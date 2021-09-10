25 San Antonio bars with food as good as the drinks 

Sometimes when you're drinking, a bag of chips or a bowl of peanuts just won't cut it. Not to mention, if the cocktails are boozy, it's smart to have something lining your stomach.
That's why it's always good to have a few spots in your back pocket that offer hearty and delicious eats along with the drinks. Booze may be the primary draw at most of these San Antonio bars, but the food is equally intoxicating.
Cullum's Attagirl
726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, facebook.com/cullumsattagirl
This ice house may be small, but the flavors are mighty here. Yes, there’s lots of craft beer here, but also delicious fried chicken as well as wings and sandwiches. Need we even need to say more?!
Photo via Instagram /
cullumsattagirl
Hanzo
7701 Broadway St #124, (210) 826-1488, hanzobar.com
This Broadway hangout not only brings casual vibes and Japanese spirits, but also some creative bites. The gastropub serves up inspired dishes like karaage calamari, gyoza, poke bowls and a variety of bao to name a few.
Photo via Instagram / hanzobarsa
Hello Paradise 520 E Grayson St, (210) 338-5114, helloparadisesa.com
This Pearl-area spot has all but redefined bar food in the area, doling out savory Thai chicken noodle soup, shrimp and pork dumplings and succulent Thai fried chicken.
Photo via Instagram / helloparadisesa
The Hoppy Monk
1010 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com
With a major selection of beers on tap, you can’t go wrong with the Hoppy Monk. Add in the elevated pub selections and a patio and you’ve got a hell of an outing. The menu includes brunch dishes – avocado toast, chicken & waffle and chilaquiles – and lunch/dinner options – a ribeye sandwich, burgers and varieties of tacos.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk_sa
The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
On top of having the longest wooden bartop in Texas, Esquire Tavern also offers an incredibly delicious menu. Here you can score elevated pub grub like deviled eggs, a Bison burger, a pulled pork sandwich or the Big Red empanada.
Photo via Instagram / esquiretavernsa
The Cherrity Bar 302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
Seated comfortably at the corner of Cherry and Montana streets on the East Side, The Cherrity Bar combines cocktails, charitable giving and a top-notch ramen shop. For financially efficient eating, stop in for happy hour, when apps are half off.
Photo via Instagram /
cherritybar
Jazz, TX
312 Pearl Pkwy #6001, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com
Jazz is regarded as a prime spot for live music and cocktails, but it’s also scrumptious from the kitchen. Specializing in “refine Texan cuisine,” you can find menu items like blackened snapper, quail quarters as well as chips and queso.
Photo via Instagram / jazz_texas
Bombay Bicycle Club 3506 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210(737-2411 bombaybicycleclubsa.com
Bombay Bicycle Club has always been a popular near-downtown hangout, but revamps to the food menu over the recent years have put food back at the focus of this social spot. Post up on the newly-expanded patio area for maximum outdoor dining comfort.
Photo via Instagram / bombays_sa
Künstler Brewing 302 E Lachapelle , (210) 688-4519, kuenstlerbrewing.com
Kid- and pet-friendly, this South SA brewery features handcrafted beers such as stouts, ales, IPAs, ciders, and more on tap in the spacious brewpub’s indoor and outdoor spaces. Stop in daily for a flight of beers and a bite off their new lunch menu, featuring Texas twists on German
favorites such as pork schnitzel, bratwurst and potato pancakes.
Photo via Instagram / kuenstlerbrew
Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
This 21+ joint is a perfect hangout to get boozy, but also a prime spot for some damn good eats. In addition to ice cold beers, this ice house is regarded for its Tin Can Nachos, its long list of burgers and mix of wings. No matter what route you go, you can expect your stomach to be satisfied.
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
If you want hearty eats to accompany your bar crawl, you’ll want to swing by Liberty Bar. As cooler weather sweeps in, try the pot roast bowl — grass fed, cage-free chuck roast w/ carrots, potatoes and onions — with a warming whiskey, neat.
Photo via Instagram / libertybarsa
Mad Pecker Brewing
6025 Tezel Road #122, (210) 562-3059, madpeckerbrewing.com
This local brewery not only makes damn good beer, but also tasty bar bites. Kick back in the taproom and you’ll be able to score burgers, wings, “madchos” and even fondue.
