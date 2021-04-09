The 23 most over-the-top restaurants in San Antonio

The Alamo City is a food city, and we also like to do things up big.



That means we've got no shortage of over-the-top dining and drinking experiences. By "over-the-top," we mean anything from extraordinary interiors to crazy uniforms to plus-size food servings where quantity is a quality all in itself.



We gathered 23 local spots that offer something wild for those of you like your food with a side of freaky.