you’ll have after eating pretty much anything on their menu. Don’t sleep on the delightfully light and well-balanced Bloody Mary which features a seasoned salt rim.
Photo by Nina Rangel
The Friendly Spot
943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
With more than 250 brews on tap and lots of other libations, it’s a no-brainer that you’d spend some time drinking at the Friendly Spot. It’s also a solid spot to sober up given that its Bloody Marys and micheladas are damn delicious. Both with their own house mixes, you’ve got a variety of choices to make the perfect drink for you.
Photo via Instagram / thefriendlyspot
Cured
306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
You may not think “Bloody Mary” when you consider this Pearl-area eatery, but trust us on this: they excel in that arena, too. Expertly-prepared and perfectly boozy, these are borderline dangerous brunchtime sippers.
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Costa Pacifica 434 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 491-4497, costapacificausa.com
Known for margaritas and seafood, this north-SA joint also builds Bloody Marys and Micheladas of epic proportions. Sufficiently salty and full of cerveza, definitely add this place to your brunch rotation.
Photo via Instagram / costapacificasa
Burleson Yard Beer Garden 430 Austin St, (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
This eastside beer garden placed in Michelada Madness contests of years past, so you know their rendition of the tomato-based beer cocktail is good. Pro-tip: ask for an extra lemon wedge to put some zing in your zang.
Photo via Instagram / burlesonyardbeergarden
Cappy’s
5011 Broadway St, (210) 828-9669, cappysrestaurant.com
A Broadway staple, this eclectic restaurant is beloved for lots of reasons — its drink menu among them. One of the standout libations is definitely the Bloody Mary, made with a spicy house mix and a Sriracha-candied piece of bacon. Now that’s what we call a drink.
Photo via Instagram / cappysrestaurant
El Bucanero
Multiple locations, el-bucanero.com
With three locations in San Antonio, it’s not hard to get your hands on a Bloody Mary or michelada from El Bucanero. The Bloody Mary is made with the restaurant’s house mix and vodka, and is topped with celery and olives. If you opt for the Michelada Bucanera, you’ll score the beer of your choice to top it off as well as fresh shrimp and cucumbers. Yum!
Photo via Instagram / jan_eats210
Luther’s Cafe
1503 N Main Ave, (210) 223-7727, lutherscafe.com
If you’ve got a soft spot for the Main Strip, you’ll want to sober up at Luther’s Cafe. Always a poppin’ spot during Sunday brunch, this LGBTQ-friendly mainstay offers retro digs and fun vibes. Stop in and have yourself one of their signature Bloody Marys — which are totally worth getting out of bed for.
Photo via Instagram / mightyllama_fury
The Hoppy Monk
1010 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com
It’s no secret that Hoppy Monk holds it down with its massive beer menu, but the bar also comes through with its hangover remedy. Available during brunch, the michelada is made with the house mix and topped with a chili rim. All you have to do is choose from one of four beers: Real Ale Gose, Sierra Nevada Sierraveza, High Wheel Betty or Deschutes Blacke Butte Porter.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk_sa
Supper
136 E Grayson St, (210) 448-8351, supperatemma.com
Part of the ultra sexy Hotel Emma, Supper remains a popular spot for weekend brunch. The beautiful space offers an impressive drink menu, including the $10 Bloodless Blood Mary. If you can hold yourself upright, grab a seat at the bar and watch the bartender do their magic.
Photo via Instagram / supperatemma
The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com
There’s lots of reasons to love Bang Bang Bar — its delicious Bloody Marys and micheladas among them. Grab a seat in one of the cozy chairs and sip on a michelada or Bloody Mary, both made with house mixes, and take your pick of garnish from the Turkey Leg and the Chicken on a Stick. No matter what you get, you won’t be disappointed.
Photo via Instagram / mannayse
Barbaro Masks Required 2720 McCullough Ave., (210) 320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com
Barbaro may be known for their super tasty pizzas and silky chicken alfredo, but their Sunday brunch ‘keep it coming’ deal allows you to order as many mimosas or bloody marys as you can (responsibly) muster, for just $15. Check out their pillowy-soft zeppole and crispy fried chicken while you’re at it.
Photo via Instagram / sabarbaro
sabarbaro
