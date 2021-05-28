25 gorgeous swimming holes and pools within driving distance of San Antonio

No matter how high you blast the air conditioning, sometimes the best way to beat the Texas heat is with a swim.



Many public and private pools and parks are opening their gates to the public for the season, so you can plan a refreshing escape to a nearby watering hole or a road-trip-worthy destination.



A vast array of natural swimming holes and notable pools are available in and around San Antonio, so we rounded up a list to keep you cool all summer long.