30 San Antonio lounges, speakeasies and hidden bars — and where to find them 

San Antonio's bar scene has always been fun, but the cocktail explosion of recent years have given it double shot of hip sophistication. These days, the city is awash in spots that boast swanky vibes, including some speakeasy-style bars that are intentionally kept on the downlow. How many of these have you explored?
The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits 10091 US-290., Fredericksburg, (210) 605-2292, salvationspeakeasy.com.
“The Speakeasy,” as locals know it, is tucked away on a 10-acre orchard in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The inviting space offers a variety of handcrafted gin and is the perfect setting for a date night or evening with the girlies after a day of winery tours. The Speakeasy is also the ideal venue for private events.
Photo courtesy of The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits
Pastiche 1506 E. Houston St., (210) 439-1532, facebook.com/pastiche.sa.
Local bar bard Benjamin Krick has taken an East Side cottage and turned it into a hip haven for contemporary quaffers with an appreciation of the Belle Epoque past. And anyone with a feel for le fée verte will admire drinks dedicated to once-banned absinthe. Past special events have included an homage to the art of flamenco.
Photo via Instagram / pastiche_sa
Dash 1017 N. Flores St., gwendolyngroup.com
Celebrated San Antonio chef Michael Sohocki's first foray into the lounge scene will take shape in Dash, a new concept in the loft space at the 5 Points Local building.
Photo via Instagram / dashbarsatx
RD Hidden Door Speakeasy 8400 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 605-2292, mixed4u.com.
Texting a random phone number for a secret password to enter a modern-day speakeasy may seem a little theatrical — but what's wrong with that? The real journey starts when you enter the space located behind the Barn Door Restaurant in Alamo Heights. Dark lights, gilded details, candles, music from the 1920s and excellent cocktails await at this intimate, reservations-only spot where just 27 guests can imbibe at a time.
Photo via Instagram / atanotherangle
Cellar Mixology at Toro 1142 E. Commerce St., (210) 463-5386, cellarmixology.com.
With its secret-cellar vibe, brick walls, Edison lights and decorative wine barrels, CM is a strong contender for the city's most atmospheric dive distinction. Its informative, one-drink-per-page menu is also a winner. So, not to worry unduly if the exposition is a tad better than the execution when it comes to the cocktails themselves — there's always the bottle service for which reservations (for a $10 fee) are a good idea late night Thursday through Saturday.
Photo via Instagram / cellarmixology
Havana Bar 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com.
The Havana is the hotel bar for those of us who wouldn't be caught dead in a hotel bar. Lit only by dim candlelight, it's dark, cool, filled with vintage furniture and feels a little bit illicit. The fact that it's largely undiscovered by tourists and something of a hidden gem among locals only heightens the speakeasy vibe.
Photo by minkmade via Instagram / havanasanantonio
Downstairs at the Esquire 155 E. Commerce St., (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com/downstairs.
This intimate lounge dishes out small bites packed with flavor and top-of-the-line cocktails, which is to be expected — it's just below downtown's historic and lauded Esquire Tavern. Downstairs offers funky, swanky vibes and expertly crafted drinks on the River Walk level of the storied building, which is also said to host a guest of supernatural persuasion.
Photo via Instagram / downstairsatesquire
Jet-Setter 229 E. Houston St., #10, (210) 272-0457, jet-settersa.com.
Complementing the sophisticated tipples is a hearty dose of equally sophisticated Mid-Century Modern style. The cocktails and ambiance are equally astute, and the crew behind the stick is attentive and knowledgeable, making for an experience that has the potential to be as educational as it is delicious — should you choose to take advantage of their insight.
Photo via Instagram / jet_setter_sa
Green Lantern 20626 Stone Oak Parkway, #101, (210) 497-3722, facebook.com/thegreenlanternsa.
Sophisticated and speakeasy inspired, this is an establishment that takes cocktail culture seriously. The mixologists are exacting and knowledgeable, and their creations showcase an extensive spirits list, fresh ingredients and an array of house-made infusions. From classics such as daiquiris and French 75s to new creations, you're in good hands with the bartending superheroes at the Green Lantern.
Photo via Instagram / sugarybysuzette
Bar 1919 1420 S. Alamo St., (210) 227-1420, bar1919.com.
The basement speakeasy feel is spot on, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a more robust list of Scotch and bourbon pretty much anywhere, which is humorously highlighted by their snub of vodka — you'll only find a single brand.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
Skip ad in
The Bang Bang Bar 119 El Mio Dr., (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com.
