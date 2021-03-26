27 essential San Antonio brunch spots worth getting out of bed for 

Whether you're celebrating Easter with the family, trying to recover from painting the town red or pre-gaming for more weekend shenanigans, brunch is an Alamo City mainstay — and arguably the most important meal of the weekend.
Love it, hate it, not-sober-enough-for-it, whatever the case may be, SA eateries are turning up the heat on the weekend hangover buster with savory eats and sweet breakfasty treats fit for a king. These 27 local joints do brunch up right.
The Good Kind Masks Required 1127 S St Mary's St, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
They don’t call it a Good Morning Bowl for nothing. A free range local egg, black beans, aged white cheddar, sweet potato, spinach, grilled corn, sour cream, salsa and guacamole make this a protein and veggie-packed way to start off your day.
Photo via Instagram / goodkindsouthtown
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery Masks Required 136 E Grayson St #120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com
Wade through the Pearl’s weekend farmers markets for Southerleigh’s Fine Food & Brewery brunch menu, and don’t miss the michelada.
Photo via Instagram / urbanjourneys
Revolución Coffee + Juice Masks Required Multiple locations, revolucionsa.com
Trying to brunch and keep your trim figure? Stay on-plan at Revolución Coffee + Juice, which offers a menu of plant-based breakfast items with cage-free eggs and locally-sourced meats — and fresh-pressed juices, of course.
Photo via Instagram / letsbinge
Cullum’s Attagirl
726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, facebook.com
You’ll leave with a fully (and happy) belly thanks to menu items like chicken + waffles and chicken fried grits.
Photo via Instagram / mealswithmaree
Glass and Plate Masks Required 4212 McCullough Ave, (210) 864-7500, facebook.com/pg/glassandplatesa/posts/
This brand-spanking new restaurant offers many brunch specialties, from light fruit plates, to something a bit heartier, such as their Steak and Eggs. WHatever you’re craving, Glass and Plate has you covered.
Photo via Instagram / glassandplatesa
Full Belly Masks Required 27 N Loop 1604 W Suite 202, (210) 236-5374, fullbellysa.com
Full Belly Cafe’s name is an accurate representation of what you’ll have after eating their Crab Stuffed Avocado Louie with buttered lettuce, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, asparagus, grape tomatoes and pickled vegetables. Bring on the stretchy pants!
Photo via Instagram / fullbellysa
Maverick Texas Brasserie Masks Required 710 S St Mary's St, (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com
Maverick Texas Brasserie packs a punch with brioche donuts fried to order and mimosas with fresh-squeezed OJ. Post up on their gorgeous patio for an epic brunch experience.
Photo via Instagram / quixem_
The Dooryard Masks Required 4503 De Zavala Rd Suite 108, (210) 201-4911, thedooryardsa.com
This self-serving taphouse has more to offer than just beer and seltzers — The Dooryard’s new Sunday Brunch menu has hangover-banishing menu items for those who imbibe in a few too many beers on Saturday night.
Photo via Instagram / thedooryardsa
Meadow Neighborhood Bar + Eatery Masks Required 555 W Bitters Rd #110, (210) 481-4214, meadowsanantonio.com
Chef PJ Edwards offers up an extensive brunch with mimosas and brunch cocktails on a gorgeous patio — just don’t forget to don your sunglasses to combat the morning sun.
Photo via Instagram / meadow_sa
NOLA Brunch & Beignets Masks Required 111 Kings Ct, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com
Snag some fresh, hot beignets and a glass — or bottle, who are we kidding? — of bubbles at NOLA Brunch & Beignets, which pairs Cajun breakfast staples with a casual attitude.
Photo via Instagram / countdowncityconnoisseurs
The Hayden Masks Required 4025 Broadway, (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com
What’s a better combo than a Meatloaf Hash Plate and a cocktail that uses hangover-crushing Pedialyte? That's not a rhetorical question. Try both at The Hayden!
Photo via Instagram / s.a.vortooth
Tony's Siesta Masks Required 206 Brooklyn Ave, (210) 592-1199, facebook.com/TonysSiesta
Tony’s Siesta offers specialty brunch cocktails and savory eats from La Fonda de Jaime, a local food truck — but remember: No Mask, No Fiesta!
Photo via Instagram / hellomrsfoodie
Sangria on the Burg Masks Required 5115 Fredericksburg Rd, (210) 265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com
Swing by Sangria on the Burg for a tasty sangria flight to wash down an order of lemon-raspberry or horchata hotcakes or pancake tacos.
