26 kid-friendly San Antonio spots where parents can get a damn drink 

It's been a stressful year. On top of that, many of us are trying to keep the kids entertained through summer vacay. It's a reasonable assumption that some parental units need a little break of their own.
These 26 San Antonio spots provide entertainment and large spaces for kiddos to roam — heck, some even have playgrounds — all while allowing their folks to kick back with an icy beverage.
The Cove
606 W Cypress St, (210) 227-2683, thecove.us
If you’re looking for quirky, stop here. You’ll stop in for food and drinks and to let the little ones run around, but on your way out, feel free to do a load of laundry at their laundromat or wash your car at their car wash.
Photo via Instagram / austinadw88
The Friendly Spot
943 S Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
With more than 75 drinks on tap, 300 canned or bottled brews, brunch on the weekends, kitchen open until midnight, and drink specials every day, it *literally* doesn’t get more friendly than The Friendly Spot.
Photo via Instagram / melissarobbo
Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St, (210) 559-0421, cherritybar.com
If you’re looking to drink with a cause, you’ve found your holy grail in Cherrity Bar. Not only do their proceeds go to charity, but most of them are local charities. You thought it was just their name? Plus, there are fun outdoor games and sensitivity rooms for those with disabilities.
Photo via Instagram / cherritybar
Down on Grayson
303 E Grayson St, (210) 248-9244, downongrayson.com
Located near the Pearl, Down on Grayson is a slightly more upscale American food restaurant with a huge patio dining area under the shade of an oak tree. Have your wine and drink it too, right?
Photo via Instagram / kafergie77
Tycoon Flats
2926 N St Mary’s St, (210) 320-0819, tycoonflats.net
Burgers AND Tex-mex! Tycoon Flats is causal enough to bring the kids and enjoy a laid-back meal, but still nice enough to have some darn-good craft brews as well.
Photo via Instagram / natalieann091
The Block
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 690-3333, theblocksa.com
Giant Jenga, dogs allowed, live music, children allowed and tons of space to play? Is it too good to be true? Nope! Just check out The Block for yourself.
Photo via Instagram / maldonadosgrill
La Gloria
Multiple locations, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants
Look no further than La Gloria for fresh mariscos and other Mexican classics. You can also enjoy their large menu of beer, wine, and cocktails.
Photo via Instagram / gofro_
Blanco BBQ
13259 Blanco Rd, (210) 251-2602, blancobbq.com
Blanco BBQ is the BBQ place you’ve been looking for all your life. While the inside has your typical rustic decor and serves up generous portions, the outside has a play area for the kids. If you get addicted, it’ll be okay - they’ve also got a drive-thru.
Photo via Instagram / josh_enrique
Two Bros BBQ
12656 West Ave, (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
You’ve heard of Chef Jason Dady, right? Two Bros BBQ is another one of his creations where you can kick back with the Q while the kids play in the play yard.
Photo via Instagram / alamobeerco
El Chaparral
2838 N Loop 1604 West, (210) 490-2427, elchaparral.com
Even though El Chaparral exclusively serves up Mexican classics, they do it right. We just don’t understand why they had to put the kids menu so close to the dessert menu. Why??
Photo via Instagram / cindy.valdez32
La Hacienda de los Barrios
18747 Redland Rd, (210) 497-8000, lahaciendabarrios.com
With lunch specials Monday through Friday and drink specials Wednesday and Thursday, it can’t be hard to find the perfect day to go. Can’t find a sitter? Bring the kids! They’ve got a playground, so even if you’re enjoying hanging out with your friends, the little ones won’t get bored.
Photo via Instagram / lahaciendabarrios
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St, (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
Burleson isn’t just a suburb near Dallas anymore! At Burleson Yard Beer Garden here in San Antonio, you can bring the kids and find an assortment of drinks as well.
Photo via Instagram / meaganacamp
Big'z Burger Joint
Multiple locations, bigz-burgerjoint.com
Yeah, you can get downright awesome burgers and beer here, but you can also bring the kids. Big’z has a safe play area just for them so you can enjoy your hangout worry-free.
Photo via Instagram / jagarzacardiel
Beto’s
8142 Broadway St, (210) 930-9393, betosaltmex.com
Summer is coming, and that means enjoying fresh foods, like Beto’s Alt Mex’s literally famous fish tacos. Enjoy your eats in the spacious, shaded back yard.
Photo via Instagram / betosaltmex
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com
Each Willie’s is a little bit different, but they’ve all got at least a few things in common. The first is having a play area for kids, the second is ice-cold drinks and the third is tasty fried mushrooms.
Photo via Instagram / williesgrill
Buckets Burgers and Beer 2014 S WW White Rd, (210) 251-2232, Facebook.com/Bucketsbeergarden
This family-friendly joint offers ample outdoor seating as well as space for the kiddos to let loose. An outdoor bar, live music and huge burgers — among other scrumptious food items — make this a spot you don’t want to miss when the weather is nice.
Photo via Facebook / Buckets Burgers and Beer Garden
Brooster’s Backyard 815 Pleasanton Rd, (210) 253-9104, Facebook.com/BroostersBackyard
This kid- and pet-friendly Southside venue offers live music, play areas for both furry and human kiddos, DJs, chancla throwing contests and Lotería nights. Grab a drink from the full bar or mocktail menu, as well as snacks from a variety of food trucks — or a couple of snow cones for the kiddos.
Photo via Instagram / broostersbackyard
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio
The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun.
Photo via Instagram /
satxrated
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheregarden.com
The dog- and family-friendly spot features swing seats overlooking the San Antonio River, lush landscaping, a selection of brews and wine and savory snacks create a perfect urban getaway.
Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx
Jaime's Place 1514 W. Commerce St., jaimesplace.pub
This 3,500 square feet space opened in October of 2020, offering indoor and outdoor areas to enjoy live music, food and drinks on the city’s west side. Jaime’s Place boasts tons of room to enjoy the night air and dance with your +1 after one — or four — of their signature wine-based margaritas.
Photo via Instagram / jaimesplace
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is a primo spot for patrons to sip on refreshing beverages while the kids tire themselves out on the grounds.
Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown
Backyard on Broadway 2411 Broadway, (210) 634-1405, backyardonbroadway.com
This central SA spot offers a huge play area, live music, kid-friendly pub grub and drink specials for the adults. If a parental unit needs a kid-free wind-down, this spot also offers rooftop yoga on Sunday mornings.
Photo via Instagram / backyardonbroadwaysa
La Tuna Icehouse 100 Probandt St., (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com
For over 27 years, La Tuna Icehouse has been serving cold beer and wine to guests on their front outdoor patio, which includes an array of pecan tree-shaded picnic tables. Don't forget to take a photo with their new mural while you enjoy a frosty beverage.
Photo via Instagram /
latunaicehouse
Hops and Hounds 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 592-9400, hopsandhoundsllc.com
This dog-friendly craft beer bar and garden may have the word “hounds” in the name, but it’s just as fun for kiddos, too. There’s ice cold water for your pups, plus juice and soda for your rugrats — and frosty beverages for you. Stop by on the weekend for tunes from local DJs and pub grub.
Photo via Instagram / hopshoundssa
Alamo Beer Company 202 Lamar, (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com
Consider Alamo Beer’s outdoor space free reign for you and your whole fam. Complete with picnic tables and cornhole, you’ll have endless fun running around with the tiny humans in your life.
Photo via Instagram / winewithme.tx
Dog and Pony Grill 1481 S Main St, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com
Dog park, playground, basketball courts and booze? Yep, Boerne’s Dog and Pony Grill has it all, including a full kitchen to serve up hearty eats while you hang out with your whole brood.
Photo via Instagram / dogandponyboerne
