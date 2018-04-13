VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

23 Secluded Texas Camping Spots Worth a Weekend Road Trip 

By San Antonio Current Staff and Gabriella Pawelek
Whether you're just trying to enjoy the gorgeous spring weather, get away for the long weekend, or have a summer road trip with the fam, these secluded campsites are perfect for making memories with the people closest to you – and away from the masses at better-known parks. Plus, after checking this list, you'll wonder how many area codes Texas even has!

Just remember to exercise caution by practicing proper social distancing. 
Davis Mountains State Park
Texas-118, (432) 426-3337, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/davis-mountains
Located in the mountains of west Texas, Davis Mountains State Park is an incredible spot to be away from civilization and enjoy the stars at night and birdwatching or backpacking during the day. Heck, you can even bring your own horse. BYOH, if you will.
Photo by megandradke via Instagram / davismountainssp
Krause Springs
404 Krause Spring Rd, (830) 693-4181, krausesprings.net
Located a little north of Austin, Krause Springs is a beautiful spot for enjoying the outdoors. And taking pictures, of course. If you plan to come or camp, be sure to bring cash for admission.
Photo via Instagram / heidimsimmons
Possum Kingdom State Park
3901 St Park Rd 33, (940) 549-1803, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/possum-kingdom
You’ve heard the song, but have you seen the park? If you go, you’ll see some of the bluest waters in Texas, perfect for swimming, fishing, and skiing.
Photo via Instagram / matt_heron40
Caprock Canyons State Park
(806) 455-1492, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/caprock-canyons
Caprock Canyons are the perfect place to see wildlife: bison during the day and bats at night. That, and they’ve got more trails than you could see in a day - 90 miles worth.
Photo via Instagram / aberobledo
Sea Rim State Park
19335 State Highway 87, (409) 971-2559, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/sea-rim
With unique things to do at this park like hunting in-season and beach-combing, you’ll be interested all year round.
Photo via Instagram / jessicagreenrides
Canyon of the Eagles Campground
16942 Ranch Rd 2341, (512) 334-2070, canyonoftheeagles.com
On the shores of Lake Buchannan, you can enjoy Texas wildlife, wildflowers, and a wild good time. You can also bring the fur babies because their guest rooms are pet-friendly.
Photo via Instagram / canyonoteagles
Inks Lake State Park
3630 Park Rd 4 W, (512) 793-2223, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/inks-lake
This park is perfect for a daytrip or an overnight stay. Located in Burnet, near Austin, the park has near-constant water levels, which make if perfect to play at year-round.
Photo via Instagram / therealjpt
Leifeste Campground
Ranch Rd 152, (512) 217-4596, facebook.com/Leifestecampground
This small, private campground is perfect for you if you’re looking not to be bothered. Some travel websites recommend calling before you go to inquire if the campsite is full and if they’ve got kayak rentals still available if you plan to use them.
Photo via Facebook / Texas Hill Country Swimming Holes
Palo Duro Canyon State Park
11450 State Hwy Park Rd 5, (806) 488-2227, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/palo-duro-canyon
The “Grand Canyon of Texas”!
Photo via Instagram / thepostcardpair
Huntsville State Park
565 Park Rd 40, (936) 295-5644, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/huntsville
Located in the Piney Woods region of Texas (thanks grade school geography!), Huntsville State Park’s closest major city is Houston. Out in the forest, you can camp, fish, swim, paddle, or hike their 21 miles of trails.
Photo via Instagram / huntsvillestatepark
Goose Island State Park
202 S Palmetto St, (361) 729-2858, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/goose-island
With plenty of camping areas available, this park is perfect for people ready to enjoy everything the coast has to offer.
Photo via Instagram / donnadechen
Dinosaur Valley State Park
1629 Park rd 59, (254) 897-4588, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/dinosaur-valley
Located near Fort Worth, this park is perfect if there’s someone in your family who loves dinosaurs. You can still see their footprints today!
Photo via Instagram / redshoesredwine
Magnolia Beach
TX-77979, campendium.com/magnolia-beach
If you’re looking for a private, breezy spot, you just found your place. With a few RV hookups in a one mile radius and Lavaca as the closest town, you’re sure to have a serene vacation here.
Photo via Instagram / thesleepyundertaker
Ray Roberts Lake State Park
100 PW 4137, (940) 686-2148, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake
Located an hour north of the DFW area, this state park combined the joys of having hiking and equestrian trails with the joys of being near water like swimming, paddling, and fishing, along with having a lodge.
Photo via Instagram / el_jeffie
Mustang Island State Park
17047 State Hwy 361, (361) 749-5246, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mustang-island
Unfortunately, for now, because of the damage sustained during the hurricanes earlier this year, this park is only open for day use. When it opens fully, you’ll be able to camp here again, but until then, you can still enjoy the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and get some vitamin D.
Photo via Instagram / mustangislandstatepark
Cleburne State Park
5800 Park Rd 21, (817) 645-4215, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/cleburne
On the quiet northern edge of the Texas hill country, you can enjoy miles and miles of trails for walking or biking, paddling on the spring-fed lake, or peacefully nature-watching. Pick your pleasure.
Photo via Instagram / melissacaylor
Lockhart State Park
2012 State Park Rd, (512) 398-3479, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/lockhart
Just a day trip from both Austin and San Antonio, a unique feature of this park is its historic golf course. It has the other classic amenities, too, like fishing, summer swimming, and camping.
Photo via Instagram / eigi_einhamir
Davy Crockett National Forest
18551 Texas 7, (936) 655-2299, fs.usda.gov/detail/texas
With plenty of room for recreation, the Davy Crockett National Forest has a huge lake, woodlands, streams, hiking trails, a bathhouse, concessions, boating, and fishing.
Photo via Instagram / cever1987
Lake Mineral Wells State Park & Trailway
100 Park Rd 71, (940) 328-1171, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/lake-mineral-wells
With beautiful scenery and interesting history, Lake Mineral Wells State Park is located in what used to be cattle country. It’s even got one of the rare natural rock-climbing sites in Texas.
Photo via Instagram / lakemineralwells
Lake Limestone
100 Private Rd 5888A, (903) 626-4119, lakelimestonemarina.com
Equipped with fuel, tackle, laundry facilities, a restaurant, cabins, chalets, and RV hookups, Lake Limestone is a self-contained adventure waiting to happen.
Photo via Instagram / ericamedina14
Hueco Tanks State Park
6900 Hueco Tanks Road No. 1, (915) 857-1135, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/hueco-tanks
Located in far west Texas, one of the best things you can do is take a guided tour to learn about the images left on the rocks by ancient peoples.
Photo via Instagram / huecotanksstatepark
Pedernales Falls State Park
2585 Park Rd 6026, (830) 868-7304, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/pedernales-falls
While you’re on the Pedernales River, you can tube, swim, and fish, but the park itself has even more to offer, like mountain biking, picnicking, or of course, relaxing.
Photo via Instagram / jessrsauer
Balmorhea State Park
9207 TX-17, (432) 375-2370, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/balmorhea
Currently, the campsites at Balmorhea are being renovated, and are expected to reopen next March. For now, you can still enjoy the park for day use, just make sure to be there early so you can get your hands on one of only 1,300 tickets sold daily.
Photo via Instagram / balmorheastatepark
