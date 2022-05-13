Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

May 13, 2022

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale

By San Antonio Current Staff

A stone-exterior home in Olmos Park designed by one of the city's most renowned early-20th century builders has hit the market for just north of $1.7 million.

The 4,200-square-foot house was constructed in 1931 by H.C. Thorman, the prolific developer behind local landmarks ranging from Olmos Park itself to the San Antonio Country Club, according to its listing. During his heyday, Thorman built as many as 40 houses annually, and they can be found in Highland Park, Mahncke Park, Tobin Hill and other desirable center-city neighborhoods.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property includes a 1,000-square-foot tiled living area equipped with a recessed floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and the unusual touch of a built-in indoor grill with a vent. The living area also opens onto an expansive stone patio with a pool and an arbor area.

This home is listed by Shane Neal and Clint Neal with Keller Williams City View.

All photos housed on Realtor. com.
Scroll down to view images

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Realtor.com

Tags

Related Slideshows

News

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Tony Liberto, owner and president of San Antonio-based Ricos Products Co. Inc. has made a career out of selling snack foods, including…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
50 slides
News

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale

An elegant Spanish-style home in San Antonio's historic Monticello Park neighborhood and created by architects Atlee and Robert Ayres has hit the…

By San Antonio Current Staff

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
42 slides
News

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

With Roe v. Wade in danger of being overturned — a move that would result in Texas banning abortion — San Antonians…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
42 slides
News

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos delivered a riveting performance Friday at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre, the second stop of a North American tour that…

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday
64 slides
News

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it

The builders of a sprawling custom home that recently hit the market in the southern bedroom community of Atascosa had no problem…

By San Antonio Current Staff

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a master-bedroom hot tub with a fireplace right next to it
40 slides
News

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca

A local pediatrician is selling the 6,400-square-foot home she built in San Antonio to remind her of a getaway her family maintained…

By San Antonio Current Staff

A San Antonio doctor is selling this Mexican-style home modeled after her family's getaway in Cuernavaca
35 slides
More »

Best of San Antonio

Best of San Antonio

San Antonio Guides

City Guide
City Guide
College Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Flavor
Holiday Guide
Holiday Guide
View More Guides

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us