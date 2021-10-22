25 Texas parks to see fall colors that are worth a road trip from San Antonio

"Texas" and "fall colors," in the same sentence? Yeah, we know, it sounds hard to believe.



While we typically don't get the splashy reds, oranges and yellows New England boasts each year, you may be surprised at how much fall beauty can be found in the Lone Star State as the weather cools.



For those looking to experience some of the natural beauty our state has to offer this season, we rounded up 25 Texas parks where you can enjoy the autumn splendor. Sounds like a perfect excuse for a road trip, no?