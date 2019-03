Found not too far from the edge of Lackland AFB, Orly’s BBQ makes for a great barbecue spot in the area. Though the hours are funky, you can stop in to take advantage of the daily lunch specials. There’s also “feast” options and family packs if you come in during the weekend. Either way, you’re doing yourself a favor if you order up the brisket and your favorite sides.Photo via Instagram / lonestarloner