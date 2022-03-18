29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410 

Great taquerias are all over San Antonio's center city. Hell, it seems like there's a great one on every street corner. But let's not sell the suburbs short. You can get bomb tacos beyond Loop 410 too.
Have some doubts? We rounded up 29 eateries outside the Loop with great tacos so that you can try them for yourself.
Ricky’s Tacos
6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX
Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait.
Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana 115 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 960-8935 cuishemx.com
Named after a wild agave plant, Cuishe location at Stone Oak serves up authentic Mexican-style tacos using only the freshest ingredients. Their bar also features endless options of tequila and mezcal drinks.
Photo via Instagram / cuishe_cocina
Eddie’s Taco House
Multiple locations, (210) 490-5500, eddiestacohouses.com
Mexican restaurants don’t last in this city for 43 years without a reason, so you can trust that you’ll be satisfied with the tacos at Eddie’s. The tortillas are both soft and sturdy, perfectly capable of handling carne guisada and soaking up some delicious gravy. The place is cash only, so be sure to make an ATM stop on the way there.
Photo via Instagram / tacoist
Wapo Taco
7907 W Loop 1604 N Suite 101, (210) 455-2188, wapotacotx.com
A salsa and toppings bar complements this deeply loved spot’s choice taco offerings, which include an assortment of both breakfast and lunch tacos as well as a variety of burritos. The owners hail from Jalisco, and Wapo Taco is their fifth success in the restaurant biz since 1999.
Photo via Instagram / breaking.bread.in.sa
Pepe’s Tacos N Salsa
12820 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 236-8288, pepestacosnsalsa.org
The Trash Can Taco is the order to get from this neighbourhood restaurant, which comes stuffed with breakfast staples including eggs, bacon, cheese, potatoes and beans. Both the restaurant and the drive thru lines can get pretty long, which is just a testament to the loyal customer base owner Pepe Tames has been able to cultivate over the years.
Photo via Instagram / dirtsurfer_mtb
Dos Jaliscos Mexican Restaurant
8250 FM78 #104, Converse, (210) 310-1582, facebook.com/pages/Dos-Jalisco-Mexican-Re/110442672380676
Boasting close to 40 taco choices between breakfast (which is served all day), lunch and dinner, this establishment offers Converse residents of all tastes something for their taco cravings. Somewhat a rarity, customers can find a spam and egg taco on the menu, as well as standard fare including pierna and al pastor.
Photo via Instagram / hibikithephoenix
Tia’s Taco Hut
Multiple locations, tiastacohuttx.com
With three locations all outside Loop 410, it’s not hard to score some quality tacos. Popular for breakfast tacos on the weekend, this local chain is dependable for when you need to sober up after a night out on the St. Mary’s Strip.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniotastebuds
Tacos Ricos
8025 Bandera Road, (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com
This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast and lunch tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here.
Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa
Erick’s Tacos
12715 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 590-0994, erickstacos.business.site
Among several Mexican restaurants in the area on Nacogdoches, the orange bright building that is Erick’s Tacos proudly makes itself seen. Popular for their handmade corn and flour tortillas, this place gives visitors a choice between table service in a restaurant setting or a quick stop at their taco truck right next door.
Photo via Instagram / delishjes
Elizabeth’s Mexican Restaurant
5251 Timberhill # 206, (210) 520-2280, facebook.com/Elizabethsmexicanfood
Elizabeth’s offers authentic Mexican food including some excellent breakfast and lunch tacos served all day. Tastier options include the chicharron breakfast taco or the carne guisada tacos made with handmade tortillas.
Photo via Instagram / mandylougarcia
Sarita’s Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations, saritastexmex.com
With eighteen different breakfast taco choices and tasty lunch tacos, you’re sure to find something at Sarita’s when that taco craving hits. They’ve also got a great online ordering system, so you can order and enjoy approximately all the tacos from the privacy of your own home.
Photo via Instagram / markasoria
Guajillo’s The Shortcut to Mexico
1001 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 344-4119, guajillos.com
Guajillo’s is the spot to go whenever you want traditional Mexican fare or creative twists on classic dishes. Oh, and you can also indulge in a Margarita Lunch (any lunch special paired with a margarita).
Photo via Instagram / sarahnowareeves
Jalisco Taqueria Drive-Thru
9080 Guilbeau Road, (210) 543-8555
Despite their small restaurant size and long drive-thru lines, the staff manage to work through orders quickly enough to satisfy all of their customers with generously portioned tacos made with handmade tortillas. They’ve got a 3 for $3.49 breakfast taco special that will start your day off just right.
Photo via Instagram / liz.wakefield
Taqueria Datapoint
4063 Medical Dr, (210) 615-3644
Simplicity is key at Taqueria Datapoint, where they offer authentic Mexican street tacos with fresh sides of cilantro and both raw and grilled onions. At first glance, the tacos may look small, but they are deceivingly filling. Orders come in groups of 5, and you can mix and match meats including lengua, tripa and al pastor with a variety of add-ins available at an extra charge.
