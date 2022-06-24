28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

San Antonio has its own unique culture, and we're not really into adapting it to fit what folks in other parts of the country, or even the state, consider normal.



We're friendly folks, often polite to a fault. But, dammit, there are certain local beliefs and traditions we're willing to fight over.



So, at the risk of sounding confrontational, we rounded up 28 hills San Antonio residents are prepared to die on — because, well, we're right and those other pinche people have no idea what they're talking about.