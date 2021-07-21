26 kid-friendly San Antonio spots where parents can get a damn drink

It's been a stressful year. On top of that, many of us are trying to keep the kids entertained through summer vacay. It's a reasonable assumption that some parental units need a little break of their own.



These 26 San Antonio spots provide entertainment and large spaces for kiddos to roam — heck, some even have playgrounds — all while allowing their folks to kick back with an icy beverage.