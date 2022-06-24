June 24, 2022

28 hills people from the San Antonio area will die on

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio has its own unique culture, and we're not really into adapting it to fit what folks in other parts of the country, or even the state, consider normal.

We're friendly folks, often polite to a fault. But, dammit, there are certain local beliefs and traditions we're willing to fight over.

So, at the risk of sounding confrontational, we rounded up 28 hills San Antonio residents are prepared to die on — because, well, we're right and those other pinche people have no idea what they're talking about. 
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta. Photo by Jaime Monzon
It's perfectly acceptable to burn up all your vacation time at work for Fiesta.
Photo by Jaime Monzon
If a restaurant doesn't make its own torillas, it may as well be Taco Bell. Photo via Instagram / alamocafe
If a restaurant doesn't make its own torillas, it may as well be Taco Bell.
Photo via Instagram / alamocafe
The Spurs have the best fans in the NBA. Photo by Jaime Monzon
The Spurs have the best fans in the NBA.
Photo by Jaime Monzon
The sign may say "Bill Miller," but it's Bill Miller's. And we ain't budging on this. Photo via Google Maps
The sign may say "Bill Miller," but it's Bill Miller's. And we ain't budging on this.
Photo via Google Maps
Setting foot inside an art gallery during First Friday is purely optional. Photo via Instagram / txsundwn
Setting foot inside an art gallery during First Friday is purely optional.
Photo via Instagram / txsundwn
Any hint of inclement weather is cause to stock up a week's worth of groceries at H-E-B. Photo via Twitter / Shermanszippo
Any hint of inclement weather is cause to stock up a week's worth of groceries at H-E-B.
Photo via Twitter / Shermanszippo
Anything tastes better when topped with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Anything. Photo via Instagram / mochinut_sa
Anything tastes better when topped with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Anything.
Photo via Instagram / mochinut_sa
Turn signals are optional. Photo via Pexels / Markus Spiske
Turn signals are optional.
Photo via Pexels / Markus Spiske
You should never pass up anything Selena-related, whether it's a tribute night, free store merchandise or a chance to sing "Como la Flor" at the karaoke bar. Photo by Philip Tovar
You should never pass up anything Selena-related, whether it's a tribute night, free store merchandise or a chance to sing "Como la Flor" at the karaoke bar.
Photo by Philip Tovar
Regardless how many times the Ghost Tracks have been debunked, that shit gives you goosebumps. Photo via Google Maps
Regardless how many times the Ghost Tracks have been debunked, that shit gives you goosebumps.
Photo via Google Maps

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

