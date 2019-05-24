25 Essential San Antonio Restaurants, Bars for Wine Lovers 

If wine is your libation of choice, all the more power to you. Whether you're celebrating or just looking for a solid spot to go for post-drink works, here's 25 local spots where you'll have fun exploring the wine list.
Sternewirth
136 E Grayson St, (210) 223-7375, thehotelemma.com
This cozy, yet sexy bar may be frequented by tourists daily, but it’s also a go-to for boozy locals. While the cocktail program reigns supreme here, you’ll be smart to order a glass of your favorite wine while you catch up with friends or during a hot date.
Photo by Jason Risner via Instagram / sternewirthatemma
Paramour
102 9th St #400, (210) 340-9880, paramourbar.com
Plenty of boozy drinks are up for grabs at this sexy rooftop bar, but you should definitely make it a point to enjoy a few glasses of wine here. Though not the longest wine list by any means, these fortified wines will still pack a punch and will guarantee a satisfyingly fun time whether you’re on a date or having a night out with your crew.
Photo via Instagram / fremmington
Biga on the Banks
203 S St Mary's St, (210) 225-0722, biga.com
Brought to you by Chef Bruce Auden, this downtown restaurant is one of the top dining destinations in SA – and it has solid wine options. This long list features reds, whites, pinks, bubbles and more, so make plans to enjoy a few glasses and have a good night.
Photo via Instagram / bigaonthebanks
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
Multiple locations, doughpizzeria.com
Trust this local and super authentic spot to deliver just the wine you’re looking for. From bubbly to a classic red or white, feel free to play around as your fill your glass and pair it with your favorite pizza.
Photo via Instagram / joyofroyq
High Street Wine Co.
302 Pearl Pkwy #104, (210) 908-9144, highstreetwine.com
Getting boozy at the Pearl is always a delight, but more so when it means having a few glasses of fine wine at the complex’s premiere wine bar. The modern, rustic wine bar and bottle shop features a variety of both traditional and more elevated by-the-glass options that you can top off with small bites.
Photo via Instagram / highstreetwine
Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
As one of the oldest bars in San Antonio, thing of drinking at Esquire as a history lesson. Set up inside at the longest wooden bartop in Texas or head toward the patio to enjoy the view with a glass of rosé (or whatever your preference) in hand. Either way, you’ll be living your best life.
Photo by kodymelton via Instagram / esquiretavernsa
Max's Wine Dive
340 E Basse Road Suite 101, (210) 444-9547, maxswinedive.com
An evening at this industrial bistro will bring you comfort food, small plates and a long wine list that you will have loads of fun tasting your way through. The menu features plenty of options for every type and there’s even a sizable selection of eco-friendly tap wines for when you just need the goods.
Photo via Instagram / mwdsanantonio
Little Death
2357 N St. Mary's, instagram.com/littledeathwine
A recent addition to SA’s wine scene, the St. Mary’s Strip joint is just what the neighborhood needed. This spot is all about enjoying wine – either by the glass or the bottle – at an affordable price. There’s even a snack bar that include cheese options. So, round up the gang and decide which bottle you want to share tonight.
Photo via Instagram / littledeathwine
Battalion
604 S Alamo St, (210) 816-0088
This hot spot (pun intended) for Italian fare is sought after for pasta dishes, as well as for its wine program. The restored firehouse offers a stylish option for wine lovers who want plenty of options and want to be adventurous when filling their glass.
Photo via Instagram / battalionsa
Signature
16401 La Cantera Pkwy, (210) 247-0176, lacanteraresort.com
Complete your fine dining experience with a glass – or bottle if you’re celebrating – at this beautiful La Cantera spot. With a focus on French and Texan fare, Chef Andrew Weissman’s menu is complemented by an array of both affordable and more extravagant wines, split into categories by taste and type.
Photo via Instagram / femme_foodie
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave, (210) 320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com
Come for the pizza, stay for the win. This stylist brick-walled pizza spot has a full bar that delivers a solid wine list available by the glass. For the cherry on top, visit during happy hour for 50% off wine.
Photo via Instagram / sanantonioexplorer
Soho Wine & Martini Bar
214 W Crockett St, (210) 444-1000, facebook.com
This sophisticated yet relaxing riverside bar really does feel like a big-city hangout in its namesake Manhattan 'hood. The clubby atmosphere is helped along by deep-red walls, stylish furniture, the former bank's original 19th-century safe (doubling as an above-ground cellar), and a horseshoe bar that encourages long, conversation-rich happy hours.
