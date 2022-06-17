27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
By San Antonio Current Staff
Sure, sweltering Texas summers can be a drag, but when you're gathering with friends for great food and drinks, the afternoons tend to fly by a bit faster. These 27 local spots offer spacious and shady outdoor spaces for kicking back with a frosty beverage and enjoying time with your inner circle.
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio
The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun.
Photo via Instagram /
wongo71
Old Main Ice House 110 N. Main St., Cibolo, (210) 455-5275, oldmainicehouse.com
Featuring a 10,000 square foot outdoor space to dine and drink in the heart of Cibolo, Old Main Ice House offers a large selection of drinks and an array of food trucks rotating regularly.
Photo via Instagram / oldmainicehouse
Bombay Bicycle Club 3506 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210) 737-2411, bombaybicycleclubsa.com
Bombay Bicycle Club recently added an updated patio and a 1,850-square-foot seating area built in the parking lot. The popular near-downtown hangout also boasts menu items such as their classic BLT sandwich and offers a Beyond Meat burger, as well as a full bar.
Photo via Instagram / bombays_sa
Alamo Beer Co. 202 Lamar St., (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com
Alamo Beer Co. is always a good idea when you’re looking for somewhere to post up and grab a breath of fresh air. This is the perfect place to grab a refreshing cold beer in the San Antonio heat.
Photo via Instagram / thedustinwray
Little Woodrow’s Multiple Locations, littlewoodrows.com
Known for their huge outdoor spaces and countless flat screen TVs, Little Woodrow’s offers pet-friendly, 21-and-up patio pleasure at its Stone Oak and New Braunfels locations.
Photo via Instagram / littlewoodrowsstoneoak
The Hoppy Monk 1010 N Loop 1604 E, thehoppymonk.com
The Hoppy Monk offers ample outdoor seating, and the food menu and huge selection of beers only add to the reasons to head to this north SA spot. Stop by on Sunday to indulge in their brunch offerings, but be warned: you will wait for a table, so don’t arrive hangry.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk
Hops & Hounds 13838 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 592-9400, hopsandhoundsllc.com
This Northeast patio offers a delicious basket of loaded tots on which to nosh while you grab a drink and play some good ol’ fashioned corn hole with your friends.
Photo via Instagram / hopsandhoundssa
Two Bros BBQ 12656 West Avenue, (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
Two Bros BBQ is an excellent patio spot if you’re in the mood to chow down on their signature Big Bro sandwich and enjoy a dessert like the “Tommy Z” homemade fudge.
Photo via Instagram / twobrosbbqmarket
The Friendly Spot Ice House 943 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Southtown’s largest outdoor food and drink venue, The Friendly Spot, offers a great outdoor sports viewing and a playground area for the rugrats.
Photo via Instagram / fondlycooper
Social Spot 930 Broadway St., (210) 263-9009, facebook.com/socialspotSATX
Just north of downtown on Broadway, Social Spot boasts a huge footprint — most of the property is outdoors. Boasting a stunning mural of the Queen of Tejano herself, Selena, Social Spot offers a variety of cocktails and plenty of daily drink specials.
Photo via Instagram / social_spot_satx