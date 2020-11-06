No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 06, 2020 Slideshows » Arts

27 San Antonio artists and makers you should be following on Instagram right now 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
We all need to stop doomscrolling and find better things to look at on social media right now. Fortunately, a bunch of San Antonio creatives are showing what they've got online.

To help take our minds off the world's troubles and focus them the amazing stuff going on in our own city, we rounded up 27 local artists and makers you should definitely give a follow.
OF 54
PREV NEXT
Lunchroom Anxiety @lunchroomanxiety
Bronte Treat puts a new twist on an old tradition with chain stitch embroidered patches, accessories and more
Photo via Instagram / lunchroomanxiety
Lunchroom Anxiety @lunchroomanxiety
Bronte Treat puts a new twist on an old tradition with chain stitch embroidered patches, accessories and more
Photo via Instagram / lunchroomanxiety
Breakfast Friend @breakfastfriend
Bárbara Miñarro gives reclaimed purses new life
Photo via Instagram / breakfastfriend
Breakfast Friend @breakfastfriend
Bárbara Miñarro gives reclaimed purses new life
Photo via Instagram / breakfastfriend
KIKI Co. @shopkikico
Kristi Garcia's irrresistably adorable small batch ceramics
Photo via Instagram / shopkikico
KIKI Co. @shopkikico
Kristi Garcia's irrresistably adorable small batch ceramics
Photo via Instagram / shopkikico
@acidwinzip
Colorful ‘80s-esque digital art by @acidwinzip
Photo via Instagram / acidwinzip
@acidwinzip
Colorful ‘80s-esque digital art by @acidwinzip
Photo via Instagram / acidwinzip
far-out creative. @far_out_creative
Groovy art and stickers from Rachel Catalano
Photo via Instagram / far_out_creative
far-out creative. @far_out_creative
Groovy art and stickers from Rachel Catalano
Photo via Instagram / far_out_creative
Skip ad in
swerv o harold @swerv_o_harold
Fans of Swerv O Harold's art should also check out his clothing line
Photo via Instagram / swerv_o_harold
swerv o harold @swerv_o_harold
Fans of Swerv O Harold's art should also check out his clothing line @theorangenoir
Photo via Instagram / swerv_o_harold
@arte_de_coco
Alternative pinup naughtiness by Connie Chapa
Photo via Instagram / arte_de_coco
@arte_de_coco
Alternative pinup naughtiness by Connie Chapa
Photo via Instagram / arte_de_coco
@ecbdesigns_satx
Beautiful — and useful! — ceramics by Elyse Cano Brown
Photo via Instagram / ecbdesigns_satx
@ecbdesigns_satx
Beautiful — and useful! — ceramics by Elyse Cano Brown
Photo via Instagram / acbdeisgns_satx
@manola_and_maria
Vibrant screen prints by sisters Manola and Maria
Photo via Instagram / manola_and_maria
@manola_and_maria
Vibrant screen prints by sisters Manola and Maria
Photo via Instagram / manola_and_maria
@yogurtlump
Jen Frost Smith makes colorful illustrations, enamel pins, stickers and more as Yogurt Lump. Smith's Dolly Parton illustration is also Ruby City's 2020 Fiesta Medal.
Photo via Instagram / yougurtlump
@yogurtlump
Jen Frost Smith makes colorful illustrations, enamel pins, stickers and more as Yogurt Lump
Photo via Instagram / yougurtlump
Skip ad in
@blackmoonprint
Old school comic-style screen prints by Zane Thomas
Photo via Instagram / blackmoonprint
@blackmoonprint
Old school comic-style screen prints by Zane Thomas
Photo via Instagram / blackmoonprint
@jackandbec
Formerly @thewednesdaysart, this duo makes feminist, body positive creations.
Photo via Instagram / jackandbec
@jackandbec
Formerly @thewednesdaysart, this duo makes feminist, body positive creations.
Photo via Instagram / jackandbec
@skanessart
Prints and illustrations by Vanessa Brown
Photo via Instagram / skanessart
@skanessart
Prints and illustrations by Vanessa Brown
Photo via Instagram / skanessart
@ritual.pottery
Simple, colorful pottery for everyday use by Sarah Phillips
Photo via Instagram / ritual.pottery
@ritual.pottery
Simple, colorful pottery for everyday use by Sarah Phillips
Photo via Instagram / ritual.pottery
@guemoza
Adorable skeletons, animals and more by Katia Lara
Photo via Instagram / guemoza
@guemoza
Adorable skeletons, animals and more by Katia Lara
Photo via Instagram / guemoza
Skip ad in
@meechiceramics
Earth-toned pottery by Meechi Ceramics
Photo via Instagram / meechiceramics
@meechiceramics
Earth-toned pottery by Meechi Ceramics
Photo via Instagram / meechiceramics
@auntiejanie_
Surreal art in a variety of mediums by Jayne Valverde
Photo via Instagram / auntiejanie_
@auntiejanie_
Surreal art in a variety of mediums by Jayne Valverde
Photo via Instagram / auntiejanie_
@acrylicpretzel
