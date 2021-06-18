27 essential weekend happy hours in San Antonio 

Whether you're grinding through a 9-to-5 job or jumping from side hustle to side hustle, a relaxing post-work sip session can truly calm the nerves. But, sometimes, we're just too worn out to imbibe on a weeknight.
That's why we rounded up 27 San Antonio spots that offer sweet happy hour deals on the weekends, not just during after-work hours. When cash is tight and time is even harder to come by, check out one of these spots for discounted weekend tipples.
The General Public 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Ste. 102, (210) 920-1101, thegenpublic.com
They call it “Happy Hourly” at The General Public because they count down from 3 to 6 p.m, by knocking a buck off select house draft beers, wines by the glass, ranch waters and bites. That means $3 at 3pm, $4 at 4pm, and $5 at 5pm. Cheap AND easy to navigate!
Photo via Instagram / thegenpublic
Cured
306 Pearl Pkwy #101, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
No, drinks at the Pearl don’t have to be outrageously expensive. This New American mainstay offers its happy hour specials on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Swing by to sip on half-off house cocktails — you’ll go to your happy place real quick.
Photo via Instagram / curedatpearl
Hot Joy 1014 S. Alamo St., (210) 368-9324, hotjoysa.com
Cozy up with a bowl of noods, nationally-lauded crab fat caramel wings and some sweet deals at Hot Joy, where they find HH so nice, they do it twice. Snag select $5 cocktails from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. AND 10 p.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
Photo via Instagram / hotjoysa
The Amp Room 2407 N. St. Mary's, (210) 320-2122 theamproom.com
Mosey down to the St Mary’s Strip for an extensive HH from iconic venue The Amp Room. Throw back $1 wells, $3 tall boys, $5 fireball buckets — and more — from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly.
Photo via Instagram / theamproom
Hanzo
7701 Broadway St, (210) 826-1488, hanzobar.com
Folks who love elevated Asian-inspired pubs will definitely want to visit Hanzo. During its all-day happy hour on Sundays, you can sip on $5 cocktails, American and Asian beers starting at $4, $3 shots and $5.50 wines.
Photo via Instagram / hanzobarsa
Southerleigh
136 E Grayson St #120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com
With a daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m., foodies can hit up Southerleigh for the best of both worlds. During HH, folks can enjoy $2 off all beer, wine and punches.
Photo via Instagram / southerleigh
Blue Box Bar
312 Pearl Pkwy, (210) 227-2583, blueboxbar.com
This trendy, recently reopened bar keeps it real with all-day happy hour on Sundays (and Mondays too). There’s lots of different price points, but you can find $3.50 house shots, $6 draft beers, $3 domestics, $6 wine and $6 cocktails to get you feeling good.
Photo via Instagram / blueboxbar
La Roca Cantina
416 8th St, facebook.com/larocacantina
In a space inspired by old-school Mexican cantinas, La Roca also keeps things lively with its happy hour all weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday until 9 p.m., you’ll be able to order discounted specials like $6 Old Fashioneds, $6 Moscow Mules and $1 off draft beer.
Photo via Instagram / bornandgraisedsa
Knockout
1420 N Main Ave, (210) 227-7678, knockoutsa.com
Located on the Main Strip, your boozy adventures may have taken you to Knockout at some time. Rest easy in knowing that this hopping LGBTQ+ spot features a daily happy hour — yes, even on the weekends. In addition to giant TVs, pizzas and a game room (complete with a punching bag), Knockout has $4 wells and domestics from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and $2 wells from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
Photo via Instagram / bflores210
Sushi Zushi
9867 I-10, (210) 691-3332, sushizushi.com
Dine in at this sushi spot and you’ll be able to munch on happy hour bites and sip on discounted libations. You’ll be able to have your fill of $5.50 signature drinks like Zushi Punch, Tokyo Mule and SZ Mojito, plus $4.50 gyoza and select $5 rolls — available every day of the week.
Photo via Instagram / sushizushi
Picks Bar SA 4553 North Loop 1604 W #1101, (210) 253-9220 picksbar.com
This live music venue kicks their HH up a notch with $2 well drinks and $3 frose, house margs and house shots on Sunday evenings from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Night owls can get their fix at Picks’ Reverse Happy Hour, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Photo via Instagram / picks_barsa
The Cherrity Bar 302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
Downtown’s most charitable boozery offers a Day Drinkers’ HH on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., where you can score half price apps from Kuriya and $6 palomas, margaritas, scorpions and pain killers.