Opened in 2016 by two members of the band Girl in Coma, the bar made an immediate splash with its vintage furnishings, inclusive atmosphere and creative drinks. Six years on, there's still plenty to love about this welcoming spot that works equally well as a live-music venue, and a place to sink into a well-loved couch for conversation over cocktails.
Photo by Julian Ledezma
The Moon's Daughters 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com.
It's tempting to suggest that The Moon's Daughters, a spectacular indoor-outdoor lounge perched 20 stories above the Riverwalk is more about the Instagram than the shaking can. There are only 10 cocktails on the online menu, but the city skyline is almost infinite from the outdoor deck — and patrons often dress to suit the setting.
Photo courtesy of The Moon’s Daughters
Amor Eterno 540 S. Presa St., facebook.com/Amor-Eterno-104928765099182.
This Southtown spot debuted last New Year's Eve and immediately grabbed attention with its elevated cocktails and a sexy ambiance. Billed as a love letter to puro San Antonio cultura, the bar is small but bursting with personality. Custom wallpaper, velvet wall treatments and cozy nooks make for an ambiance that accommodates date night or after-dinner nightcaps.
Photo courtesy of Amor Eterno
Bar du Mon Ami 4901 Broadway, (210) 822-3253, instagram.com/bardumonami.
This unassuming Alamo Heights-area drinkery offers cozy neighborhood bar vibes. The narrow, dimly-lit bar is home to personable bartenders, extensive spirits offerings and unexpected music selections — all of which add to the draw. Don't be afraid to order a classic cocktail here — the folks behind the bar know their stuff, from the Aviation to Vieux Carré.
Photo via Instagram / bardumonami
Haunt at the St. Anthony’s Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 352-3171, facebook.com/hauntsa.
This sexy place deserves to be shared with good company, especially those with a penchant for faux fur and animal print. When glancing at the extensive cocktail menu, the name of each creative, signature tipple may strike you as unorthodox. That's because the hotel, a national historic landmark, is rumored to be uber-haunted.
Photo via Instagram / lres_marketing
The Speakeasy at Devils River Distillery 401 E. Houston St., (833) 379-1840, devilsriverwhiskey.com.
This new distillery opened its doors in spring 2021 and does things in a big way. Inside its confines you'll find a coffee shop, a basement speakeasy, a main dining area and a lounge that overlooks the distilling equipment. A sprawling patio allows whiskey aficionados and curiosity seekers alike to enjoy fresh air while they sip on Texas-distilled spirits. We're still swooning over the antique bar, copper stills, marble floors and floor-to-ceiling columns
Photo by Jaime Monzon
Sternewirth Tavern and Club Room 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-7375, thehotelemma.com.
Most bar designers would kill for the opportunity to slip a "tavern and club room" into a 19th- century industrial space with 25-foot ceilings and assorted brewing paraphernalia that could be repurposed as cozy seating nooks. A salacious story involving a philandering brewing magnate and his "three Emmas" doesn't hurt, either. Cocktails such as the complex and herbal Ciudad del Sol and the earthy and rummy Torrid Decadence stand up nicely to the setting.
Photo via Instagram / historicpearl
George's Keep 17803 La Cantera Terrace, (210) 310-3733, georgeskeep.com.
The setting is chic and upscale without feeling stuffy, and the drink creations are both creative and varied. A touch of falernum and passionfruit makes the tequila-based Falling in Lust a tiki drink for adults, while the Indian Summer pairs rye with walnut liqueur and port for an easy-drinking libation with just the right amount of sweetness.
Photo via Instagram / csj55
The Bar at Bohanan's 219 E. Houston St., #275, (210) 472-2600, bohanans.com.
Many of the city's most lauded mixologists have done a stint behind the stick here, and the cocktail menu, organized not by spirit type but preparation method — stirred, shaken, tall with soda, crushed ice and the like — still whispers of the bar's early consultant, late cocktail guru Sasha Petraske.
Photo via Facebook / Bohanans
Blue Box Bar 312 Pearl Parkway, (210) 227-2583, blueboxbar.com.
You'll find all manner of drinker in this place, from young professionals to, well, old professionals — and everyone in between. Bartenders are friendly and knowledgeable, no matter what your preferred poison. It's Pearl location also makes it a convenient stop for an after-dinner or -work beer, wine or cocktails.
Photo via Instagram / blueboxbar
Skip ad in
Edison Experiment 1846 N. Loop 1604 East, (210) 479-9600, facebook.com/edisonexperiment.
