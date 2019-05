25 Essential San Antonio Restaurants, Bars for Wine Lovers 

If your idea of a good time if snuggling up on a couch with a glass of wine in hand, you can do so at home, yes, but also at Candlelight. This welcoming St. Mary’s Strip joint serves wine so you can do just that. Catch up with friends and play some board games or enjoy some me-time as you read a book – you can do whatever it is that draws you here, and with wine. Be sure to take advantage of happy hours and Wine Down Wednesdays!Photo via Instagram / candlelightsatx