Photo via Instagram / cherritybar
Luther’s Cafe
1503 N Main Ave, (210) 223-7727, lutherscafe.com
This LGBTQ-friendly spot always feels like a party, but with weekend happy hour specials, it definitely is one. This Main Avenue mainstay offers House Happy Hour from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and $3 Big Boy Mimosas from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Photo via Instagram / c2lsa
Liberty Bar
1111 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1187, liberty-bar.com
If you want a beautiful space to accompany your happy hour crawl, you’ll want to swing by Liberty Bar. The bright pink building is plenty inviting, especially with $5 wines, $5 cocktails and $1 off the beer of your choice from 10 p.m. to midnight on weekends. Plus, there’s food specials in case you want to share an appetizer or two with your drinking buddies.
Photo via Instagram / libertybarsa
Orderup
999 E Basse Road, (210) 824-9600, orderup-sa.com
Not too far from the Quarry Market, you’ll find this counter-serve spot keeps happy hour affordable. With plenty of American street food on the menu, this spot also comes through with half-off drinks during its daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Score!
Photo via Instagram / orderupsa
Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar
7115 Blanco Road #110, (210) 277-0638, wildgojisatx.com
Happy hour on Saturdays may not be common, but it’s something you can definitely enjoy at Wild Goji. Hop into this Asian hotspot for drink specials, plus discounted appetizers and rolls, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / eat_it_b
George’s Keep
17803 La Cantera Terrace, (210) 310-3733, georgeskeep.com
If you’re wanting to avoid downtown to get boozy, you can head to this La Cantera drinking spot for a lounge vibe and discounted craft cocktails and wines on Sundays.
Photo via Instagram / drinking.in.sa
Rookies Too Sports Bar And Grill
9200 Broadway St, (210) 375-6106, facebook.com
Pile into this Broadway spot for some solid happy hour deals. The laid-back haunt delivers happy hour vibes noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays so you can get your drink on without breaking the bank. If you feel like having some fun, there’s shuffleboard to be played.
Photo via Instagram / rach_0902
Tucker’s Kozy Korner 1338 E Houston St, (726) 999-3764 facebook.com/tuckersbarsa
Grab a seat on Tucker’s patio with a discounted craft or imported draft beer — they knock a dollar off during happy hour — or a glass of $5 wine. Happy hour is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as well as all day on Sunday and Monday.
Photo via Instagram / tuckersbarsa
Stout House Stone Oak 18730 Stone Oak Parkway Ste #108, (210) 239-5799 stouthousesa.com
Stout House locations in and around SA offer happy hour daily from 2 p.m to 8 p.m., featuring $2.50 domestic draft beers, $3 wells and $3 Fireball. The Stone Oak location is spacious, with ample outdoor seating and tons of TVs for sports fans.
Photo via Instagram / stouthouse.stoneoak
Evil Olive
2950 Thousand Oaks, Suite 5, (210) 495-0970, facebook.com/EvilOliveSA
It’s all about drinking and having a good time here, especially with happy hour specials. On Saturdays you can find specials on wells and domestics from noon to 8 p.m. Not a bad spot for pre-gaming, it seems.
Photo via Instagram / patty_hungry
Slackers Sports Bar 126 W Rector St Ste 136, (210) 530-4168 facebook.com/slackers.b.sa/
Each Slackers location offers unique rotating specials on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., so you’ll have to call your neighborhood location to get details.
Photo via Instagram / messyejessye
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com
This Sangria haven offers Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to close. That’s seven days you can get Sangria and frozen drinks for $4 and a whole dollar off everything else on the HH menu.
Photo via Instagram / therunningwinemom
Barbaro 2720 McCullough Ave, (210) 320-2777 barbarosanantonio.com
Enjoy Barbaro’s self proclaimed ‘best damn happy hour in town’ from 4 to 6 p.m. every day, featuring $5 classic and house cocktails, plus discounts on select beer and wine — just make sure you get one of their delectable pizzas to soak up all that booze.
Photo via Instagram / sabarbaro\
Bistr09 6106 Broadway, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
This quaint Alamo Heights bistro offers an entire menu of $5 cocktails and appetizers every weekday, and Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Photo via Instagram / bistr09
Hops & Hounds 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 592-9400 hopsandhoundsllc.com
This huge indoor/outdoor venue keeps HH interesting 7 days a week with $5 mezcal old fashioned and ranch water cocktails, as well as $3 Dos Equis and Bud Lights. Snag a $3 order of chips and homemade queso for a salty snack while you toss back those tipples.
Photo via Instagram / hopshoundssa
The Winchester 5148 Broadway St, (210) 721-7762 facebook.com/thewinchester78209/
This Alamo Heights gastropub offers an impressive menu of HH specials every day from 3 to 6 p.m., as well as a different set of specials for every night of the week. $3 pours of Alamo vodka on Tuesdays, $3 Fireball on Thursdays — you get the idea. Daily specials run from 8 p.m. to close.
Photo via Instagram / drunktones
