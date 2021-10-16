25 puro San Antonio Halloween costumes to try out this year 

Beto O'Rourke

There's a good chance you applied fake sweat stains to a blue button-up shirt when you dressed up as Beto during his 2018 U.S. Senate run. Grab it from the closet, because everything old is new again. The former El Paso congressman is teasing a run against Gov. Greg "No Abortions or Vaccines Allowed" Abbott, a politician who seems to be working overtime to become just as reviled as Ted Cruz.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore