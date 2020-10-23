25 extremely outdoor dining options in San Antonio

Look, we get it — folks are itching to get out of the house. But they need to do it safely.



That's why we gathered this collection of bars and restaurants with ample outdoor space that let visitors enjoy some of the best food and hospitality that San Antonio has to offer, safely and responsibly.



These 25 spots allow folks to order up a frosty beverage and savory bite or two while staying socially distant and enjoying the open air.