30 San Antonio lounges, speakeasies and hidden bars — and where to find them 

With its secret-cellar vibe, brick walls, Edison lights and decorative wine barrels, CM is a strong contender for the city's most atmospheric dive distinction. Its informative, one-drink-per-page menu is also a winner. So, not to worry unduly if the exposition is a tad better than the execution when it comes to the cocktails themselves — there's always the bottle service for which reservations (for a $10 fee) are a good idea late night Thursday through Saturday.Photo via Instagram / cellarmixology