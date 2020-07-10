26 Essential South Side San Antonio Restaurants to Try Right Now
By San Antonio Current Staff
While the food scene of San Antonio has been changing in a major way the last few months (thanks, COVID-19), there's something to be said for the comfort of a meal from a tried and true neighborhood eatery.
If you're in desperate need of warm fuzzies in the form of a good meal, these 26 essential Southside joints may be serving just what you crave. Some are well-known spots synonymous with the South Side and others are still holes in the proverbial wall. However, all are small businesses that would appreciate a little love thrown their way.
B&B Smokehouse
2619 Pleasanton Rd., (210) 921-2745, bbsmokehouse.com
The brisket sandwich is always a good choice, as is the pink lemonade if you feel like having something sweet. People rave about the ribs, too…so no matter what you order, it’s gonna be good.
Photo via Instagram /
B&B Smokehouse
B & B Tamales and Food To Go
866 W Mayfield Blvd., (210) 921-0847
Don’t judge a book by its cover, and get your ass to B & B Tamales. This to-go spot lets you enjoy authentic home-cooked meals every day of the year, plus, the prices can’t be beat.
Photo via Instagram /
injaimesshoes
Blue Moon Mexican Restaurant
3228 S Flores St., (210) 531-0093, bluemoon2.business.site
Known for their fideo con carne and enchiladas, Blue Moon Cafe is a family owned lunch spot off of South Flores. Order via to-go, curbside pickup or DoorDash.
Photo via Instagram /
thetexmexreview
Bobbie’s Cafe
6728 S Flores St, (210) 923-1158, bobbiescafe.com
For country eatin’, there’s no need to leave San Antone. This no-frills cafe keeps it humble with country-style American dishes for every meal, right inside SA city limits. This cozy eatery has been around for more than 40 years, and is working through the pandemic by offering dine in, to go and curbside options.
Photo via Instagram/
bobbiescafe
Carnitas Lonja
1107 Roosevelt Ave. carnitaslonja.com
Blue skies, puffy clouds, light breeze; chunky carnitas, great guac, savvy salsas … that seems like reason enough to get yourself to Carnitas Lonja. Currently open for takeout Thursday through Friday, make sure you order ahead via their website.
Photo via Instagram /
carnitas_lonja
Las Cazuelas
645 Chalmers Ave, (210) 932-1785, lascazuelassa.com
Housed in a bright building off of I-35, Las Cazuelas is everything you need in a neighborhood Mexican restaurant. Call to order your fave dishes — just like mama makes them — and have their friendly staff bring them to you via their curbside service.
Photo via Instagram / perfectpetalsbygeo
Che’s Chicken & Burgers
4303 S Presa St., (210) 533-7989
Pick up some fish, gizzards, burgers and – duh – chicken at this counter-serve fast food spot. Sit under the covered patio and enjoy the fried goodness. You can worry about the calories later. Or never. This is a no-judgement zone.
Photo via Instagram /
davistho_sa
La Chinita’s Restaurant
1012 Avondale Ave., (210) 534-8010
Though technically on the Southeast side of town, we’ll let the Southside take ownership this time around. Here you’ll find both Mexican and Chinese food, but stick with the classics at this spot – trust us! – and order the orange chicken.
Photo via Instagram /
jkwagh
Del Rio Tamale & Tortilla Factory
1402 Gillette Blvd., (210) 922-4810, delriotortillas.com
Del Rio Tortilla Factory has been a staple in SA since 1974, so whether it’s fresh tamales or tortillas to try to pass as your own, this is the place to trust. You can also get your hands on some delicious menudo and barbacoa.
Photo via Instagram /
onexdeep
Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant
1526 SW Military Dr., (210) 922-3511, donpedro.com
If you want to dine like a true Southsider, hit up Don Pedro for some margs, and food of course. They just reopened their dining room, but you can also get the Don’s eats via curbside and takeout.
Photo via Instagram / donpedrotx
El Amigo Snack
3701 S. Flores St., (210) 530-8461, facebook.com/elamigosnack
Depending on what time you visit, you’ll be able to score decked out mangonadas, raspas and elote as well as mini tacos and more. Whether you stop by for dinner or for a snack, you’ll likely want to order the entire menu here. Currently only offering drive-thru service.
Photo via Facebook /
El amigo Snack
El Coquí Restaurant
5036 W Military Dr, (210) 645-6465, elcoquisatx.com
If Puerto Rican food is your jam, hit up El Coquí for authentic dishes inspired by the island. From mofongo to ropa vieja, you’ll have plenty of tasty options – just be sure to order the platanos and Materva for a true Puerto Rican meal. While the island spot isn’t currently offering dine-in, get your fix with takeout and delivery options.
Photo via Instagram /
Elcoquisatx
El Puesto
901 Division Ave, (210) 932-9277, facebook.com/Puestolatejanita
Though the parking lot can be a pain, El Puesto is worth hitting up for your early morning tacos or weekend brunch. This Division spot is small and a hole-in-a-wall by all means, but has surprisingly satisfying Mexican plates. You’ll love the tortillas here, which come out on the large side and are always thicc.
