25 hidden gem parks in San Antonio everyone should visit 

Right off the highway you’ll find this park that will definitely cure your antojo for some fresh air, if you can believe it. Don’t let the location fool you, this park offers some space to play basketball, football or soccer, as well as the green space to simply just walk around. The park also has a fun homage to its namesake Tom Slick's passion for cryptozoology — a statue of the Loch Ness Monster made by artist Elizabeth Carrington.Instagram / schraderfotowerks