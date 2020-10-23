25 extremely outdoor dining options in San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
Look, we get it — folks are itching to get out of the house. But they need to do it safely.
That's why we gathered this collection of bars and restaurants with ample outdoor space that let visitors enjoy some of the best food and hospitality that San Antonio has to offer, safely and responsibly.
These 25 spots allow folks to order up a frosty beverage and savory bite or two while staying socially distant and enjoying the open air.
Beethoven Maennerchor
422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521, beethovenmaennerchor.com
Located in Southtown near Blue Star, the Beethoven Maennerchor halle is home to one of the oldest German singing societies in Texas. The property usually hosts some of the biggest outdoor Oktoberfest, Fiesta and First Friday bashes in town, complete with authentic German food and music, plus ah-mazing German bier.
Bentley's Beer Garden
802 N Alamo St., (210) 980-9401, facebook.com/bentleysbeergarden
This open-air joint provides a socially-distant respite near Downtown, featuring large bars surrounded by televisions, swing seating and music stages.
Bombay Bicycle Club
3506 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210(737-2411 bombaybicycleclubsa.com
As part of its COVID-era reopening plan, Bombay Bicycle Club added an updated patio and a 1,850-square-foot seating area built in the parking lot. The popular near-downtown hangout also boasts new food menu items, as well as a full bar.
Brazed
909 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 632-1209, brazedsa.com
Brazed is a new beer- and whiskey-focused outdoor bar situated inside Augie’s Alamo City BBQ, on Broadway. The new joint offers up a "hybrid" menu of barbecue and pub-style fare, debuting bites such as sliders, nachos, chips and queso on a huge, newly expanded patio space.
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
When Burleson Yard first opened, it made a splash on the scene with its huge array of activities such as a large play area for the kiddos, table tennis, hammocks, giant flat-screens and live music. As the name suggests, hopheads will be pleased with the large beer selection, and the frozen drinks tend to be a big hit as well.
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
Seated comfortably at the corner of Cherry and Montana streets on the East Side, The Cherrity Bar covers nearly an entire city block, combining cocktails, charitable giving and a ramen shop. While their small arcade collection is currently closed off, guests can sit in the huge covered patio area, where each table is given a 10-foot berth on all sides.
Chicken N Pickle
5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio
The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts, plus a full bar to fuel the fun.
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheregarden.com
The dog- and family-friendly spot was voted Best New Bar in 2020 by our readers, and it's easy to see why. Swing seats overlooking the San Antonio River, lush landscaping, a selection of brews and wine, and savory snacks create a perfect urban getaway.
The Friendly Spot Ice House
943 S Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Southtown’s largest outdoor food and drink venue, The Friendly Spot, has reopened its yard seating, bringing back outdoor sports viewing and weekend DJ sets. Guests are asked to engage in social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing, as well as donning masks when not indulging in their “friendly eats & drinks.”
The Hoppy Monk
1010 N Loop 1604 E, thehoppymonk.com
The Hoppy Monk is currently only allowing outdoor dining, but the food menu and huge selection of beers are reason enough to head to this north SA spot. Stop by on Sunday to indulge in their brunch offerings, but be warned: you will wait for a table, so don’t arrive hangry.
Jaime's Place
1514 W. Commerce St., jaimesplace.pub
This 3,500 square feet space opened in early October, offering indoor and outdoor areas to enjoy live music, food and drinks on the city’s west side. Jaime’s Place boasts tons of room to enjoy the night air and dance with your +1 after one — or four — of their signature wine-based margaritas.
La Gloria
Various Locations, facebook.com/lagloriapearl
The patios at each La Gloria location include lush greenery and plenty of space to socially distance yourself effectively. They are also offering paperless ordering and booze to-go.
La Tuna Icehouse
100 Probandt St., (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com
For over 27 years, La Tuna Icehouse has been serving cold beer and wine to guests on their front outdoor patio, which includes an array of pecan tree-shaded picnic tables. Don't forget to take a photo with their new mural while you enjoy a frosty beverage.
Little Woodrow’s
Various Locations, littlewoodrows.com
Known for their huge outdoor spaces and countless flat screen TVs, Little Woodrow’s offers pet-friendly, 21-and-up patio pleasure.
Rumble
2410 N St. Mary's St. #3736, (210) 885-3925, facebook.com/rumblesatx
Arguably one of the most stylishly designed bars on the St Mary’s Strip, Rumble is a great spot to grab a cocktail and post up on a picnic table out front. Easygoing vibes and jovial service staff round out a relaxing outdoor experience.
Social Spot
930 Broadway St., (210) 263-9009, facebook.com/socialspotSATX
Just north of downtown on Broadway, Social Spot boasts a huge footprint - over 80 percent of the property is outdoors! This space is not only huge in size, but also drink options, since they offer 17 tap lines, nearly 30 types of beer in cans and bottles and an award-winning Michelada.
Southerleigh Haute South
5822 Worth Pkwy Suite 112, San Antonio, TX 78257,(210) 236-8556, southerleighhautesouth.com
Recently opened Southerleigh Haute South offers a menu based on Southern-style food including Southerleigh’s signature fried chicken, seafood and a full oyster bar. Grab one (or three — and an Uber!) of Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers, or a cocktail from the full bar. The 4,100-square-foot space includes dining space on its patio.
The Cove
606 W Cypress St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
The Cove has long been an outdoor haven for San Antonians, but a recent revamp to the patio area creates a more spacious layout to accomodate those looking to enjoy the weather. Be sure to chck out the Texas bar, whcho offers nearly 50 Texas craft brews.
Squeezebox
2806 N St Mary's, (210) 314-8845, facebook.com/TheSqueezebox
This indoor/outdoor joint added food prepared by local chefs to combat COVID craziness. The ever-changing frozen cocktail can be a little overly boozy, but the frostiness ensures responsible sipping — for fear of a brain freeze. Post up on one of many picnic tables for a sweet sunset serenade of Puro vinyl hits from any one of the visiting DJs.
Supper
136 E. Grayson, (877) 524-0031 supperatemma.com
Supper American Eatery is situated on the lush grounds of Hotel Emma, offering delectable bites and incredible cocktails. A perfect spot for an intimate light lunch or date on the patio.
The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink fresh beverages in the stifling San Antonio summer heat. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent!
The Rustic
17619 La Cantera Parkway Unit 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com/san-antonio
Sitting right outside of the loop, The Rustic offers live music, a huge outdoor seating area and a diverse food menu. They update their social media platforms regularly for the various music lineups happening throughout the week.
Tucker's Kozy Korner
1338 E Houston St., (726) 999-3764, facebook.com/tuckersbarsa
After reopening under new management earlier this year, Tucker’s has gained a following of folks who appreciated their diverse food menu, soul music and crafted cocktails. Those fans can now kozy up to a table on Tucker’s ample patio and enjoy a diverse food menu.
Two Bros. BBQ
12656 West Ave, (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
This casual spot offers tons of options, focusing on expertly-smoked proteins for full bellies all around. Two Bros. may super kid-friendly with a sizable play yard, but it's also parent-friendly, with bottled beer and lots of shade.
Porta Rossa
1221 Broadway St., portarossabar.com
In the space formerly occupied by craft beer growler station GS1221 and short-lived rebrand attempt The Roost, Porta Rossa is a recently-reopened cocktail bar offering booze, outdoor seating in abundance and rotating food trucks.
