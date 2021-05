Hall of Fame Photo Walk at the AT&T Center, which let them view and snap photos with copious Duncan memorabilia and all five championship trophies he helped the team win.

Spurs fans will get to celebrate Tim Duncan’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with plenty of cool activities leading up to the Saturday ceremony.Among those was the

We dropped by on Friday, the last day the walk was open and saw plenty of San Antonians taking in the great legacy that Timmy contributed to their hometown team.