23 gorgeous state parks within driving distance of San Antonio 

This family-friendly park should definitely be on your shortlist if you enjoy water recreation, wildlife and, most of all, relaxing in nature. The waters here let you swim, paddle, fish, water ski or explore via boat. Seriously, fishers can likely post up at the 18,256-acre Lake Corpus Christi and be fine all day. Bird-lovers will be content here as well as there are more than 200 species that have been spotted at the park. You can also hike, bike, camp and nature-watch.Photo via Instagram / marcusc_photo