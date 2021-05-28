25 gorgeous swimming holes and pools within driving distance of San Antonio 

San Pedro Springs
2200 N. Flores, (210) 732-5992, sanantonio.gov
Looking to spend a day in the poolside shade at a history-filled park smack-dab in the middle of San Antonio? Look no further than San Pedro Springs. The 46-acre park dates back to the eighteenth century, making it the second-oldest public park in the country, behind the Boston Commons. The spring-fed pool was built as a part of the park’s overall renovation in 1915-20, replacing what was once a lake bed. Entered into the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, a day at San Pedro Springs is a day spent at a park officially worthy of preservation.
Photo via Instagram / caroleckelkamp
Garner State Park
234 RR 1050, Concan, (830) 232-6132, tpwd.texas.gov
Located along 2.9 miles of the Frio River, generations of Texans have spent their summer days at Garner State Park swimming or floating along to beat the blazing heat.
Photo via Instagram / ridj_photography
Lake Amistad Recreation Area
Highway 90 West, Del Rio, (830) 775-7491, nps.gov
Escape the desert heat in the waters of the U.S. portion of the International Amistad Reservoir, a “borderland paradise” known best for its water recreation, camping, hiking and rock art viewing. Swimming is restricted in certain areas, so head to Governors Landing or Diablo East if you’re looking to take a dip in this natural oasis.
Photo via Instagram / rolo77nino
Comal River
Landa Park Drive, New Braunfels, (830) 387-4408, playinnewbraunfels.com
What better way to spend the day than floating down the Comal River with a drink of choice in-hand and some tunes?
Photo via Instagram / awkwardninja87
Canyon Lake
Canyon Beach Park, tpwd.texas.gov
Take the exit off of IH-35 for Buc-ee’s and you’re almost at Canyon Beach Park, one of the designated swimming spots at Canyon Lake, located on the lake’s northern shore. With picnic tables, closeable grills and a beach, it’s practically like you’re at the gulf — minus the salt water.
Photo via Instagram / burnsdotravel
Krause Springs
404 Krause Springs Rd, Spicewood, (401) 236-7554, krausesprings.net
Thirty-two springs, a natural pool and a spring-fed man-made pool are scattered throughout the 115-acre property, ensuring endless relaxation.
Photo via Instagram / thebishopsofroam
Blanco State Park
101 Park Rd, Blanco, (830) 833-4333, tpwd.texas.gov
Just an hour north of San Antonio in the Texas Hill Country, the spring-fed river of the Blanco State Park makes for a perfect day trip with its space for swimming as well as fishing, paddling, or even a weekend campout.
Photo via Instagram / lovinglifeaustin
Rio Vista Park
555 Cheatham St, San Marcos, (512) 393-8400, toursanmarcos.com
Whether you’ve got your own inner tube, want to rent, or are just seeking some fresh water to swim in, Rio Vista Park in San Marcos is the perfect stop. With no admission or parking fees, this swimming hole is a great deal for any San Antonian looking to escape the heat.
Photo via Instagram / swpiercephotography
Medina Lake
14444 PR 37, Lakehills, (830) 612-2715, banderacowboycapital.com
While better known as a fishing and boating destination, visitors are more than welcome to go for a swim, whether mid-fishing trip or after a picnic at the Bandera County Park.
Photo via Instagram / ourfulltimeadventure
Landa Park Aquatic Complex
164 Landa Park Dr, New Braunfels, (830) 221-4350, nbtexas.org
While Landa Lake is home to endangered species and off-limits for swimming, visitors to the 51-acre Landa Park can take a dip in the park’s spring-fed pool — or better yet, jump in using the pool’s rope swing.
Photo via Instagram / greatspringsproject
Deep Eddy
401 Deep Eddy Ave, Austin, (512) 472-8546, austintexas.gov
Tucked away near downtown Austin, Deep Eddy is the oldest swimming pool in Texas. Capacity is limited, so get there early to beat the crowds.
