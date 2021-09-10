25 San Antonio bars with food as good as the drinks

Sometimes when you're drinking, a bag of chips or a bowl of peanuts just won't cut it. Not to mention, if the cocktails are boozy, it's smart to have something lining your stomach.



That's why it's always good to have a few spots in your back pocket that offer hearty and delicious eats along with the drinks. Booze may be the primary draw at most of these San Antonio bars, but the food is equally intoxicating.