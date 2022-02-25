25 hidden gem parks in San Antonio everyone should visit 

When it comes to parks, San Antonio has more to offer than San Pedro Springs, Brackenridge and Phil Hardberger. Indeed, the city has plenty of lesser-known — yet similarly breathtaking — public spaces, not to mention miles of greenway trails that interconnect many of its parks. If you're looking to go a little further off the beaten path, these 25 hidden gem parks will let you enjoy nature, along with some top-notch amenities and outdoor activities.
Panther Springs Park 22635 Wilderness Oak Rd., (210) 207-8480, sanantonio.gov
Also known as Panther Springs Natural Area, this park features 2.5 miles of paved trails and a large dog park.
Photo via Instagram / naturalistteacher
Lady Bird Johnson Park 10700 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 599-0122, sanantonio.gov
In addition to its scenic trails, Lady Bird Johnson Park has a skate park and a large pool perfect for cooling down during the summer months.
Photo via Instagram / besweeet
Olmos Basin Park 651 Devine Rd., (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Often overshadowed by the nearby Brackenridge Park, Olmos Basin Park is a beautiful place to relax and play outdoors. The park has various picnic areas and fields for sports including baseball, soccer, football and rugby. There's even a LARP group that meets at the park.
Instagram / rosiethebicycle
Hot Wells 5503 S. Presa St., bexar.org
Back in the day, Hot Wells hot spring resort was a hotspot for some of the hippest celebs of the silent film era. The Hot Wells ruins are now a park, where visitors can soak in the landmark's unique history, if not soak their feet, since the well has since been capped.
Photo via Instagram / hotwellsconservancy
Elmendorf Lake Park 3700 W. Commerce St., (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
When taking a relaxing walk in this park, you can enjoy the natural beauty of Elmendorf Lake as well as a scenic view of Our Lady of the Lake University's campus across the water.
Photo via Instagram / _sierraangelica
Tom Slick Park
7400 Texas 151 Access Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Right off the highway you’ll find this park that will definitely cure your antojo for some fresh air, if you can believe it. Don’t let the location fool you, this park offers some space to play basketball, football or soccer, as well as the green space to simply just walk around. The park also has a fun homage to its namesake Tom Slick's passion for cryptozoology — a statue of the Loch Ness Monster made by artist Elizabeth Carrington.
Instagram / schraderfotowerks
Southside Lions Park
3100 Hiawatha, (210) 532-2027, sanantonio.gov
Anyone hanging out on the South Side will want to hit up Lions Park at some point. Take a walk around and enjoy the scenery, post up on a picnic table, take in the calmness of the waters, or get active in any of the sports areas. You’ll truly feel like you’ve stretched your legs when you spend some time here.
Photo via Instagram / andrew__arrey
Cathedral Rock Park
8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Looking for a spot that gives serious nature vibes, but you don’t have to go far to get them? You’ll appreciate Cathedral Rock. Here you’ll be able to enjoy trails — whether you choose to bike or walk them — as well as big grassy areas and picnic tables too if you’re looking to sit back for a bit. There’s also playgrounds so the kids can run around.
Photo via Instagram / shirleybirch
Pearsall Park
4838 Old Pearsall Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Though one of the more popular parks on this list, Pearsall Park still does not get the credit it deserves compared to more-frequented green spaces in the city. In the southern sector of the city, this park is all about wide open spaces and getting active. There’s a playground, skate park, splash pads and even an outdoor gym — and a 18-hole golf course. Yep, you can get moving here.
Photo via Instagram / zlara_photography
Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park
12603 West Ave, (210) 207-3000, sanantonio.gov
Up in north San Antonio, you may stumble upon this grassy, tree-filled park that will have you feeling like you’re actually miles away from city limits. This hidden park, that’s actually jam-packed with lots of history, has all that you need to get some fresh air, like walking trails and areas to feast on a picnic.
Photo via Instagram / ashtrixxy
Millers Pond Park
6175 Old Pearsall Road, (210) 623-2900, sanantonio.gov
As the spot where the O.G. Shea Serrano spent time balling up as a kid, Millers Pond Park should honestly be considered a national landmark. Even if that doesn’t happen, you should definitely head to this intimate, 42-acre park to take advantage of the fishing pond, basketball court, football field and picnic areas.
Photo via Instagram / dradrianad4
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King Dr, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
If the only time you’ve hit up the city park is when taking part in the MLK Jr. March in January, consider paying this East Side park a visit any other time of the year. The park is decently-sized, bringing residents a seasonal outdoor pool, sports facilities, picnic areas as well as lots of room to run around. In early 2022, the park debuted the sculpture Spheres of Reflection by artist Kaldric Dow, which celebrates African American culture.
