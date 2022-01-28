24 San Antonio restaurants that are always worth the wait 

Valentine's Day is one of those occasions that warrants a romantic meal at a special restaurant. But long wait times can play havoc with those plans if you're trying to grab a table at one of San Antonio's most exclusive dining spots.
Delicious dishes, gorgeous atmosphere and impeccable service make each of these sought-after spots difficult to get into on a whim. Sometimes, you need to call days (or more) in advance to ensure you get in — especially for a special occasion.
These 24 restaurants may take some extra effort to patronize, but the extra work is worth it.
Up Scale 1024 S. Alamo St., upscalesouthtown.com
Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter — the minds behind Southtown Instagram sensation Little Em’s Oyster Bar — recently opened a "sexy" new eatery called Up Scale in the building that once housed brunch and dinner hotspot Feast in Southtown. The new concept, which serves seafood, steak and sushi, opened this fall and is now taking reservations.
Photo via Instagram / upscalesouthtown
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr., sichuaneats.com
This summer, Kristina Zhao, owner of popular Chinese eatery Sichuan House, will expand her culinary footprint by opening Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar. Located in north-central San Antonio, the food itself is something to celebrate. Dashi also features a full beer, wine, sake and cocktail program created by Benjamin Krick, owner of craft-cocktail havens Pastiche and Jet-Setter, making this experience something you don't want to miss.
Photo via Instagram / sichuaneats
Bar Loretta 320 Beauregard St., (210) 757-3607, barloretta.com
SA foodies can expect “exceptional-yet-approachable” fare from this lively Southtown spot. The new eatery, housed in the previous home to Madhatter’s Tea House and Cafe, features handmade and vintage details creating an ambiance that you’ll be sure to want to check out.
Photo by Richard Casteel of Dandelion Gatherings for Bar Loretta
Nonna Osteria at The Fairmount Hotel
401 S Alamo St, (210) 224-8800, nonnasa.com
It turns out Italian eateries, often house really beautiful bars too, which is probably why some are so hard to get a table at. Nonna Osteria specializes in rustic Northern Italian cuisine as well as wine. The breezy eatery is still fairly new, and the modern decor here will definitely entice you in and keep your eyes satisfied while you down a cocktail or glass of wine — there’s plenty to choose from.
Photo via Instagram / nonnaosteria
The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio 115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com
This Insta-worthy rooftop bar overlooks the SA skyline from a 20-story perch. Indulge in its sophisticated cocktails while you snap a new selfie and enjoy its Mediterranean-inspired bar bites.
Photo via Instagram / themoonsdaughters
Fairmont Rooftop Oyster Bar 401 S Alamo St, (210) 224-8800, fairmountsa.com
For fans of the SA landmarks such as the Tower of the Americas, the view from this seafood-doling rooftop bar is tough to beat. Post up for a spectacular sunset view of the 53-year-old structure, and the oysters aren’t bad either.
Photo via Instagram / fairmount_rooftop_oysterbar
Little Em's Oyster Bar 1001 S Alamo St, (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint offers more than seafood, boasting crisp white walls and floors with pops of light pink and periwinkle blue that are just damn Instagram-worthy. It's a perfect hangout spot, but be sure to call early enough to get a table.
Photo via Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 2, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com
Unlike pricey, upscale French restaurants, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou aims to provide a more casual atmosphere for guests to enjoy an afternoon snack of wine and oysters, which is why it is so popular with both locals and tourists. Pair that atmosphere with gilded accents, and you’ve got yourself some ambiance. Look at you, all fancy.
Photo via Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
Battalion
604 S Alamo St, (210) 816-0088, battalionsa.com
This downtown eatery not only offers an eclectic dining space, but also delivers delicious Italian fare and cocktails that go down just right. Make sure to snap a selfie in front of the oversized lollipop for the full effect.
Photo via Instagram / battalionsa
Clementine
2195 NW Military Hwy, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Over in Castle Hills, you’ll find this strip mall hosts an incredibly charming restaurant concept from husband-and-wife team John and Elise Russ. What makes this spot so popular is the globally inspired menu, which changes almost daily. The stylish interior is also a plus.
Photo via Instagram / melgeee
Ocho at Hotel Havana
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
With Pan-Latin fare, mojitos and a chic aesthetic at the forefront, Ocho is a San Antonio favorite for a reason. Its cozy interior doesn't afford for many guests at a time, however, so be sure to call ahead.
Photo courtesy of Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana
La Fonda on Main
2415 N Main Ave, (210) 733-0621, lafondaonmain.com
A classic for Tex-Mex and interior Mexican fare since 1932, the longstanding La Fonda on Main is just one of those spots every San Antonians needs to experience; just be sure to make a reservation first. If patio vibes are your scene, grab a seat in the shaded space while you enjoy a margarita and, of course, your lunch/dinner.
Photo via Instagram / matthewmauldon
Bliss
926 S Presa St, (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com
Found in trendy Southtown, Bliss keeps diners coming through the doors with its inspired menu of New American fare. And because the restaurant is housed in a restored former filling station – stylishly, of course – there’s also an impressive menu of wine and beer. If you have a special occasion coming up, Bliss should be on your shortlist – but reserve your table ahead.
Photo via Instagram / justlikethepresident
Rebelle
300 E Travis St, (210) 352-3171, rebellesa.com
Getting your fix of seafood has never been as fancy as it is at Rebelle. Found inside the St. Anthony Hotel, this swanky spot is also a favorite for inventive cocktails, so you can expect a good time here, but likely a wait.
Photo via Instagram / rebellesanantonio
Supper
136 E Grayson St, (210) 448-8351, supperatemma.com
Open for all three meals, Supper at the Pearl is a go-to for elevated farm-to-table American dishes. As with any Pearl restaurant, a reservation ahead of time will mean you’re that much closer to scoring savory dishes like branzino or lamb inside this Hotel Emma restaurant.
Photo via Instagram / yourgalmacy
Signature, Inspired by Chef Andrew Weissman
16401 La Cantera Pkwy, (210) 247-0176, lacanteraresort.com
Head north to La Cantera where you can find seasonal fare with a focus on French and Texas cuisine. Connected to La Cantera Resort & Spa, a visit to Signature is a perfect addition to your staycation itinerary, or for just about any special occasion.
Photo via Instagram / signaturesanantonio
Chart House
739 E César E. Chávez Blvd, (210) 223-3101, chart-house.com
Honestly, the reviews of the Chart House, the restaurant at the top of the Tower of the Americas, aren’t always positive. But people line up to say they dined at a spinning restaurant hundreds of feet in the air. If you’re looking to go all out, this is the way to go – so you might as well plan ahead.
Photo via Instagram / diannenicolefit
Mixtli
812 S. Alamo St. Ste 103, (210) 338-0746, restaurantmixtli.com
Headed by dynamic duo Diego Galicia and Rico Torres, Mixtli is, by any measure, a hot spot with innovative dishes inspired by regional Mexican fare. Complete with drink pairings, Mixtli is just one of those spots you need to visit so you can tell your friends that you’re dining at San Antonio’s most fabulous spots – even if that means making arrangements to do so.
Photo via Instagram / b.present.sinq
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery 136 E. Grayson St, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com
Sitting in the heart of the Pearl is Southerleigh, a prime spot for Texas-inspired bites with a focus on the Gulf Coast. The cozy, historic space offers a special ambiance to enjoy comfort food staples with elevated sophistication.
Photo via Instagram / southerleigh
Biga on the Banks
203 S St Mary's St, (210) 225-0722, biga.com
Biga on the Banks is a San Antonio fine dining institution. Located inside the International Center, this chic River Walk eatery brings diners adventurous New American fare, a solid selection of wines and a rotating menu that offers a wide variety of flavors. Snag a table and you’ll see why Chef Bruce Auden is so respected in this town.
Photo by kodymelton for bigaonthebanks
Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood
219 E Houston St, (210) 472-2600, bohanans.com
Dining downtown always offers the option of stopping in at Bohanan’s. Regarded as one of the top-rated restaurants in San Antonio, this steakhouse gives chic vibes in an old-world setting. Complete with a cocktail lounge, patio and live jazz performances, Chef Mark Bohanan’s eatery will leave you with an impeccable steak and overall memorable dining experience.
Photo by Jason Risner Photography (RisnerPhoto.com)
Domingo Restaurant 123 N. St. Mary’s St, (210) 404-7516, domingorestaurant.com
From brunch plates to appetizers and dinner entrees, Domingo’s menus offer the flavors of South Texas, celebrating the culture of San Antonio with modern culinary flair. Located in the heart of downtown, it makes the perfect spot for a special occasion, but it’s wise to book a table in advance.
Photo via Instagram / domingosatx
Toro Kitchen + Bar Multiple Locations,torokitchenandbar.com
Toro Kitchen and Bar is a local mini-chain with two locations in the Alamo City. With authentic Spanish tapas and live music every Friday and Saturday night, it's a great spot to meet up with friends — or take a date. So let the red wine and tapas flow, but be sure to book a table in advance.
Photo by enriquevmedia via Instagram / torokitchenandbar
Sustenio 18603 La Cantera Terrace, (210) 598-2950, eilanhotel.com/sustenio-restaurant
Located at the exclusive high-end Eilan Hotel at La Cantera, Sustenio offers an array of cuisines from traditional Mexican to Creole and southern comfort foods. It’s a bit pricey, and it could take a while to get a table, but the food and service are undeniably worth it.
Photo via Instagram / sustenio