Photo via Instagram / sefrye814
Ocho Masks Required 1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
The picturesque spot along the SA river is a dependable option for brunch, but diner beware: this downtown restaurant is so gorgeous you may be a bit distracted from your meal. Just take a sip of your bloody mary to keep your focus.
Photo via Instagram / nayegarzam
Bistr09 Masks Required 6106 Broadway, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
Feeling French? Indulge in Bistr09’s Croque Monsieur: a savory ham and cheese sandwich with a fried egg and seasoned salad greens or a decadent lobster risotto from chef Damien Watel.
Photo via Instagram / bistr09
Barbaro Masks Required 2720 McCullough Ave., (210) 320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com
Barbaro may be known for their super tasty pizzas and silky chicken alfredo, but their Sunday brunch ‘keep it coming’ deal allows you to order as many mimosas or bloody marys as you can (responsibly) muster, for just $15. Check out their pillowy-soft zeppole and crispy fried chicken while you’re at it.
Photo via Instagram /
sabarbaro
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou Masks Required 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 2, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com
This relative newcomer has gained incredible popularity for its decadent French fare and gilded interior. Indulge in a Lobster Benedict with any one of their complex brunch cocktails for a true ‘treat yoself’ moment.
Photo via Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
Ida Claire Masks Required 7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com
If brunch with a little bit of southern hospitality charm is your jam, post up at a table at Ida Claire, where authentic comfort food meets an elevated experience.
Photo via Instagram / idaclairesa
Whiskey Cake Masks Required 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 21200, (210) 236-8095, whiskeycake.com
Need a hangover cure? Whiskey Cake has you covered! Their aptly-named Hangover Burger is the perfect culinary medicine after a night of too much booze. https://www.instagram.com/p/CKt5l10n1Ko/
Photo via Instagram / whiskeycakesa
Comfort Cafe Masks Required 5616 Bandera Rd, (512) 575-0348, facebook.com/5616BanderaRd
Enjoy unique options for omelets and scrambles or — if you’re feeling fancy — try Comfort Cafe’s decadent stuffed french toast crepes or waffles.
Photo via Instagram / comfortcafesatx
Max & Louie's New York Diner Masks Required 226 W Bitters Rd #126, (210) 483-7600, maxandlouiesdiner.com
Start your Sunday off right at the East Coast diner-themed restaurant. Build your own omelet or try the Bleaker Street Breakfast Tacos — also called the “Best Tacos South of New York”.
Photo via Instagram / maxandlouies
Julia's Bistro and Bar Masks Required 1725 Blanco Rd, (210) 476-5404, juliasonblanco.com
Start off your brunch experience at Julia’s with chilaquiles or Julia’s signature crepes. Whatever you decide to eat, don’t sleep on the house sparkling wine deal that includes three mimosa flavors of your choice — for $15.
Photo via Instagram / juliasonblanco
Jardín Restaurant Masks Required 555 Funston Pl, (210) 338-5100, jardinsatx.com
You get the best of both worlds by visiting Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden: elevated Mediteranean cuisine in beautiful surroundings. Chef Jason Dady uses ingredients from the garden onsite, so for a healthful and truly garden-to-table experience, go for the Avocado and Garden Bounty Toast.
Photo via Instagram / jardinsatx
Pharm Table Masks Required 611 S Presa St Suite 106, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com
Founded in 2015 by acclaimed chef Elizabeth Johnson, Pharm Table includes plant-forward meals that are locally sourced. Grab a Sweet Potato Waffle and pair it with one of their house Chai teas in their brand new space in Southtown..
Photo via Instagram / pharmtable
Amor Eterno Masks Required 540 S Presa St
If you ever want brunch and craft cocktails later in the afternoon, Amor Eterno has you covered. Their unique Sunday Tiki brunch begins at 2 p.m. sharp every Sunday.
Photo via Instagram / amoreterno_sa
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Masks Required
255 E Basse Rd Suite #160, (210) 937-1063, snoozeeatery.com
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery keeps the kids happy with pancake flights, savory hash and a casual setting — and keeps parents happy with epic bloody marys and mimosas.
Photo via Instagram / datingtoeat
The Hoppy Monk Masks Required 1010 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com
Chilaquiles and chill? Count us in! Craft beer aficionados should check out The Hoppy Monk for savory brunch bites and spicy bloody marys all day Sunday.
Photo via Instagram / sgstith