Photo courtesy of City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture
Stone Oak Park 20395 Stone Oak Pkwy., (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Located in north San Antonio, Stone Oak Park has nearly 3 miles of trails that are perfect for hiking and biking.
Photo via Instagram / dherroz
Heritage Duck Pond Park 900 S. Ellison Drive, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
This park may be small, but there's plenty to do. You can either relax for a leisurely stroll and enjoy the park's namesake ducks or get a fun workout at the skate park.
Photo via Instagram / lexiii_on_fire
Crownridge Canyon Park
7222 Luskey Blvd, (210) 207-5320, sanantonio.gov
If tranquil parks are your thing, you’ll be living your best life at Crownridge Canyon. This open space features paved and natural walking trails, but also desert-like scenery if you can believe it. Come and experience this wonder for yourself.
Photo via Instagram / rob41380
Medina River Natural Area
15890 TX-16, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Located in the southern portion of the city, this sprawling park makes for an inviting space with lots to do. From hiking and biking trails to lots of terrain and wildlife to explore, you’ll be tempted to make your way to every inch of this 511-acre oasis. There’s even a camping area that you can get familiar with, you just need a reservation.
Photo via Instagram / photographer.sonja
Concepcion Park
500 Theo Pkwy, (210) 207-8480, sanantonio.gov
Located on the South Side, this 21-acre park is seriously an oasis among the bustling city life. Among the sprawling space you’ll find a playground, lots of sports courts and a swimming pool, meaning there’s plenty to do here. No matter what you get into, you can be sure that this space will make for a refreshing day out of the house, and without going too far.
Photo via Instagram / eddie.millard.ok
Bamberger Nature Park
12401 Babcock Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
If you’re seeking a park that feels all natural, you’ll be happy heading to Bamberger Nature Park. This hidden gem of a park is filled with trees, letting you feel like you’re in a legitimate state park (though it is a city park). There’s even trails to walk or bike, so get that heart pumping and endorphins going.
Photo via Instagram / melanielandrews13
Converse City Park
307 School St., Converse, (210) 658-1965, conversetx.net
If you live out in the Northeast part of San Antonio, you won’t have to go too far to hit up Converse’s park. The open green space features paths for walking and cycling, a playground, ball fields, a pond and lots of barbecue grills for your next cookout.
Photo via Instagram / danielcarmony
Mud Creek Park
16875 Jones Maltsberger Road, (201) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Though not the biggest park in the city, Mud Creek Park comes through with 1.4 miles of natural terrain perfect for hiking. This dedicated trail makes for a solid choice the next time you want a challenge to stretch your legs without making a day trip out of the ordeal.
Photo via Instagram / nungaraylife
Gold Canyon Park 18402 Corporate Woods, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Golden Canyon Park, or Golden Canyon Natural Area, is a small oasis of nature on the north side with a scenic walking trail.
Photo via Instagram / mini.aussie.mikasa
Friesenhahn Park
15701 O'Connor Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Though you may want to have your next family party underneath the pavilion here, you can stroll into Friesenhahn Park any old day to hit up the concrete trails. Go on and get moving, y’all.
Photo via Instagram / anyoneseenmyhead
Nani Falcone Community Park
8716 Mystic Park, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
While not the most spacious, this community park is a small, but isolated oasis that will let you kick back in nature without going far. In addition to a mile-long walking trail, the park also features playgrounds and a disc-golf course so kids of all ages can have some fun and get active.
Photo via Instagram / sallyslzr
Culebra Creek Park
10919 Westwood Loop, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov
Just outside Loop 1604 and Culebra Road, you’ll be able to run around this spacious park. Mostly flat, the park features areas to take part in sports with the family, as well as walking trails and wooded areas for you to indulge in some much-needed time in nature.
Photo via Instagram / aikens2travel
Raymond Rimkus Park
6440 Evers Road, Leon Valley, (210) 684-1391, leonvalleytexas.gov
Though technically located in Leon Valley, Rimkus Park should still be considered a dependable go-to for spending some time outdoors. The 22-acre park includes numerous areas for sports, a playground, walking tracks and places to enjoy a picnic. The park is also home to plenty of events and is across the street from the small town’s library, so you’ll be able to take in all that Leon Valley has to offer (besides red light traffic tickets).
Photo via Instagram / murphy.kurdi