Photo via Instagram / madpeckerbrew
Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill
11888 Starcrest Dr Ste 101, (210) 496-7092, charlie-browns.com
Dive bars don’t have a reputation for good food – or even food you’d want to eat – but Charlie Brown’s is definitely an exception. This laid-back spot has all the elements of a dive bar, but also offers a respectable menu of American grub. Wings, quesadillas, nachos, fries, burgers, sandwiches and even steak – you can have it all here.
Photo via Instagram / charliebrown.sa
The Dooryard 4503 De Zavala Rd., Ste. 108, thedooryardsa.com
While most folks may visit this northwest-side spot to drink their calories, The Dooryard’s food menu is also worth checking out. Compliment pours of beers, seltzers and wines with soy ginger baby back ribs and $20 steak nights.
Photo via Instagram / thedooryardsa
Weathered Souls Brewing
606 Embassy Oaks #500, (210) 313-8796, weatheredsouls.beer
Enjoy a craft beer or two, and feel welcome to explore the food menu. Pizzas, burgers and nachos are all up for grabs here. Oh, and the patio is pet-friendly.
Photo via Instagram / weatheredsoulsbrewing
The Friendly Spot Ice House
943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Not only can you find hundreds of beers and other libations at the Friendly Spot, but also grub that will hit the spot. Pair your chips with queso, white queso or guacamole, snack on jalapeño bites or fried pickles, or order some of the tacos – Mahi Mahi or roasted cauliflower.
Photo via Instagram / thefriendlyspot
The Cove 606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
While the Texas beer bar is impressive — it boasts over 50 Texas beers on tap — The Cove’s sustainable, organic and locally-produced eats aren’t to be missed. Find an outdoor table in line with the hefty mister system, and you’re all set.
Photo via Instagram / gonzoinsa
Anchor Bar
4553 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 492-9464, anchorbar.com
If you’re not in the mood for a dive bar, but still want good drinks and equally good food, you can’t go wrong with Anchor Bar. The menu includes a wide variety here, though your best bet are the wings. Available bone-in and boneless in a long list of sauces and rubs, the wings may just be reason enough to stop by and have a beer (or however many you choose to wash down your wings).
Photo via Instagram /
anchorbar_satx
Little Rhein Prost Haus 231 S Alamo St, 210-890-2225, littlerheinprosthaus.com
This new spot on the River Walk offers more than 20 draft beers — many imported directly from Munich or craft-brewed locally to purist German recipes. Liter bier steins abound, as well as beer sampler flights and the largest selection of schnapps in Texas.
Photo via Instagram / littlerheinprosthaus
Picks Bar SA 4553 North Loop 1604 W #1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com
Inside this colorful live music spot, La Maceta Tapatios slings huge servings of Del Rio-inspired comfort food such as tacos and tapatios. With this pair, you can truly have dinner and a show.
Photo via Instagram / picks_barsa
Freetail Brewing Company Multiple locations freetailbrewing.com
While both Freetail locations offer an impressive lineup of draft beer — including special collaborations with other local breweries — only the Northside brewpub offers eats. The pizzas and shady outdoor patio are perfect accompaniments to a frosty, local brew.
Photo courtesy of Freetail Brewing Co.
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery 136 E. Grayson St, (210) 455-5701, .southerleigh.com
Folks make the trek to this downtown brewery for tastes of its craft suds, but one look at the fresh-baked pretzels or fried snapper will have you thinking about some salty snacks to go with your beer.
Photo via Instagram / southerleigh
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com
With a name like Sangria on the Burg, it’s obvious that the alcoholic offerings are going to be out of this world. Mix and match a flight of sliders for the full experience.
Photo via Instagram / therunningwinemom
Dog and Pony Grill 1481 S Main St, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com
Okay, so the word ‘grill’ is in the name, but when you happen upon this sprawling Boerne spot, with its music stage and multiple play areas, the food may be the last thing on your mind. Don’t sleep on this menu, though; especially that Diablo Burger, with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and chipotle mayo.
Photo via Instagram / dogponygrill
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Pkwy Suite 704, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com
Vino lovers flock to this north SA spot for the wine selection, but stay for the meats, cheeses and casual Mediterranean eats from chef and owner Jeff Bridges. Make sure to ask about future foodie events — they have one nearly every month.
Photo via Instagram / chuck_corbitt
Photo via Instagram /
