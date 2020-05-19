A Mansion Now on the Market in Alamo Heights Looks Like a Clone of the McNay Art Museum 

May 19, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
Ever wandered the grounds of the McNay Art Museum and thought how cool it would be to live there? After all, the sprawling mansion-turned-gallery is one of San Antonio's architectural wonders.
Turns out, if you've got an extra $2.5 million stuffed between the couch cushions you may be able to buy the next best thing.
A six-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot mansion now on the market in Alamo Heights resembles a mini-McNay, from its Spanish Colonial Revival style right down to intricately patterned Redondo floor tile identical to the museum's.
While the mansion wasn't designed by Atlee and Robert M. Ayres, the McNay's architects, it was built in 1929, just a year before Marion Koogler McNay and her husband completed their massive estate. San Antonio architect John Grable worked on the Alamo Heights residence, blending modern updates with the original structure.
No, the grounds of this faux McNay aren't dotted with modern art, but they're still plenty lush, including an understated rectangular swimming pool and an ancient, gnarled oak that grows up through the covered patio.
Come on, let's take a peek inside.
This home is listed by Katie Tottenham
with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.