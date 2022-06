There's nothing better on a scorching Texas summer day than a refreshing swim. If the neighborhood pool isn't doing it for you, though, the state offers other great ways to spend a day on the water — from swimming holes and lakes to picturesque spring-fed pools.



We rounded up beautiful swimming spots from across the Lone Star State, focusing on places near San Antonio and road-trip worthy destinations. Hell, we even threw in one place where you can swim nude!