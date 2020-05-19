Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

May 19, 2020 Slideshows » News

A Mansion Now on the Market in Alamo Heights Looks Like a Clone of the McNay Art Museum 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Ever wandered the grounds of the McNay Art Museum and thought how cool it would be to live there? After all, the sprawling mansion-turned-gallery is one of San Antonio's architectural wonders.

Turns out, if you've got an extra $2.5 million stuffed between the couch cushions you may be able to buy the next best thing.

A six-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot mansion now on the market in Alamo Heights resembles a mini-McNay, from its Spanish Colonial Revival style right down to intricately patterned Redondo floor tile identical to the museum's.

While the mansion wasn't designed by Atlee and Robert M. Ayres, the McNay's architects, it was built in 1929, just a year before Marion Koogler McNay and her husband completed their massive estate. San Antonio architect John Grable worked on the Alamo Heights residence, blending modern updates with the original structure.

No, the grounds of this faux McNay aren't dotted with modern art, but they're still plenty lush, including an understated rectangular swimming pool and an ancient, gnarled oak that grows up through the covered patio.

Come on, let's take a peek inside.

This home is listed by Katie Tottenham with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 50
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A San Antonio Doctor, not a Spur, Is Selling This $2.5 Million Mansion With an Indoor Basketball Court
San Antonio Current Staff21 images
These Adoptable Animals from SNIPSA Will Find a Place in Your Heart
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
This Artist's Residence for Sale in San Antonio's Deco District Is a Psychedelic Explosion of Color
San Antonio Current Staff30 images
A Home Built by Anthony M. Dignowity, for Whom the San Antonio Neighborhood Is Named, Is for Sale
San Antonio Current Staff25 images
1/50
Play Slideshow

Tags: Architecture, Alamo Heights, pool, rt house, dream house, exclusive Texas homes, modern homes, San Antonio real estate, Texas real estate, million dollar homes, McNay Art Museum, Marion Koogler McNay, Spanish villa, Mediterranean villa, Spanish Colonial Revival, Redondo tile, Atlee Ayres, Robert M. Ayres, historical homes, San Antonio, John Grable, Kuper Sotheby's, Castano

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. At Rally, Bexar County Republican Chair Cynthia Brehm Claims Coronavirus Is a Democratic Hoax Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott on Video Making False Claim About How Texas Handles COVID Testing Data Read More

  3. Texas Is Locked in a Battle Over Voting by Mail. Here's How to Do It. Read More

  4. New Ad Skewers Brad Parscale, Trump's Big-Spending, San Antonio-Tied Campaign Guru Read More

  5. Coronavirus Throws Texas Supreme Court Justices Into the Spotlight — and Into Democrats' Crosshairs Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation