26 Black-Owned San Antonio Businesses You Can Support Right Now
By San Antonio Current Staff
There's no shortage of ways to stand up for racial justice and show solidarity with the Black community — from marching in protests to donating to organizations that support equity, education and community building.
But one of the most direct ways to demonstrate your support is by spending your dollars with Black-owned businesses, many of which have also faced disproportionate impact from the coronavirus pandemic. These San Antonio entrepreneurs are award-winning chefs, celebrated healthcare providers, respected fitness pros and more. And their financial success lifts up the whole community.
This is by no means an exhaustive list — keep your eyes peeled for us to build on it — but consider this a starting point if you want to put your money where your mouth is and support the continued success of our city's Black entrepreneurs.
Tacit Growth Strategies, LLC
2014 S Hackberry, (210) 904-0457, growthistacit.com
Tacit Growth Strategies offers services spanning all facets of professional development, including proposal navigation and application, strategic planning and nonprofit management. With the mission to grow successful ideas, people and organizations,Tacit Growth Strategies Owner and Principal Consultant La Juana Chambers Lawson has been featured in O Magazine and published two books.
Photo via Instagram
growthistacit
Texas Muscle and Fitness
10103 W. Loop 1604 North #105, (210) 892-2118, facebook.com/TexasMuscleandFitness
This 24/7 gym specializes in weight lifting and personal training but also offers outdoor turf training, weekend bootcamps and cardio machines for a well-rounded routine.
Photo via Facebook
TexasMuscleandFitness
Binge Kitchen
449 McCarty Road, (210) 442-8126, eatbingekitchen.com
When you hear the word ‘binge’ you probably don’t think of vegan food, but Binge Kitchen turns the idea of vegan soul food on its head. Meatloaf, crispy chicken, mac & cheese; they’ve got it all. If there’s a soul food dish you can’t live without, you’ll find it, vegan-style at Binge Kitchen.
Photo via Instagram
alamocity.vegans
Weathered Souls
606 Embassy Oaks - Suite 500, (210) 313-8796, weatheredsouls.beer
Weathered Souls Brewing has definitely been keeping busy while we’ve all been ordered to stay at home. It seems like every week these guys are releasing a new brew! Stop in for a beer from their margarita-inspired series. Trust us on this one.
Photo via Instagram
daaamn_daniel20
A New Day Pediatric Psychology PLLC
16607 Blanco Rd, Suite 1107, (210) 816-4149, anewdaysa.com
President and owner of A New Day Pediatric Psychology PLLC, Dr. Ann Louise Lockhart, practiced in military clinics and hospitals for over a decade before starting her San Antonio practice in 2016. A New Day offers therapy, psychological testing, in-home behavior consultation and parent coaching sessions.
Photo via Instagram
bendthelightbranding
Tony G‘s Soul Food
915 S Hackberry St, (210) 451-1234, tonygssoulfood.com
Yelp reviews for Tony G‘s Soul Food are solid 4-5 stars, and it’s easy to see why. Rich, flavorful and prepared with love, Tony G‘s really does bring the soul. Let’s just face it: you can’t go wrong with a place that makes peach cobbler from scratch daily.
Photo via Instagram
tonygsoulfood
Black Stallion Boxing
17803 La Cantera Terrace Suite 8124, (210) 777-7587, blackstallionboxingplus.com
This La Cantera-area boxing gym takes pride in expanding its members’ workout routines by pairing boxing with other fitness activities like weight training, cycling, Pilates and plyometrics.
Photo via Instagram
blackstallionboxing_plus
Carmel Soap Company
19178 Blanco Road, Suite 104 carmelsoap.com
The Carmel Soap Company has been providing plant-based, vegan friendly, additive-free skin and hair products since 2016. With no artificial colors or scents, their artisan soaps, lotions and scrubs are good and good for you.
Photo via Facebook
The Carmel Soap Company
Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken
Various Locations, (210) 387-7452, facebook.com/chichibirds
Known as “San Antonio’s original pop up for hot chicken,” Chi Chi Birds Hot Chicken continues to crank out crispy, spicy birds that have gained their own cult following.
Photo via Instagram
chichibirdshotchicken
DeeWillie's Bar-B-Que
12130 O'Connor Road, (210) 387-7452, facebook.com/DeeWillies
DeeWillie's Bar-B-Que is a must-try for BBQ lovers, with its Atomic D&D Sandwich piled high with house brisket, homemade mac and cheese, pickles, marinated onions and barbecue sauce — and that’s just one sandwich. Find them on San Antonio‘s Northeast or South side.
Photo via Instagram
al_valdez1
Doss Audiology and Hearing Center
5000 Schertz Parkway, Suite 300, (210) 819-5002, dossaudiology.com
Doss Audiology and Hearing Center in nearby Schertz and Floresville focuses on diagnosis and treatment of hearing related disorders. Owner Dr. Phallon Doss, clinical audiologist, was awarded San Antonio Business Journal’s 40 under 40 in 2019.
Photo via Instagram
jhenryagin
The Event Flipper
(402) 321-4098, theeventflipper.com
With over 20 years of corporate and social event planning experience, Event Flipper Sandy Stone, CMP, CTSM, has tried her hand at the full spectrum of corporate trade shows and events. Sandy strives to provide DIY and stress-free planning for those who hope to execute a fabulous event, but might need the extra hands to accomplish their vision.
Photo via Instagram
theeventflipper
Freckles and Brows
2106 E Sonterra Blvd, (210) 363-8140, frecklesandbrows.com
Freckles and Brows is an independent salon owned by Perlesta Omosowofa, a licensed Esthetician and Everlasting Brow Microblade Technician. Offering services like peels, facials, microblading and hair removal necessities, Freckles and Brows is a one-stop shop for skincare and maintenance.
Photo via Instagram
scribblesandscratch
Go Vegan San Antonio
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 729-5400, govegansa.com
Go Vegan San Antonio is known for providing super scrumptious vegan eats in a taco-heavy town. Stop in for some of their savory dishes for a quick lunch that’s full of power and protein. Their BBQ Burger Mac is seriously to-die-for.
Photo via Instagram /
govegansatx
Heavy Metal Fitness
2313 NW Military Hwy. St 111, (210) 257 0504, heavymetalfit.com
This northside gym offers personal and small group training, strength training, powerlifting and programming led by a team of seasoned, experienced coaches to provide optimal training for their clients.
Photo via Instagram
heavymetalfit
Honey Dipped Cosmetics
iamhoneydipped.com
Honey Dipped Cosmetics provide masks, hair serums and formulated skincare that’s specially curated to work on specific skin types. The formulated skincare kits can get a little pricey, but if social media feedback is to be believed, the reviews are glowing.
Photo via Instagram
honeydippedcos
Industrious Interiors
12130 O'Connor Road, (210) 446-8009, industriousinteriors.net
A 15 year veteran of interior design, Cerissa Tate runs Industrious Interiors with the belief that thoughtful, functional design should be balanced with aesthetic beauty and unique perspective.
Photo via Instagram
bexaressentialsremodeling
The Jerk Shack
117 Matyear St., 210) 776-7780, facebook.com/thejerkshacksatx
Chef Nicola Blaque’s West side Jamaican hotspot was recently named on GQ’s Best New Restaurant list. The jerk chicken is obviously a big seller, but they also offer jerk ribs, plantains, and mac and cheese. Just keep in mind, you might want to get there early, because they usually sell out!
Photo via Instagram
thejerkshacksatx
Latched Support
8102 Midcrown Dr., (210) 504-8015, latchedsupport.com
Latched Support offers free diaper assistance, breast-feeding support, webinars and parenting classes to San Antonio families. Founded by two registered nurses, Latched is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on quality education, critical maternal assistance and advocacy.
Photo via Instagram
latched.support
Manna Reign Chocolates
(210) 988-1752, mannareignchocolates.com
From truffles to bonbons, to gluten free brownies, Manna Reign Chocolate is a one stop shop for chocoholics. You can shop their products, like their spiced chai latte or maple roasted walnut bon bons, on the Frnd-Ships app.
Photo via Instagram
mannareignchocolates
Mark’s Outing
1624 E. Commerce Street (210) 299-8110, marksouting.com
Mark's Outing, formerly Fatty’s Burgers, has been serving up amazing burgers and complimentary slow-cooked beans on Commerce Street since 2005. They must be doing something right, because their homestyle burger buns have been drawing crowds in droves for just as long.
Photo via Instagram /
marksouting
MFAD Creative Group
(210) 960-7013, management4aday.com
MFAD Creative Group provides professional services like business research, business development workshops, lectures, project management and corporate outreach. With awards from the likes of the Academy of Business Research, Dr. Shantana Robinson, the MFAD Creative ‘Bridge Builder,’ is ready to help businesses reach their fullest potential.
Photo via Facebook
MFAD Creative Group
San Antonio Ballet School
2106 NW Military Hwy., (210) 802-7931, sanantonioballetschool.com
The San Antonio Ballet School is a realized dream of lifetime dancer Danielle Steans. SABS offers ballet classes and workshops for all experience levels, and manages a nonprofit youth ballet designed to “cultivate the art of dance among future generations.”
Photo via Instagram
saballetschool
SipIt Daiquiris
1717 Pat Booker Rd, (210) 314-3112, drinksipit.com
SipIt Daiquiris just opened in January of this year, and their timing couldn’t have been better. As bars and restaurants were ordered to shut down, this booze to-go hotspot on the north side was there to cushion the fall. Try the Hurricane, if you’re into nostalgia… it tastes like Hawaiian Punch!
Photo via Instagram
sipitdaiquiris
Squeezers
732 S Alamo St., (210) 376-7455, facebook.com/SQUeeZeRSco
If you’re into juicing, stop in to Squeezers in Southtown. From meal replacement smoothies to “immune boosting” fresh pressed juices, Squeezers has a little something for everyone.
Photo via Instagram
squeezersco
Sweet Yams
218 N Cherry St, (210) 229-9267, facebook.com/SweetYamsOrganic
Organic, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan; you wouldn’t believe that this Eastside organic hotspot prepares some of the most simple and authentic soul food in town. Try the Philly Style Poboy, or the vegan meat mushroom burger for a filling lunch on the patio.
Photo via Instagram
mr_sa_food_man
