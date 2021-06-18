27 essential weekend happy hours in San Antonio

Whether you're grinding through a 9-to-5 job or jumping from side hustle to side hustle, a relaxing post-work sip session can truly calm the nerves. But, sometimes, we're just too worn out to imbibe on a weeknight.



That's why we rounded up 27 San Antonio spots that offer sweet happy hour deals on the weekends, not just during after-work hours. When cash is tight and time is even harder to come by, check out one of these spots for discounted weekend tipples.



You're welcome.