Photo via Instagram /
joe.daniel.34
El Sol
1815 Pleasanton Road, (210) 923-5553, facebook.com/El-Sol-Mexican-Restaurant
Located across the street from Harlandale High School, lots of Southsiders already know about the goodness at El Sol. For those that don’t, consider carne asada plate, which El Sol claims as the “plate of the Southside.”
Photo via Instagram /
rotten_tamale
Georgia’s Mexican Restaurant
2214 Palo Alto Road, (210) 923-9313, facebook.com/Georgias-Mexican-Restaurant
Georgia’s Mexican Restaurant is your typical spot for classic dishes and authentic flavors that are hands-down delicious. Open for curbside service during breakfast and lunch, you’ll have the ever-difficult decision of choosing between tacos and a plate. Whatever you do, don’t miss the enchilaco – the enchilada taco. Trust us on this one.
Photo via Instagram /
berryunique77
Las Islas Marias
522 SW Military Dr, (210) 922-7777, lasislasmarias.net
Though there are two other locations, hitting up Las Islas Marias when you’re down south will always be a smart decision. This spot does Mexican seafood right with menu choices such as empanadas de camaron, paella del mar y pescado zarandeado. Enjoy your seafood fare in their socially distanced dining room, or to-go.
Photo via Instagram /
southsidesatx
Tortilleria La Grande
Multiple locations
This tortilleria is authentic as can be, and offers delectable tamales year round. Plan to make your weekend barbacoa pilgrimage to this spot — you’ll be glad you did.
Photo via Instagram / tobyamidor
Lala’s Gorditas
1600 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 465-7157, lalasgorditas.com
Found close to Mission Concepcion, this super colorful spot comes from the family who opened the original Teka Molino and the Taco Hut. Need we say more? Seriously, grab some grub and enjoy the food and scene from the patio, or have your gorditas brought to your car via their curbside ordering service.
Photo via Instagram /
siempre_sanantonio
Mad Mack’s Burger Co.
2933 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 922-1500, facebook.com/Mad-Macks-Burger
Located just a few miles south of Downtown, this burger joint brings the classics and even the innovative tamale burger during the holiday season. Open now for curbside ordering.
Photo via Instagram /
alamocityburgerproject
Pho Garden
2535 SE Military Dr., (210) 333-8899, facebook.com/phogardenvietnamese
Stop by this authentic, locally-owned Vietnamese joint to get your pho fix or opt for a bahn mi or vermicelli bowl. Plus, an extensive menu of thai tea, boba tea and fresh smoothies to round out your meal.
Photo via Instagram /
phogarden
Rosie’s Cafe
6507 S Flores St., (210) 924-8282
So it goes without saying that the Southside has plenty of taquerias and other spots to get Mexican food, especially tacos. But you’ve got to try Rosie’s and make sure that your order includes beans. Made just right like abuela does, these beans are hard to beat. Oh, and make sure you have cash (yep – it’s an old-fashioned mom & pop shop).
Photo via Instagram / hecho_en_sa
Rudy's Seafood
4122 S Flores St, (210) 532-1315, facebook.com/Rudys-Seafood
With numerous Spurs murals covering the building’s perimeter, this South Flores spot holds it down on the food front with hefty portions of fried fish, shrimp and oysters. Just don’t forget to snap a selfie in front of those Spurs murals while you wait for your takeout order… they are currently not accommodating dine-in guests due to COVID-19.
Photo via Instagram /
wastelander513
Sherry’s Texan
606 Pleasanton Road, (210) 314-1763, sherrys-texan.business.site
A true favorite of South Side residents, Sherry’s Texan is one of those spots you’ve probably seen but never stopped by. Serving a mixture of Mexican plates, seafood dishes and American bites, Sherry’s Texan has something for everyone, who will undoubtedly come to love this hidden gem, too.
Photo via Instagram /
annyconda99
Silver Star Cafe
4901 S Flores St., (210) 922-8961, silverstarsa.com
This South Flores Chinese food haven has been serving SA for over 55 years…that’s a lot of time to get their entrees down to an art. Stop by this family-owned restaurant for savory Chinese food to-go.
Photo via Facebook /
Silver Star Cafe
Tamale Boy Tacos and Tamales
5300 S. Flores, (210) 663-2033, satamaleboy.com
Call ahead to order tamales, tacos, menudo, barbacoa and more from this locally-owned joint that has fans saying the menudo is the best they’ve ever had outside of being made by their abuelita… now THAT is an endorsement.
Photo via Instagram /
satamaleboy
Uncle Barney’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers
7015 Interstate 35 Access Road, (210) 922-6602
The cheese and mayo fuse together beautifully here, creating a slight creamy texture to your one-pound double burger. A tad pricier than some of the other options on this list, but you’ll definitely get your dollar’s worth.
Photo via Instagram /
s.a.vory
