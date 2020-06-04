26 Black-Owned San Antonio Businesses You Can Support Right Now

There's no shortage of ways to stand up for racial justice and show solidarity with the Black community — from marching in protests to donating to organizations that support equity, education and community building.



But one of the most direct ways to demonstrate your support is by spending your dollars with Black-owned businesses, many of which have also faced disproportionate impact from the coronavirus pandemic. These San Antonio entrepreneurs are award-winning chefs, celebrated healthcare providers, respected fitness pros and more. And their financial success lifts up the whole community.



This is by no means an exhaustive list — keep your eyes peeled for us to build on it — but consider this a starting point if you want to put your money where your mouth is and support the continued success of our city's Black entrepreneurs.