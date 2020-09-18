September 18, 2020
32 celebrities that were born in San Antonio, including some that may surprise you
By San Antonio Current Staff
Whether they stayed in San Antonio for the long haul or grew up elsewhere, these celebrities were all born in the Alamo City. Many of them remain at the top of their game in the worlds of film, music and TV.
Carole Baskin
When Netflix's true crime series Tiger King thrust Carole Baskin into the viral fame in the spring of 2020, we were as surprised as anyone to find out that she was born in San Antonio. The CEO of Florida's Big Cat Rescue, who Joe Exotic tried to have killed in a murder-for-hire plot, revealed on YouTube that she was born as at Lackland Air Force Base in 1961 and lived in a house on Wharton St. on the South Side. It's unclear for how long Baskin lived in SA, but it appears her family moved away when she was still a baby.
Photo via Netflix / Tiger King
Ricardo Chavira
Though he's starred in hit TV series from Desperate Housewives
to Scandal
, Ricardo Chavira arguably landed his greatest role yet in 2019: playing Tejana queen Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla Jr. in Netflix's new series about the pop star. Chavira was born in San Anto in 1971 and graduated from LEE High School — then named Robert E. Lee — and later attended the University of the Incarnate Word.
Photo via YouTube/ Netflix
Megan Thee Stallion
She may have grown up in Houston, but Megan Thee Stallion was actually born in Saan Antonio in 1995. The rapper, singer and songwriter made a huge splash in 2020 with her hit single "Savage" and for collaborating with Cardi B on the summer-shattering, sex-positive anthem "WAP."
Photo via YouTube / Cardi B
Anthony Alabi
Born in San Antonio in 1981, Anthony Alabi went on to attend Antonian College Preparatory High School before moving on to play college football at Texas Christian University. First snagged by the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL draft, Alabi played professional football untill 2009, when he retired to pursue acting. Most recently, Alabi has been featured on Disney's Raven's Home as Coach Spitz and starred opposite Tia Mowry-Hardict in Netflix's Family Reunion.
Photo via Netflix / Family Reunion
Chrysta Bell
Songstress and longtime David Lynch collaborator Chrysta Bell has roots right here in the Alamo CIty — she was born in San Antonio and went to Alamo Heights High School. Though her work with the enigmatic filmmaker originally began in the music sphere, she made her screen debut as FBI Agent Tammy Preston in the hotly anticipated 2017 return of Lynch's iconic TV series Twin Peaks.
Photo via Showtime / Twin Peaks
James Roday Rodriguez
Psych star James Roday Rodriguez recently re-embraced his Latino heritage by retaking his surrname after performing for years under the name James Roday. The San Antonio native was born here in 1976 and went to Taft HS before making his name playing a fake psychic detective on the long-running USA comedy series for eight seasons and two movies. Recently, he also played Gary Mendez on ABC's A Million Little Pieces.
Photo via ABC / A Million Little Things
Robert Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez has been repping SA since being born here in 1968. The director, who went ot St. Anthony High School, is known for everything from Machete
to Spy Kids
, and announced in 2020 that he'd directed at least one episode of the second season of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian
.
Photo via Twitter / Rodriguez
Jaremi Carey
Born in San Antonio in 1985, Jaremi Carey made his break a the runner-up on the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race as his drag persona Phi Phi O'Hara, and later placed 7th on the second season of RuPalu's Drag Race: All Stars. However, in 2020 Phi Phi went Bye Bye, as Carey announced his planned retirement of the persona on social media in May. Lately, Carey has been streaming on Twitch as ThePocketGay, playing hit games like Fortnite and Overwatch.
Photo via Twitter / JustJaremi
Michelle Rodriguez
Action star Michelle Rodriguez came out kicking in San Antonio in 1978, and lived in Texas until she was 8. Her family later moved to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Rodriguez may be best known for playing Letty in the Fast & Furious movies, but she's also appeared in other iconic franchises including Machete and Resident Evil.