The crowd at this mixology-focused spot varies from old to young and arrives dressed in anything from casual duds to swanky cocktail attire. It's a great place to take a date, sit with your group in one of the couches or sidle up to meet new people while rolling solo.
Photo via Instagram / sip_sa
Rock & Rye 17631 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 103, (210) 721-7753, rockandryebar.com.
Fans of luxurious vibes and no-nonsense cocktails can now enjoy specialty spirits at this smart, stylish space in far North San Antonio. The newish Rock & Rye offers an impressive specialty cocktail menu and a spirits list that boasts 400 varieties. The nightspot wants to build up an arsenal of 3,000 bottles, ranging from cocktail staples such as whiskey, gin and agave spirits to more adventurous options including aquavit, grappa and absinthe. If an imbibing adventure is what you're looking for, start here.
Photo via Instagram / rockandryebar
The Squeezebox 2806 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 314-8845, facebook.com/thesqueezebox.
The cantina-like vibe, fun drink specials, live music and DJs have made it a prime pre-pandemic draw, and the crowds are certainly coming back. Even on busy nights, bar service is quick and efficient, and when things slow down, the staff members have the bartending chops to mix up something special.
Photo via Instagram / thesqueezebox_sa
Tucker's Kozy Korner 1338 E. Houston St., (726) 999-3764, facebook.com/tuckersbarsa.
This East Side staple originally opened in 1948, and it's since become a San Antonio cocktail and music institution that draws patrons from all over the city. This cozy lounge makes a history-filled backdrop for classic cocktails, a dozen domestic and imported beers and wine by the glass.
Photo via Instagram / clive78757
Jazz, TX 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, Suite 6001, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com.
This basement spot in the Pearl is San Antonio's spot for year-round jazz. Shows take place daily and feature not only Watkins and other local, regional and touring jazz acts but also blues, Americana, salsa and more. The bar knows its way around a cocktail and the kitchen offerings range from shrimp ceviche to a center-cut filet.
Photo via Instagram / kaleyjamesanderson
Bar Ludivine 1014 S Presa St., (210) 908-9209, barludivine.com
The building that once housed J&O’s Cantina has become home to a new King William neighborhood favorite. If you’re down to mix it up, try one of their five seasonal special cocktails featuring uber-Texas ingredients like Poteet strawberries and Hill Country peaches.
Photo via Instagram / barludivine
Bar 414
205 E Houston St., (210) 585-9999, marriott.com/hotels/travel/satgs-sheraton-gunter-hotel-san-antonio
Although you won’t find fabric couches inside this speakeasy, Bar 414 offers up prohibition era cocktails made with house ingredients and bootleg spirits. These discreet libations are paired with live music, so you’ll be feeling yourself in no time.
Photo via Instagram / sip_sa
El Colegio at Omni La Mansion Del Rio
112 College St, (210) 518-1000, omnihotels.com
Paying tribute to the St. Mary’s School of Law that first inhabited the space in 1934, El Colegio highlights cocktails popular in the ‘30s. But that’s not to say this is a speakeasy. Either way, the Prohibition-era decor is the cherry on top to a drinking spot that focuses on local and regional spirits.
Photo via Instagram / sanantonios_places
Lighthouse Lounge 1016 Cincinnati Ave., facebook.com/thelighthouselounge.
The Lighthouse's charm is that it feels fresh and hip yet could have been tucked away in its quiet neighborhood for decades. Occasional live music and DJ sets are draws, but even on quieter nights, you'll find neighborhood folks relishing the relaxed atmosphere, complemented by vintage furnishings, a full bar and a not-to-be missed Como La Flor shrine.
Photo by Sanford Nowlin
Luna 6740 San Pedro Ave., (210) 804-2433, lunalive.com.
A midcentury modern feel pervades, and guests commingle in cozy corner booths and at tables surrounding a small dance floor. Beer, wine and cocktails fuel weekly salsa nights. Conversation with strangers happens organically in this dimly lit locale
Photo via Instagram / schadenfreudad
The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits 10091 US-290., Fredericksburg, (210) 605-2292, salvationspeakeasy.com.
“The Speakeasy,” as locals know it, is tucked away on a 10-acre orchard in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The inviting space offers a variety of handcrafted gin and is the perfect setting for a date night or evening with the girlies after a day of winery tours. The Speakeasy is also the ideal venue for private events.
Photo courtesy of The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits