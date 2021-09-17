28 essential ramen and pho spots in San Antonio to get your noodle fix 

If slurping up savory broth and hot noods is your jam, San Antonio has no shortage of ramen and pho shops doling out comforting goodness. These delicious eateries have extensive menus that offer a little something for everyone, from diners craving umami-laden tonkatsu ramen to those seeking pho brightened up by the addition of fresh herbs.
Noodle Tree 7114 UTSA Boulevard, Suite 101, (210) 233-6371, noodletreetx.com
There are no frills at Noodle Tree, but chef Mike Nguyen’s training and dedicated staff aim to deliver food experiences to sate all your noodly cravings. Pro tip: if there’s pork belly bao available, order it. Trust us on this.
Viet-Nam Restaurant
3244 Broadway, (210) 822-7461
A longtime go-to for Asian fare, this Broadway spot gives you two meaty options and another if you’re feeling like going the seafood route. Each topped with basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, jalapeños and lime, these bowls are super affordable at all under $10.
Kimura
152 East Pecan Street #102, (210) 444-0702, kimurasa.com
Though there are plenty of other options on the menu, you’ll want to order the ramen at Kimura — we like the tonkotsu. Adapt it to your liking, and top it off with the house spice, which is sure to change your life.
Koi Kawa Japanese Restaurant
4051 Broadway, (210) 805-8111, koikawasushi.com
Pork-lovers will want to stop by for the pork-based broth and spice it up with sriracha. Though the bowl is plenty filling, be sure to order some apps like the crispy gyoza or the simple vegetable tempura.
Lucky Noodle
8525 Blanco Road, (210) 267-9717
An offshoot of Kungfu Noodle, Lucky Noodle's noodles are hand-pulled, meaning they’re made especially for you, and you can choose whether you want them thin, flat, or Fettuccine-style. Be sure to customize your bowl with your favorite protein – and you better order the brisket at some point. (This is Texas, after all.)
Kuriya at Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
The vibe at Kuriya — located at Downtown’s Cherrity Bar — is casual and easy, which is the perfect kind of atmosphere for enjoying the complex flavors of any of Kuriya’s ramen dishes.
Kungfu Noodle
6733 Bandera Road, (210) 451-5586
Whenever you’re in Leon Valley, do yourself a favor and stop by Kungfu. You’ll be able to choose what kind of girth you want your noodle to have, as well as your protein, spice level and all the other yumminess inside. If you’re feeling adventurous, opt for the sweet potato noodle soup with beef.
Ito Ramen
14395 Blanco Road, (210) 843-4230, itoramen.us
Priding itself in serving up authentic AF bowls, Ito Ramen gives you plenty of options: regular or spicy, pork or seafood, veggie or not. However you customize your bowl, it will definitely be tasty and completely satisfying.
Nama Ramen
6526 Babcock Road, (210) 641-2888, namaramen.com
Nama lets your choose from four different base broths – shoyu, tonkotsu, miso or spicy miso. Once you make that hard decision, you can have fun and make different combinations with add-ons like roasted corn, hot oil, woodear mushroom, bamboo shoots and more depending on what already comes in your bowl.
Pho Ha Long Restaurant
6424 Northwest Loop 410 #104, (210) 521-4507, facebook.com/PhoHaLong
This casual strip-mall eatery gives you exactly what you’re looking for. With nearly 25 pho options (even a kid version!), the long list of noodle options lets everyone in your party find the pho for them.
Tenko Ramen
312 Pearl Parkway Bldg 6, #6112, (210) 267-2996, tenkoramen.com
Head over to the Pearl's food hall and grab a bowl of Tenko ramen, with its savory, soulful broths and fun add-ons such as Narutomaki — a Japanese cured fish surimi — and Japanese pork belly.
Hot Joy 1014 S. Alamo St., (210) 368-9324, hotjoysa.com
Cozy up with a bowl of noods, nationally-lauded crab fat caramel wings and some sweet deals at Hot Joy, where they find HH so nice, they do it twice. Snag select $5 cocktails from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. AND 10 p.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
Niki’s Tokyo Inn
819 West Hildebrand Avenue, (210) 736-5471
With the Japanese aesthetic checking all the boxes for super authentic dining experience, Niki’s also delivers for tasty noodles. Though specializing in sushi, this Hildebrand restaurant serves up ramen that consistently hits the spot.
Berni Vietnamese Restaurant
8742 Wurzbach Road, (210) 485-5982, facebook.com
Trust this strip-mall Vietnamese eatery to come through when you’re craving pho. With 15 variations of the noodley goodness (including a tofu veggie option), you’re bound to find a bowl or two that you’ll love.
Pho Thien An
126 W Rector #108, (210) 348-8526
You know you can expect a solid bowl of pho when the first note under the menu is the spiciness scale. With meaty and veggie options alike to accompany the beef noodle broth, you’ll always want to opt for the large bowl.
Kai
2535 Northwest Loop 410, kaisushisa.com
Though specializing in sushi, Kai has super respectable ramen offerings and a variety at that. From shachu to tonkatsu to seafood, there’s a ramen for everyone here.
Manola's Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine
7212 Blanco Road, (210) 348-9071
No matter what direction you come from on Blanco Road, Manola’s offers the more traditional pho ga as well as the pho that adds your choice of meatball, round eye steak, or brisket. And because this is a Thai place, be sure to save room for the pineapple fried rice.
Pho Kim Long
4230 McCullough Avenue #2, (210) 829-8021
Served with basil, bean sprouts, lime and jalapeños, you’ll have to make the hard decision between 14 different types of pho. With vegetarian options and a variety of meaty options, you’ll find whatever type of pho you’re craving here.
Pacific Moon
15140 San Pedro Avenue, (210) 402-3411, facebook.com/PacificMoonSA
This late-night eatery will hit the spot when you’re on the hunt for booze-filled nights. Flavorful and with a kick of spiciness, Pacific Moon is here for when your antojo strikes.
Vietnam Gardens
5433 Blanco Road, (210) 377-1989, vietnamgardens.com
Serving up a variety of Asian cuisines (Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese), this BYOB spot keeps it simple with just one pho option. There’s still a variety of protein options, but know that you can make up for it with a Thai tea or some dumplings.
Viva Pho
2114 NW Military Hwy, (210) 525-8388, vivaphocastlehills.com
Over in Castle Hills, you should definitely hit up Viva Pho when hunger strikes and all you want is some pho. Honestly, you’ll either become a regular or never come back, but this place is worth trying. If you do, you’ll get to find your favorite bowl with different noodle, broth and protein options.
Ginza Ramen and Poke
Multiple Locations
Ginza is the place to go for ramen and poke. Though each bowl comes with a handful of standard ingredients, make it to your liking with your protein and broth of choice and have fun with add-ons like shrimp tempura or an extra egg.
Wild Goji
7115 Blanco Road #110, (210) 277-0638, wildgojisatx.com
Choices abound at Wild Goji: miso or tonkotsu broth, mild or spicy, pork or vegetable — to name a few. For a warm bowl of umami-filled goodness, this is the ticket.
Hero’s Ramen X Sushi
13444 West Ave #200, (210) 481- 4950, herosramenxsushi.com
Delicious. Quick. Affordable. If you’re in the market for a new ramen spot, Hero’s may be end up being your new go-to. Oh, and if kimchi is your jam, look no further.
Bakudan Ramen
17619 La Cantera Pkwy #208, (210) 257-8080, bakudanramen.com
Is there a more perfect marriage out there for SA noodle lovers than pozole and ramen? We think not. Try it at Bakudan.
Suck It The Restaurant
7220 Louis Pasteur Dr. #102, (210) 560-2113, chefsuckit.com
48 hour pork bone broth and braised pork belly? Sign us up. While Suck It is known for their bubble teas, the ramen is just as famous.
Sapporo
5638 W Hausman Rd., (210) 314-4423, sapporosa.com
Known for its stylish decor, affordability and larger-than-life portions, Sapporo is a sushi-con-ramen spot that has it all.
Pho 4 Star
156 S. TX- 46 #200, (210) 632-5389, pho4star2.com
This unassuming Northeast SA joint offers uber-fresh pho that’s piping hot and served with all of the fixins. Try the Vietnamese spring rolls while you’re at it.
