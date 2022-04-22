24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
By San Antonio Current Staff
There's nothing more refreshing than a jaunt outdoors. Whether you're seeking a rugged hike, a mountain bike adventure or just want to take a nice walk in the countryside, San Antonio's parks and greenways offer excellent options to enjoy the Texas landscape.
And while there are plenty of gorgeous outdoor spaces to visit within city limits, anyone willing to go on a trip beyond Loop 1604 can find lots more to love.
Mission Reach sariverauthority.org
Mission Reach is a popular destination for kayakers, pedestrians and bikers alike. Because a lot of the trail is located a fair distance from the road, it’s a good place for people who aren’t experienced with riding near or on the street, and it's plenty walkable, too. The route is more scenic than challenging anyway, so if you’re into rough and tough terrain and heart-pumping inclines on an isolated path in nature, Mission Reach probably isn’t for you. If you’re into paved paths and mostly gentle slopes with a beautiful view of the historic missions, you’ll love the Mission Reach.
Photo via Instagram / timd_satx
Brackenridge Park
3700 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 207-7275, brackenridgepark.org
The one and the only Brackenridge Park features tons of paved roads to bike down if you’re more of a beginner, and plenty of off-road opportunities as well for those bikers a bit more experienced. The beauty of Brackenridge Park lies in its rich history, ancient trees and the colony of (somewhat) feral cats. If you pack a picnic, there are plenty of places to sit down and eat it, too.
Photo via Instagram / dcwinger
Salado Creek Greenway North sanantonio.gov
With 10 points of entry, the northern section of the Salado Creek Greenway makes it easy to get on and off the trail. This greenway on the North Side connects to Eisenhower, Lady Bird Johnson, McAllister, and Hardberger Parks, and features multi-use trails paved in asphalt and concrete. No matter how long (or short!) your bike ride or hike is, along the way you can enjoy the plentiful pecan and live oak trees, as well as geologic landmarks like limestone cliff faces.
Photo via Instagram / this.ole.bike
Pearsall Park
4838 Old Pearsall Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Pearsall Park is like the city’s catch-all park. There are wide, open fields to run with your pup or play frisbee in, sports fields for getting in a little extra practice, walking and biking trails and even a skate park for when you want to hit the half pipe. Plus, it’s got over 500 acres of space to explore, especially if you’re comfortable with going off the beaten path.
Photo via Instagram / ivanolivo_81
Cibolo Nature Center
140 City Park Rd, Boerne, (830) 249-4616, cibolo.org
There’s plenty to do at Cibolo Nature Center, and the trails are short enough that you’ll be able to explore the entire center in a day. Throughout the property you’ll be able to hike marshes and open meadows alike. Plus, you can learn more about the dinosaur tracks that were discovered in 1997.
Photo via Instagram / john.freud
Medina River Greenway sanantonio.gov
The Medina River Greenway is about a 3.5-mile trail connecting the Pleasanton Trailhead to Mattox Park, which is located along McAllister Freeway outside of Loop 410 on the South Side. Because it hugs the edge of Mitchell Lake, you can expect to see some cool sights. When the weather is nice, you’ll see seasonal birds, lakeside wildlife and healthy vegetation. This greenway has paved areas, so it’s perfect for someone who prefers paved trails to rough terrain.
Photo via Instagram / eandrade_351
Olmos Basin Greenway sanantonio.gov
The Olmos Basin Greenway Trail runs between Jones-Maltsberger Road and Devine Road and is about a mile or so long. Because of the mature trees in Olmos Basin Park, the greenway trails are almost entirely shaded, offering relief from the hot Texas sun on sweltering days. If you decide to go during the summer, or let’s be real, any other season in Texas, the shade doesn’t necessarily mean that it’ll be cool. Luckily, it runs along Olmos Creek.
Photo via Instagram / tflaughergalindo
Stone Oak Park
20395 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Stone Oak Park is located off of Loop 1604 and can be accessed using the Stone Oak Parkway exit, though there are many ways to get there. The park itself has areas for adults to exercise and for children to play, but for bikers and runners, there are almost three miles of paved trails. The trails are split up into a few main parts, most of which are suitable for almost all types of bikes.
Photo via Instagram / sir.david.asher
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
16710 Ranch Road 965, Fredericksburg, (830) 685-3636, tpwd.texas.gov
There's a reason climbing Enchanted Rock is a local rite of passage. Those willing to make the drive and trek up to the top of the rock will be rewarded with beautiful views of the Texas Hill Country in addition to Enchanted Rock's own lovely pink granite. If you plan your visit for the weekend (or on a holiday), just make sure to register for a day pass in advance!
Photo via Instagram / the_gingerhead_man
Friedrich Wilderness Park
21395 Milsa Dr, (210) 207-3781, fosana.org
If you like to multitask while you hike, Friedrich Wilderness Park provides ample opportunities for bird watching. While its seven trails give you plenty of options to exploring the park and getting your hike on, we’ve got to recommend the Main Loop Trail and the Water Trail. These trails are perfect serious hikers who want to work their muscles and enjoy the beauty of the nature around. There's a reason we're only saying hikers, though — bikes and other wheeled modes of transport are not allowed in the park.
Photo via Instagram / jimmycastillo8