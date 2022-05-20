26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
By San Antonio Current Staff
You'll find little argument that chicken wings are the perfect pub food, and the Alamo City has no shortage of spots that offer the saucy snack in flavors from sweet to savory — and everywhere in between.
Whether you like 'em mild, medium or blazing hot, these 26 San Antonio-area eateries know how to sate your wing craving.
Wayne’s Wings
Multiple Locations, wayneswingssa.com
Simply put, Wayne’s Wings reminds us that wings are a blessing. Owner Dwayne Price has perfected the marinated wing, complete with thick, crisp coating and a variety of ambitious sauces that score as well as dry rubs that hit the spot.
Photo via Instagram / mikey.harrison
Cullum’s Attagirl
726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com
Need something to shake things up? Cnsider a stop by Cullum’s Attagirl for San Antonio-inspired hot chicken wings. With seven options that deliver heat and flavor, there's bound to be something that tickles your tastebuds.
Photo via Instagram / visinedrip
Tycoon Flats
2926 N St Mary's St., (210) 320-0819, tycoonflats.net
If you’re looking to grab classic wings without the frills, look no further than Tycoon Flats. The eatery offers Buffalo, Honey BBQ or Garlic Buffalo wings with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Photo via Google Maps
Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House
16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
Lucy Cooper’s PB&J wings are a mix of spicy peanut sauce and sweet peach marmalade. In other words, these saucy snacks are a unique take on a classic childhood fave.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Hot Joy
1014 S Alamo St, (210) 940-4488, hotjoysa.com
Hot Joy’s twice-fried chicken wings are a classic for a reason. The savory and sweet combo of crab fat and caramel work together perfectly. Plus, the Southtown eatery offers six wings for $6 every Wednesday. Now that sounds like a win.
Photo via Instagram / hotjoysa
Pluckers
Multiple Locations, pluckers.com
This Austin-based chain is all about wings, and the possibilities are endless. Try Vampire Killer, Buffalo Hot or Gochujang to heat things up. Just don’t forget to complete your meal with an order of macaroni and cheese.
Photo via Instagram / pluckerswingbar
Anchor Bar
4553 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 492-9464, anchorbar.com
There are plenty of imitations, but none come close to Anchor Bar, self-proclaimed home of the original Buffalo wing. You’ll find plenty of flavor options, but here, the classic reigns as king for a reason.
Photo via Instagram / anchorbar_satx
1000 Degrees Pizza
11224 Huebner Road, Suite 206, (210) 368-2053, 1000degreespizza.com
These fire-roasted wings are sure to satisfy anyone. Order a basket of garlic parmesan or sriracha to share with the table.
Photo via Instagram / 1000degreespizza
WingIt
Multiple Locations, orderwingit.com
Get your fix with WingIt’s multitude of flavors, fried pickles and flavored chicken fries. You can trust you’ll be eating well here.
Photo via Instagram / wingit210
Alamo Pizza & Wings
3938 S Zarzamora St, (210) 932-2500, alamopizza.net
Alamo has been serving up classic pizza and wings to SA since 2001. Depending on how hungry you’re feeling, you can opt for a basket — from eight to 50 pieces. Whether or not you share is up to you. We won’t judge.
Photo via Instagram / alamopizza