Photo via Instagram / _danielleon_
Southtown Wine & Tapas
1702 S Presa St, (210) 462-1157, southtowntapas.com
This prized garden-to-table restaurant keeps it real with its food offerings and just as much with its wine offerings. Stroll into this Southtown hot spot and ask your server about the daily wines. Though prices vary, you can sometimes score a glass for just $6.
Photo via Instagram / southtownwinetapas
Sukeban
1420 S Alamo St, facebook.com/sukebansushi
With an aesthetic solidified by Japanese graffiti, this trendy spot is go-to for sushi and champagne. On the wine list you’ll find solid options for when you just want a damn drink..
Photo via Instagram / sukebansushi
Clementine
2195 NW Military Hwy, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Though prized for its contemporary takes on Southern dishes, Clementine also keeps it real with its wine list. There’s the curated Clementine wine, available in sparkling, red or white, with multiple rosé and bubbly options too.
Photo via Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
Candlelight Coffeehouse
3011 N St Mary's St, (210) 738-0099, candlelightsatx.com
If your idea of a good time if snuggling up on a couch with a glass of wine in hand, you can do so at home, yes, but also at Candlelight. This welcoming St. Mary’s Strip joint serves wine so you can do just that. Catch up with friends and play some board games or enjoy some me-time as you read a book – you can do whatever it is that draws you here, and with wine. Be sure to take advantage of happy hours and Wine Down Wednesdays!
Photo via Instagram / candlelightsatx
Zinc Bistro & Bar
207 N Presa St, (210) 224-2900, zincwine.com
New American fare may be what brings people to Zinc, but the impressive wine bar is surely what keeps them coming back. The chic space is the perfect spot for late-night drinks. The extensive cellar houses more than 4,000 bottles of wine from across the globe, so while you may have your go-to bottles, you’re bound to try something completely new eventually.
Photo via Instagram / zincbistrobar
Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden
312 Pearl Pkwy Bldg. 3, (210) 354-4644, boilerhousesa.com
This industrial-chic eatery has American dishes and, more importantly, fine wines. Whether you choose to dine inside or post up on the patio, you can choose from Californian or international wines. No matter what route you go, enjoy small bites like crunchy chicharones or fried curry chicken balls.
Photo via Instagram / boilerhousesa
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
Though it’s an ideal lunchtime spot, Liberty Bar makes for a solid post-work stop thanks to its boozy selections. Sparkling, white and red wines await you here. Do yourself a solid and order the Spanish option called “Garnacha.”
Photo via Instagram / libertybarsa
Range
125 E Houston St, (210) 227-4455, rangesa.com
Housed inside the Embassy Suites on the River Walk you’ll find Chef Jason Dady’s Range. The vibrant venue is regarded for its steaks, and that means you’ll find wine menu that has chops. You’ll honestly be able to find the perfect wine to complement your meal, or you can just enjoy a glass all on its own.
Photo via Instagram / rangesanantonio
Silo Terrace Oyster Bar
22111 I-10 W Access Road, (210) 698-2002, siloelevatedcuisine.com
A favorite for quality eats, Silo also keeps it real with its wine selections. The chic space grants you access to lots of oysters, obviously, but also wine options – and lots of small plates – to top off your visit. Consider this one a go-to for date night.
Photo via Instagram / siloterrace
BLISS
926 S Presa St, (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com
If you’re dining at one of SA’s best restaurants, you might as well order a glass or two of wine to make the most of your dining experience. You’ll feel at your absolute poshest as you sip on that goodness – with national pours as well as bottles from France, Italy and Spain – in this stylish space.
Photo via Instagram / bliss_texas
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy Suite 704, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com
Head to Stone Oak to sip on European or domestic wines available by the glass or bottle at this beautiful wine bar. The wine list is massive here, perfect for connoisseurs who are looking for a specific taste they want to appreciate. If you’re feeling adventurous, order one of the pre-selected wine flights – just remember to put your pinky up while tasting.
Photo via Instagram / pureviewattpc
Queso Pan y Vino
727 S Alamo St, (210) 263-9729, facebook.com/QPVSA
Bringing together pizza and wine, QPV has two of your favorites under one roof. Still a hidden gem, this spot is perfect for after-work dinner and drinks in one.
Photo via Instagram / qpvsa
The Bar at Bohanan's
219 E Houston St, (210) 472-2202, bohanans.com
This downtown bar offers a clubby vibe, which makes sense as it hosts live jazz on the weekends. The elegant space is home to all the boozy works, including an excellent wine menu that you can visit time and time again – just remember to snap a picture for Instagram.
Photo via Instagram / bohanans