Screenprints and illustrations by @acrylicpretzel
Photo via Instagram / acrylicpretzel
@acrylicpretzel
Screenprints and illustrations by @acrylicpretzel
Photo via Instagram / acrylicpretzel
dragonstarart @dragonstarart
Adorable ceramic animal figurines by Starla Friend
Photo via Instagram / dragonstarart
dragonstarart @dragonstarart
Adorable ceramic animal figurines by Starla Friend
Photo via Instagram / dragonstarart
@buttxmunch
American traditional tattoo style artwork, stickers and tattoos by Vanessa Lynn
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
@buttxmunch
American traditional tattoo style artwork, stickers and tattoos by Vanessa Lynn
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
Skip ad in
@captain_toosh_art
Dark and sultry art with a touch of cuteness by Cassandra Dunn Vertiz
Photo via Instagram / captain_toosh_art
@captain_toosh_art
Dark and sultry art with a touch of cuteness by Cassandra Dunn Vertiz
Photo via Instagram / captain_toosh_art
@ana.belle.pepper
Kooky retro drawings by Ana Belle
Photo via Instagram / ana.belle.pepper
@ana.belle.pepper
Kooky retro drawings by Ana Belle
Photo via Instagram / ana.belle.pepper
@bunnyprince
@bunnyprince makes kawaii a.f. plushies, pins and apparel
Photo via Instagram / IG bunnyprince
@bunnyprince
@bunnyprince makes kawaii a.f. plushies, pins and apparel
Photo via Instagram / IG bunnyprince
@eckanko_art
Pet portraits by E. C. Kanko
Photo via Instagram / eckanko_art
@eckanko_art
Pet portraits by E. C. Kanko
Photo via Instagram / eckanko_art
@strawbanna
Hilarious and adorable geeky illustrations by @strawbanna
Photo via Instagram / strawbanna
@strawbanna
Hilarious and adorable geeky illustrations by @strawbanna
Photo via Instagram / strawbanna
Skip ad in
@jagwiredart
Open your third eye with psychedelic creations from Jagwired Art
Photo via Instagram / jagwiredart
@jagwiredart
Open your third eye with psychedelic creations from Jagwired Art
Photo via Instagram / jagwiredart
@rhunterart
Minimalistic digital art by Ryan Hunter
Photo via Instagram / rhunterart
@rhunterart
Minimalistic digital art by Ryan Hunter
Photo via Instagram / rhunterart
More slideshows
All the spooky folks we saw during San Antonio's 2020 Burton Ball
San Antonio Current Staff61 images
20 fun alternatives to trick or treating in San Antonio this Halloween
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
25 badass San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
San Antonio Current Staff75 images
Sexy moments from La Santa Luna's Red Room Halloween Edition at Ivy Hall
San Antonio Current Staff62 images
1/54
Lunchroom Anxiety @lunchroomanxiety
Bronte Treat puts a new twist on an old tradition with chain stitch embroidered patches, accessories and more
Photo via Instagram / lunchroomanxiety
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, Texas, artists, makers, prints, stickers, merch, apparel, pins, enamel pins, ceramics, pottery, screenprints, illustration, drawing, digital art, Instagram, social media, support local artists, pet portraits, plushies, geeky art, retro art, paintings, acidwinzip, ecbdesigns_satx, E.C.B. Designs, Elyse Cano Brown, acrylicpretzel, Connie Chapa, arte_de_coco, Manola and Maria, manola_and_maria, yogurtlump, Yogurt Lump, Jen Frost Smith, Black Moon Print, Zane Thomas, blackmoonprint, The Wednesdays Art, Vanessa Brown, skanessarrt, Sarah Phillips, ritual.pottery, Katia Lara, guemoza, Jayne Valverde, auntiejanie_, buttxmunch, Vanessa Lynn, Meechi Ceramics, meechiceramics, captain_toosh_art, Cassandra Dunn Vertiz, Ana Belle, ana.belle.pepper, bunnyprince, Precious Bbyz, E.C. Kanko, eckanko_art, strawbanna, Jagwired Art, jagwiredart, Ryan Hunter, rhunterart, BÃ¡rbara MiÃ±arro, Barbara Minarro, Breakfast Friend, breakfast friend, Swerv O Harold, the orangenoir, swerv_o_harold, Bronte Treat, embroidery, chain stitch embroidery, lunchroomanxiety, Lunchroom Anxiety, Shop Kiki Co, Kristi Garcia, shopkikico, far_out_creative, Far Out Creative, Rachel Catalano, Starla Friend, Dragon Star Art, dragonstarart, jackcandbec

Additional Arts Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. New Texan Joe Rogan poses for maskless photo op with Gov. Greg Abbott — because of course he did Read More

  2. San Antonio grandma believes she and Aquaman star Jason Momoa are in love Read More

  3. Fan drives pizza from Houston to San Antonio after author Shea Serrano tweets about his craving Read More

  4. San Antonio artist David Alcantar puts Superman at the center of his ongoing art project Read More

  5. San Antonians can return to simpler time with Hot Tub Time Machine screening at Good Kind Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation