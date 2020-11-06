November 06, 2020
Slideshows » Arts
27 San Antonio artists and makers you should be following on Instagram right now
By San Antonio Current Staff
We all need to stop doomscrolling and find better things to look at on social media right now. Fortunately, a bunch of San Antonio creatives are showing what they've got online.
To help take our minds off the world's troubles and focus them the amazing stuff going on in our own city, we rounded up 27 local artists and makers you should definitely give a follow.
Lunchroom Anxiety
@lunchroomanxiety
Bronte Treat puts a new twist on an old tradition with chain stitch embroidered patches, accessories and more
Photo via Instagram / lunchroomanxiety
KIKI Co.
@shopkikico
Kristi Garcia's irrresistably adorable small batch ceramics
Photo via Instagram / shopkikico
@yogurtlump
Jen Frost Smith makes colorful illustrations, enamel pins, stickers and more as Yogurt Lump. Smith's Dolly Parton illustration is also Ruby City's 2020 Fiesta Medal.
Photo via Instagram / yougurtlump
@jackandbec
Formerly @thewednesdaysart, this duo makes feminist, body positive creations.
Photo via Instagram / jackandbec
@guemoza
Adorable skeletons, animals and more by Katia Lara
Photo via Instagram / guemoza
@buttxmunch
American traditional tattoo style artwork, stickers and tattoos by Vanessa Lynn
Photo via Instagram / buttxmunch
