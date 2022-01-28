24 San Antonio restaurants that are always worth the wait

Valentine's Day is one of those occasions that warrants a romantic meal at a special restaurant. But long wait times can play havoc with those plans if you're trying to grab a table at one of San Antonio's most exclusive dining spots.



Delicious dishes, gorgeous atmosphere and impeccable service make each of these sought-after spots difficult to get into on a whim. Sometimes, you need to call days (or more) in advance to ensure you get in — especially for a special occasion.



These 24 restaurants may take some extra effort to patronize, but the extra work is worth it.