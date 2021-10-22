24 essential San Antonio diners, dives and neighborhood spots for comforting eats

There's nothing like fall weather to trigger cravings for comfort food, whether that be gravy-smothered chicken fried steak, homey and warming fideo or Italian-American lasagna in red sauce. Hey, they all fit the bill.



Whatever your craving, San Antonio's got plenty of neighborhood spots that serve up cozy, comforting food and get it right. Consider these 24 dependable spots go-tos when you need stick-to-your-ribs fare to nourish both body and soul.