Photo via Universal Pictures
Elizabeth Chambers
Born here in 1982, actress Elizabeth Chambers moved away as a toddler, but the actress couldn't stay out of SA. In 2012, she opened Bird Bakery with her then-husband Armie Hammer in Alamo Heights. In 2020 the couple announced their split, but no need to worry — it doesn't look like Bird's tasty cupcakes are going anywhere anytime soon.
Photo via Instagram / elizabethchambers
Ally Brooke
Born Ally Brooke Hernandez in 1993, San Antonio native Ally Brooke rose to pop stardom as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. She went to Cornerstone Elementary School, but no high school can claim her since she completed her studies through home-schooling. Since Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in 2018, she has kept busy with work on a solo album.
Photo via Twitter / AllyBrooke
Jesse Borrego
Nobody reps the 2-1-0 like Jesse Borrego. Born in San Antonio in 1962, the Harlandale HS graduate still lives here today. While he may be best known for his roles in Fame and Blood In Blood Out, Borrego's had his share of roles on hit TV series — from Dexter to Fear the Walking Dead — and was mosst recently seen on the third season of Starz series Vida.
Photo courtesy of CineFestival
Steve Howey
Though he was born in San Antonio in 1977, Steve Howey actually spent most of his childhood on a boat his parents sailed up and down the Pacific Coast before his family settled down in Colorado when he was a teen. Howey starred in Reba from 2001-2007, but most people would likely recognize him as Kevin Ball in Showtime's Shameless.
Photo via Showtime / Shameless
Henry Thomas
Most often recognized for his breakout role at Elliott in E.T. the Extra-Terresstrial, San Antonio native Henry Thomas has become a horror fixture of late with starring roles in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor. The actor was born in SA in 1971 and went to Central HS.
Photo via Netflix / The Haunting of Bly Manor
Austin Mahone
Pop star Austin Mahone got his start covering songs on YouTube, and now has a slew of releases under his belt. He was born in SA in 1996 and even went to Jefferson HS for a year before finishing high school in homeschool. He signed with Elektra Recordss in 2019 to produce the follow-up to his 2017 album Dirty Work
.
Photo via Instagram / austinmahone
Jared Padalecki
Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home.
Photo via The CW / Supernatural
Gil Birmingham
Actor Gil Birmingham was born in San Antonio in 1953, but wasn't here for long due to his father's career in the military. The actor has appeared in everything from the Twilight series to Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and now plays Thomas Rainwater in Paramount's Yellowstone.
Photo via Paramount / Yellowstone
Pendleton Ward
You may not recognize his face, but you'd definitely recognize his drawings — Pendleton Ward is the brains behind hit Cartoon Network series Adventure Time
, which ran on the channel fom 2010-2018. The animator and voice actor was born in San Antonio in 1982 and graduated from now-LEE High School before moving to California to attend CalArts. In 2020 his new animated series The Midnight Gospel
hit Netflix, and the spinoff miniseries Adventure Time: Distant Lands
debuted on HBO Max.
Photo via Twitter / buenothebear
Nicholas Gonzalez
Nicholas Gonzalez didn't originally plan to be an actor, but we're glad he became one. He was born in San Antonio in 1976 and went to Central Catholic HS before going to Stanford to study English. While he was there, a professor who saw him in a one-man theater performance convinced him to pursue acting, and the rest is history. The TV star has appeared in Pretty Little Liars, How To Get Away With Murder and Being Mary Jane, and plays Dr. Neil Melendez on ABC's The Good Doctor.
Photo via ABC / The Good Doctor
Noël Wells
Noël Wells was born in SA in 1986, but moved around Texas when she was a kid. The actress and director went to high school in Victoria before studying at the University of Texas at Austin. The SNL aluum is recognizable for her work on Master of None and Mr. Roosevelt, and recengtly lent her voice to the animated series Craig of the Creek and Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Photo via Netflix / Master of None
Christopher Cross
Born in San Antonio in 1951, singer songwriter Christopher Cross is best known for '80s yacht rock hits like "Sailing," "Ride Like the Wind" and "Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)." A graduate of Alamo Heights High School, Cross later made Austin his home. Unfortunately, in 2020 Cross revealed that he not only contracted COVID-19, but developed Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), which causes paralysis and can require a year or more for even a partial recovery. The singer has been open about the condition and chronicled his path to recovery on social media.
Photo via Instagram / itsmrcrosss
Emilio Rivera
It's not often that an actor gets to play a role on multiple TV shows, but that's just what Emilio Rivera did as Marcus Alvarez on AMC's Sons of Anarchy and its spinoff Mayans M.C. Born in San Antonio in 1961, Rivera grew up on the outskirts of L.A. and launched his acting career in the '90s.
Photo via FX / Emilio Rivera
Madison Davenport
Born in the Alamo City in 1996, Madison Davenport hit the ground running. The young actress was featured in recurring roles in Shameless, Save Me and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and recently appeared in the hit HBO miniseries Sharp Objects.
Photo via HBO / Sharp Objects
Kevin Alejandro
Kevin Alejandro was born in SA in 1976 and lived here until he was eight years old. The hunktastic actor has made appearances in True Blood, Arrow and Southland, and plays Dan Espinoza in Lucifer.
Photo via Netflix / Lucifer
Summer Glau
Perhaps best known for starring all over the Whedon-verse, from Firefly to Dollhouse, Summer Glau has been kicking ass onscreen for nearly two decades. She was born here in 1981 and homeschooled while she studied ballet, but she moved into acting when her dance career was ended by an injury. The Arrow and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles star recently made an appearance in two episodes of Netflix's Wu Assassins in 2019.
Photo via The CW / Arrow
Bruce McGill
Even if you're not a Bruce McGill stan, you probably recognize him, because he's made appearances on tons of TV shows since he started acting in the late '70s. McGill was born in San Antonio in 1950 and went to MacArthur HS before going to the University of Texas at Austin for college, and has been in everything from Animal House to USA's Rizzoli and Isles in his decades-spanning career.
Photo via USA / Suits
Jonathan Joss
You can't geet much more San Antonio than Jonathan Joss, who was born born in the Alamo City in 1965 as Jonathan Gonzales. Of Spanish, Comanche and White Mountain Apache descent, Joss attended McCollum High School and attended Texas State before leaving the university and finishing his studies at Our Lady of the Lake. The actor played John Redcorn on King of the Hill and Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, and recently lent his voice to the video games Days Gone and Wasteland 3.
Photo via Netflix / Parks and Recreation
Patricia Vonne
Sister to Robert Rodriguez, Patricia Vonne is a powerhouse in her own right. The singer and actress, who's appeared in some of her brother's films, was born in San Antonio in 1969 and went to St. Anthony High School. She lived in NYC for a while to pursue her "artistic career" but later returned to the Lone Star State and settled in Austin. She's now joined forces with fellow Latina singer-songwriters Tish Hinojosa and Stephanie Urbina Jones to form the Texicana Mamas.
Photo via Instagram / patriciavonne
Katie Leclerc
Katie Leclerc was born in San Antonio in 1986, but ended up growing up in Colorado. She starred in the ABC Family series Switched at Birth from 2011-2017.
Photo via Freeform / Switched at Birth
Chris Perez
Known best as Selena's husband, musician Chris Perez was born in San Antonio in 1969 and went to Jefferson HS. Though he's still active as a musician, Perez has expanded into the food scene, with two pepper sauces he released in collaboration with Cajohn's Fiery Foods.
Photo via Instagram / chrispereznow
John Allen Nelson
Whether you know him from the original Baywatch or 24, John Allen Nelson is immediately recognizable. The actor was born in San Antonio in 1959 before going on to make a name for himself in Hollywood, and recently took a break from a long string of appearances on police procedurals to do a three-episode stint on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Photo via The CW / Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
John Quiñones
TV personality Juan Manuel "John" Quiñones was born in the Alamo City in 1952, and attended Brackenridge HS before heading to St. Mary's University for college, with the help of the Upward Bound program. Now, he's best known for hosting ABC's What Would You Do?
Photo via Instagram / johnquinones