Photo via Instagram / breaking.bread.in.sa
Grand Tequila
8723 TX-151, (210) 352-5270, facebook.com/GrandTequilaSA
They’ve got a 99-cent breakfast taco special Monday through Friday mornings, and a happy-hour mini tacos al pastor special in the evenings Sunday through Thursday, where you can find the crowd building for either karaoke or a boxing match viewing party.
Photo via Instagram / brockalleycat
Chile Verde Mexican Restaurant
5102 Monaco Cir, (210) 649-3938, chileverdesa.com
Located off US-87, this unassuming yet stylish restaurant is known for their mini tacos, which comes with four tacos (your choices of beef fajita or tripa) and chile toreado, grilled onions, avocado, cilantro, lime wedges and borracho beans on the side. They also have the standard breakfast and street taco offerings that can be expected at most Mexican restaurants.
Photo via Google Maps
El Mirasol 938 N. Loop 1604 West, (210) 592-8576, elmirasolsa.com
In addition to a delicious selection of tacos, El Mirasol's space in Stone Oak also features a sprawling patio.
Photo via Instagram / elmirasolsa
Sazon Mexican Cafe
9822 Potranco Road, (210) 256-1500,
facebook.com/sazonmexicancafe
This family-owned establishment gives off welcoming vibes and serves up fantastic Tex-Mex food at an affordable price. Guests rave about the generous portions, present in both their breakfast and lunch tacos. The walls are decorated with local art pieces that also for sale.
Photo via Yelp / Maria K.
Benjamin’s Kitchen
12886 Fischer Road, Von Ormy, (210) 623-2548, facebook.com
Located in Von Ormy, Benjamin’s Kitchen is a bit of a drive for a lot of San Antonians, but their tacos are so worth the trip. It’s been described as a hole-in-the-wall, but it’s a favorite in the area for over-stuffed breakfast and lunch tacos. They only accept cash, so be sure to bring some bills with you.
Photo via Google Maps
La Siberia De Monterrey
6151 FM78, (210) 549-0844,la-siberia-de-monterrey.business.site
Visit this joint to try out their alambre tacos, one of the specialties crafted by the owner’s grandfather in Mexico before he brought them over to Texas. The restaurant offers an appetizing order of five tacos (your choice of four meats) dressed with onions and cilantro and a side of charro beans and a drink.
Photo via Instagram / taquerialasiberiademty
Norma’s Place Mexican Food
11420 US-87, Adkins, (210) 649-4007, facebook.com/NormasPlaceTexMex
This American diner-style restaurant specializes in Tex-Mex, and is known for their carne guisada — which they boast is the best in the area. They also serve huge breakfast tacos all day, including bacon and egg, papas rancheras and egg a la Mexicana among others.
Photo via Instagram / goldtankdawg
Enma’s Taco House
5282 Medical Dr #115,
This fairly new Medical Center hidden gem has daily breakfast taco specials and a variety of lunch tacos to choose from, including tripa tacos and a veggie taco option. The portions are huge for the price, and they pride themselves on offering the best foods of Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.
Photo via Yelp / Marcus G.
Tacos El Rodeo De Jalisco
8802 Potranco Road Suite 101, (210) 462-7808, facebook.com/TacosElRodeodeJalisco
Super soft flour tortillas packed with a variety of meats including carne asada, al pastor, and barbacoa – what more could you ask for? Oh yeah, notoriously friendly waitstaff, which this place definitely has. They serve both breakfast and lunch tacos but generally close at 11, so be sure to squeeze in a trip when you get the chance.
Photo via Instagram / goodfoodgoodlovinggoodlife
Taqueria Perla Tapatia
5102 Rittiman Road, (210) 662-2919, facebook.com/Taqueria-Perla-Tapatia-116703768353668
This spot is popular for their consistently good and reasonably priced breakfast tacos and burritos, which they serve all day. Their homemade flour tortillas are packed with fillings that include country ranchero and machacado and egg. Let their neon green sign draw you in, you won’t regret it.
Photo via Instagram / usedmisfits187
Andrea’s Barbacoa & Tacos
6565 Babcock Rd, (210) 558-8222,
andreasbarbacoa.com
This family-run homestyle joint offers up an assortment of classic breakfast tacos as well as premium meat tacos, with their famous barbacoa as a crowd favorite. They’re only open on the weekends, so it’s best to use your time wisely when working through their menu, which also includes meat by the pound and menudo.
Photo via Instagram / emsanchez82
Benny’s Tacos
5050 Walzem Rd, (210) 655-8646, facebook.com/Bennys-Tacos-125480217508033
Benny’s new location outside the loop offers up a weekday breakfast taco special that gives customers 2 tacos for $1.75. With fast drive-thru service and excellent pricing, it’s the perfect stop for someone on the go in the mornings.
Photo via Instagram / lavidayessi
