August 12, 2022

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

By San Antonio Current Staff

A beautifully restored King William home built for German immigrant and local construction bigwig Henry Schoenfeld Sr. has hit the market for $770,000.

Schoenfeld, a prolific builder, began work on the house around the turn of the century, intending it as a dwelling for his son, according to historical data from the seller. However, the elder Schoenfeld reportedly fell from a scaffold during the project and died days later, apparently unable to see its completion.

The Folk Victorian-style home has four bedrooms and two and a half baths, and it includes many hallmarks of the style, which was popular in the late 19th and early 20th century.

The elaborate facade includes intricate millwork around the front porch and lace-like brackets on the street-facing gable. Inside, the first-floor ceilings reach 12 feet, and colorful stained glass adorns the transoms over at least two doorways.

"Every facet of this home has been restored or upgraded while maintaining its craftsmanship and historic charm," the listing notes.

This home is listed by Hoda Cummings with Keller Williams City View.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
