23 Secluded Texas Camping Spots Worth a Weekend Road Trip

Whether you're just trying to enjoy the gorgeous spring weather, get away for the long weekend, or have a summer road trip with the fam, these secluded campsites are perfect for making memories with the people closest to you – and away from the masses at better-known parks. Plus, after checking this list, you'll wonder how many area codes Texas even has!



Just remember to exercise caution by practicing proper social distancing.