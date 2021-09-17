28 essential ramen and pho spots in San Antonio to get your noodle fix

If slurping up savory broth and hot noods is your jam, San Antonio has no shortage of ramen and pho shops doling out comforting goodness. These delicious eateries have extensive menus that offer a little something for everyone, from diners craving umami-laden tonkatsu ramen to those seeking pho brightened up by the addition of fresh herbs.