Photo via Instagram / cameracait
San Marcos River
221 Sessom Drive, San Marcos, (512) 393-5930
Float for free at the San Marcos River, a classic Texas pastime.
Photo via Instagram / diidier_sierra
Woodlawn Pool
221 Alexander Ave, (210) 732-5789, sanantonio.gov
The impressive pool isn’t the only attraction at Woodlawn Lake Park: visitors can make a whole day out of their visit to the park, which has a 1.48 mile walking trail, a boating dock you can fish from, and a gym.
Photo via Instagram / jasonthechocolatier
Blue Hole
100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley, (512) 660-9111, cityofwimberley.com
Minutes from downtown Wimberley, Blue Hole makes for a refreshing stop during a day trip to the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead.
Photo via Instagram / jamiehornbuckle_realtor
Guadalupe State Park
3350 Park Road 31, Spring Branch, (830) 438-2656, tpwd.texas.gov
Swim, tube, canoe, or fish — or do all four! With four miles of river frontage, Guadalupe State Park is sure to make for a full day.
Instagram / renecizio
Paradise Canyon
2220 Co Rd 2615, Rio Medina, (830) 751-9911, paradisecanyon.com
With gorgeous natural scenery and endless options for entertainment, a weekend at Paradise Canyon is the perfect getaway from the city.
Photo via Instagram / wolfie1370
Riding River Ranch
971 Kent Creek Rd, Leakey, (830) 555-1234, ridingriverranch.com
Spend the night at the cabins and the day admiring the scenery while wading in the spring-fed lake and springs.
Photo via Instagram / k_breezeee
Barton Springs
2131 William Barton Drive, Austin, (512) 974-6300, austintexas.gov
Nestled in central Austin’s Zilker Park, the home of ACL, Barton Springs’ 68-70 degrees springwater makes for a great stop to cool off during a day of exploring the live music capital. As a federally-protected habitat to the endangered Barton Springs Salamander, the pool is closed on Thursdays for cleaning. Admission payment is currently online only, so leave the cash at home.
Photo via Instagram / qua.run.tine
Chalk Bluff River Resort
1108 Chalk Bluff Road, Uvalde, (830) 278-5515, chalkbluffriverresort.com
Although located on private land, a day pass will get you access to the resort’s one-mile stretch of the notoriously clear Nueces River.
Photo via Instagram / domgomez21
Jacob’s Well
1699 Mt. Sharp Road, Wimberley, (512) 214-4593, co.hays.tx.us
Secluded and small, the crystal clear waters of Jacob's Well makes for a serene swimming experience. Reservations are required to swim and recommended to be made a few weeks in advance.
Photo via Instagram / kaylashults
Devil’s Waterhole
3630 Park Road 4 W, Burnet, (512) 793-2223, tpwd.texas.gov
Part of Inks Lake, the sparkling blue waters and colorful rocks of the Devil’s Waterhole are the perfect backdrop for breathtaking Texas sunsets. Time your visit just right with when the Valley Spring Creek is running and you’ll be able to explore the scenic waterfalls upstream.
Photo via Instagram / jimrosenborough
Schumacher Crossing
Highway 39, Hunt
Schumacher Crossing has come to be a favorite of locals and tourists alike, known for its pristine waters and scenic picnic areas.
Photo via Instagram / mchenry57
”The Slab” Llano River
FM 3404, Kingsland, lakesandhills.com
Sunbathe and wade in the shallow waters at this popular gathering spot along the Llano River — don’t forget to pack sunscreen!
Photo by MyCurlyAdventures
Utopia City Park
241 Utopia Park Road, Utopia, (830) 966-3643, utopiapark.org
The shade of cypress and oak trees create the perfect spot to relax in the clear waters of the Utopia Park Lake. Or to make a splash, if that’s more your style.
Photo via Instagram / stacietheexplorer
San Felipe Springs
Del Rio, edwardsaquifer.net
San Felipe Springs are the fourth-largest in the state, and the crystalline waters a great swimming spot if you’re near the border.
Photo via Instagram / relleyyy
