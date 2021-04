28 celebrities who went to high school in San Antonio 

A San Antonio native that went to John Marshall High School, Todd White made his name in Hollywood with work on iconic cartoon series includingand, going on to serve as the lead character designer for. White later left animation, concentrating on his skyrocketing solo art career. However, in 2011 things took a turn for the wild, as his longtime gallerist Peggy Howell accused him of shaking her down with hired "goons" and stealing his own art from her.laid out a confusing web of accusations in a 2012 article , which details White's claims that Howell was selling forgeries of his giclée prints and that he'd solicited the help of his lawyer and two friends from his martial arts gym to confront her and retrieve his work. According to, just prior to the article's publication, Howell and White reached a confidential legal settlement.Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Jonathan Ales